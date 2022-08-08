ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

Arden Conyers commits to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lamont Paris has added another local product to his 2023 recruiting class. Westwood star Arden Conyers committed to South Carolina on Monday. The three-star small forward chose South Carolina over Winthrop, USC Upstate and Wofford, among others. On 247sports.com, he is rated as the 3rd best...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Shane Beamer wants to see two changes made in college football

While the main topics in college football have revolved around NIL deals and the transfer portal, the second-year head coach said there’s two other ideas he has to improve the sport. “We should be able to play another college team in some sort of scrimmage, exhibition preseason game,” Beamer...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

South Carolina lands three-star Collin Murray-Boyles

Collin Murray-Boyles, a three-star power forward in the 2023 class, will stay home and play for Lamont Paris and the South Carolina Gamecocks, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound prospect is a South Carolina native currently playing for Mount Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy and he chose to come back home over offers from St. Bonaventure, SMU, Coastal Carolina and others.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

S.C. Women’s Open to showcase top golf talent

There is no need to travel to Augusta, Hilton Head or Charlotte to see some of the country’s best golfers in action. Nearly 60 professional and amateur players from across the state, region and beyond will compete in the S.C. Women’s Open Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14 at Cobblestone Park Golf Club in Blythewood.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

NCAA will have 2 regional sites for 2023 women’s tournament

(AP) - The NCAA Tournament for women’s basketball is going to a two-host format for its regional rounds next year with eight teams apiece playing in Seattle and Greenville, South Carolina. Each of those sites will host two regional semifinal games March 24 and two more on March 25....
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Kershaw County overnight

BOYKIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kershaw County was hit by another earthquake early Tuesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). USGS said the 1.6 magnitude earthquake hit Boykin, SC just before 2 a.m. and had a depth of 6 kilometers. The earthquake was 21.4 miles northeast of...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

‘Nightmare for S.C.’: Graham, McMaster slam Inflation Reduction Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster criticized a law Democrats say is designed to address record inflation. The Senate approved the Democrats’ big election-year economic package, known as the “Inflation Reduction Act.”. At a news conference in Columbia Tuesday afternoon,...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families Awarded $10,000 Grant by the DreamBee Foundation

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families has received a $10,000 Educational Grant from the DreamBee Foundation to support the Reality Check curriculum. This innovative curriculum is used in 12 counties across the state and focuses on an interactive approach to teach life skills, targeting young men as they transition to adulthood.
COLUMBIA, SC
WTVCFOX

New details in deadly shooting of SC transgender woman at Augusta hotel

EASTOVER, S.C. (WACH) — Richmond County deputies in Augusta, Georgia released new details about a shooting that left a Midlands transgender woman dead at an Augusta hotel last month. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Keshia Geter of Eastover, and accused shooter 22-year-old Jaquarie Allen were arguing...
EASTOVER, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia church congregation not letting fire erode their spirit

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Greater Faith United Baptist Church lost its building to a blaze on Sunday, and while thankfully no one was injured their sanctuary is a total loss. "Yall are going through a test with the burning of your church," A guest pastor told the congregation. "That is a test, but you know God is going to make it what? Bigger and better."
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in single car accident in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash on Pinewood road Monday afternoon. According to Highway Patrolman Brandon Bolt, the accident happened around 2:30pm Monday afternoon in the westbound lane of Pinewood Road about four miles east of the town. A 2003 Ford pickup truck was traveling...
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Driver dies in hospital, children unharmed after single-car collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The driver of the car in a single-car crash in Columbia has died from their injuries, Columbia Police said Tuesday night. The driver was pronounced dead from her injuries by officials after a single-car crash at 277 and Bull Street on Tuesday afternoon. The two children in the car with the driver were unharmed, officials said.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Tree falls on parked vehicles at Columbia area apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Heavy storms in Columbia overnight caused some damage. At the Alera West Apartment Complex, a tree fell on three cars. "I'm old, my birthday is next week I'll be 57 with injuries and no car,” said Tonie Pringle, whose cars were damaged after a tree fell on them.
COLUMBIA, SC
multifamilybiz.com

Lincoln Avenue Capital Acquires 180-Unit Wyndham Pointe Affordable Housing Community in Columbia, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC - Lincoln Avenue Capital, a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, announced that it acquired Wyndham Pointe Apartments and will continue to reserve 100% of the units for low-income residents in the Columbia community. "Lincoln Avenue Capital is proud to continue growing our nationwide affordable housing portfolio...
COLUMBIA, SC

