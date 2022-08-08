ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Dr Caitlin Bernard: Indiana abortion provider ‘deeply disturbed’ by GOP’s anti-abortion bill

A bill to outlaw abortion at nearly all stages of pregnancy is nearing its final passage in Indiana’s state legislature, marking one of the first states to consider severe restrictions on abortion care in the weeks after the US Supreme Court revoked the constitutional right to abortion.Dr Cailtin Bernard – an Indianapolis-area obstetrician-gynecologist who came under attack following reporting that she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio after that state’s abortion ban went into effect – said she is “deeply disturbed” by her state’s bill, which she said will harm her patients and worsen health...
The Independent

Indiana lawmakers pass anti-abortion bill as protesters chant ‘shame on you’

The governor of Indiana has signed a bill to outlaw nearly all abortions, making Indiana the first state to pass new legislation to severely restrict abortion access after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.The bill’s passage in the Republican-controlled legislature also comes on the heels of Kansas voters rejecting an attempt to revoke abortion rights in that state, and after the case of a 10-year-old rape survivor in Ohio – who sought an abortion in Indiana after her state banned abortion – drew international scrutiny.At least 10 states have effectively outlawed abortion after the Supreme Court’s...
CNN

'I am not a murderer': State lawmaker fires back at GOP colleague

Indiana became the first state to pass a restrictive law against abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned this summer. CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield spoke with Democratic state Rep. Renee Pack of Indianapolis who fired back at a GOP colleague during a contentious House debate. She spoke of her own abortion in 1990 when she served in the US military to counter his repeated claim that abortion seekers were murderers.
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. House passes bill guaranteeing contraception access, with eight GOP votes

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted mostly along party lines Thursday to send the Senate legislation that would guarantee people the right to use contraception without government interference.  The legislation from North Carolina Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning, approved 228-195, is part of the Democrats’ response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional […] The post U.S. House passes bill guaranteeing contraception access, with eight GOP votes appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CBS News

Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban

Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate, passing the bill...
The Associated Press

Indiana lawmakers vote to keep exceptions from abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A deeply divided Indiana House voted Thursday to keep exceptions in cases of rape or incest in a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the state. The Republican-dominated House voted 61-39 to defeat an amendment that would have removed those exceptions, with a majority of GOP members wanting their removal. The House vote displayed a similar division among Republicans seen in the state Senate over exceptions for rape and incest, which remained in the bill when an attempt in the Senate last week also failed to strip those exceptions. Republican Rep. Karen Engleman sponsored the amendment, arguing that even a child conceived in a rape or incest attack deserved a chance at life.
