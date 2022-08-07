Grey’s Anatomy left so much up in the air at the end of Season 18, including what the future holds for the residents. The staff attempted to make the changes the medical accreditation board requested to keep Grey Sloan’s residency program going, but they ultimately failed and the program was shut down in the finale. Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) was told that she had to “rebuild” and “recalibrate” it from scratch, spurring the Chief of Surgery to quit and leave the keys to her office in the hands of Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). It’s not a great plan, as Meredith had been planning to leave for Minnesota — and Pompeo will only appear in eight episodes of Season 19.

