A Republican Lawmaker Said “Not Her Body, Not Her Choice” Before Indiana Passed A Near-Total Abortion Ban
“The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice,” said Rep. John Jacob, an anti-abortion extremist who wanted to remove exceptions for rape and incest from the bill. On Friday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill that will ban...
Dr Caitlin Bernard: Indiana abortion provider ‘deeply disturbed’ by GOP’s anti-abortion bill
A bill to outlaw abortion at nearly all stages of pregnancy is nearing its final passage in Indiana’s state legislature, marking one of the first states to consider severe restrictions on abortion care in the weeks after the US Supreme Court revoked the constitutional right to abortion.Dr Cailtin Bernard – an Indianapolis-area obstetrician-gynecologist who came under attack following reporting that she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio after that state’s abortion ban went into effect – said she is “deeply disturbed” by her state’s bill, which she said will harm her patients and worsen health...
Indiana lawmakers pass anti-abortion bill as protesters chant ‘shame on you’
The governor of Indiana has signed a bill to outlaw nearly all abortions, making Indiana the first state to pass new legislation to severely restrict abortion access after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.The bill’s passage in the Republican-controlled legislature also comes on the heels of Kansas voters rejecting an attempt to revoke abortion rights in that state, and after the case of a 10-year-old rape survivor in Ohio – who sought an abortion in Indiana after her state banned abortion – drew international scrutiny.At least 10 states have effectively outlawed abortion after the Supreme Court’s...
Indiana representative pushed to outlaw erectile dysfunction drugs alongside abortion ban
Abortion-rights protesters leave a drawing of the state of Indiana during a demonstration. (Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) In light of Indiana becoming the first state post-Roe to pass a law banning most abortions, Indiana Rep. John L Bartlett pushed for an amendment to the ban which would outlaw erectile dysfunction drugs.
Indiana lawmakers approve first state abortion ban since Roe overturned
Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled Indiana Senate gave final legislative approval on Friday to a bill that would ban most abortions, six weeks after a U.S. Supreme Court decision erased a woman's constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy.
'I am not a murderer': State lawmaker fires back at GOP colleague
Indiana became the first state to pass a restrictive law against abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned this summer. CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield spoke with Democratic state Rep. Renee Pack of Indianapolis who fired back at a GOP colleague during a contentious House debate. She spoke of her own abortion in 1990 when she served in the US military to counter his repeated claim that abortion seekers were murderers.
U.S. House passes bill guaranteeing contraception access, with eight GOP votes
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted mostly along party lines Thursday to send the Senate legislation that would guarantee people the right to use contraception without government interference. The legislation from North Carolina Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning, approved 228-195, is part of the Democrats’ response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional […] The post U.S. House passes bill guaranteeing contraception access, with eight GOP votes appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Indiana lawmakers bring near-total abortion ban to final vote
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Indiana lawmakers prepared on Friday to take a final vote on a bill that would ban all abortions except in cases of rape, incest or medical emergency, legislation that would dramatically cut abortion access in the Midwestern state if approved.
CNBC
Large Indiana employers Eli Lilly and Cummins speak out about the state's new restrictive abortion law
Eli Lilly, one of the biggest employers in Indiana, said that the state's newly passed restrictions on abortions will cause it to grow away from its home turf. Cummins, which employs about 10,000 people in Indiana, spoke out over the weekend against the new law as well. Indiana's Legislature on...
Eli Lilly Says Indiana Abortion Ban Will Spur It to Hire Outside Home State
The state's new abortion laws restrict the procedure in almost every case, with some exceptions for life-threatening pregnancies, rape, or incest.
Indiana Legislature becomes first to approve abortion ban in post-Roe era
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Legislature became the first in the nation Friday to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has not indicated whether he will sign it. Indiana was...
Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban
Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate, passing the bill...
Indiana lawmakers vote to keep exceptions from abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A deeply divided Indiana House voted Thursday to keep exceptions in cases of rape or incest in a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the state. The Republican-dominated House voted 61-39 to defeat an amendment that would have removed those exceptions, with a majority of GOP members wanting their removal. The House vote displayed a similar division among Republicans seen in the state Senate over exceptions for rape and incest, which remained in the bill when an attempt in the Senate last week also failed to strip those exceptions. Republican Rep. Karen Engleman sponsored the amendment, arguing that even a child conceived in a rape or incest attack deserved a chance at life.
