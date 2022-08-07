Read full article on original website
New Details Revealed About Fred Savage’s ‘The Wonder Years’ Firing
In May of 2022, it was announced that Fred Savage had been removed as executive producer /director of ABC‘s The Wonder Years reboot after allegations of misconduct. The decision came after six women on the crew united to take action, just as Savage was gearing up to direct his ninth episode of the new comedy. At the time, the group sent a complaint to Disney and spoke to an HR rep about the director’s alleged conduct toward women on set.
Roush Review: ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Brings the Franchise Back to Life
Breathing new life into a franchise that even a die-hard (pardon the puns) horror fan like myself has grown weary of, as casts scatter and tiresomely odious human antagonists keep obscuring the zombie-scape, Tales of the Walking Dead is a welcome reminder that less can be more. I’ve seen four...
Will There Be More ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ or ‘Good Witch’ at Hallmark?
As Hallmark looks to the future — Crown Media has rebranded as Hallmark Media now — there are some popular franchises that fans would love to see continue in some form, such as Signed, Sealed, Delivered and Good Witch, both of which have existed as TV shows and movies.
‘Bluey’ Season 3 First Look: Bingo Helps Mum in the Kitchen (VIDEO)
Disney+ is gearing up for the Season 3 return of the smash hit animated series Bluey which kicks off on Wednesday, August 10, and we have your exclusive first look. For those less familiar with the family title, Bluey has become a favorite among viewers for its very relatable and hilarious depiction of childhood and everyday family life. The new season will continue to share even more imagination-packed adventures for Bluey, a 6-year-old Blue Heeler pup, her 4-year-old sister Bingo, Mum Chilli, and Dad Bandit.
‘Selling the OC’ Trailer: Meet the New Slate of Agents (VIDEO)
The Selling Sunset franchise is expanding with Selling the OC. Premiering August 24 on Netflix, Selling the OC tracks The Oppenheim Group’s expansion to Orange County, where an all-new real estate team shows off lavish oceanfront listings and big personalities make waves. Netflix dropped the first trailer, above, for the debut season on Wednesday, August 10, giving fans a first look at their possible new reality favorites.
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Jennette McCurdy’s mother warned her not ‘to get too close’ to Miranda Cosgrove because she didn’t ‘believe in God’
Jennette McCurdy said her late mother warned her not “to get too close” with former iCarly costar Miranda Cosgrove because “she doesn’t believe in God”.The now 30-year-old actor starred as Sam Puckett alongside Cosgrove’s Carly Shay in the hit Nickelodeon teen sitcom. In her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died – in which McCurdy disclosed details about her abusive childhood – she further recalled her first encounter with Cosgrove. “She was leaning against a wall, sipping Coke from a glass bottle and texting on her Sidekick,” the former child star wrote in her book released today (9 August).The...
‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ Shows ‘What Daenerys’ Family Lost’
You hear the flapping of wings first. Then, yes, bursting through the clouds over Westeros, a majestic, roaring dragon: Syrax, ridden by princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock). That’s just one thrill in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon’s premiere. The temperamental teen and her beast will one day face battle. Now they’re just…joyful.
Lisa Kudrow Explained Why Jerry Seinfeld Can Partially Take Credit For The Success Of "Friends"
"I said, 'Hi,' and he said, 'You’re welcome.'"
Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman Are Sisters on Opposing Sides of the Law in Lifetime's The Hammer — Watch
Click here to read the full article. Reba McEntire delivers swift justice (and a gavel to the head!) in the first trailer for the Lifetime original movie The Hammer. As previously reported, the project reunites McEntire with Reba costar Melissa Peterman. The made-for-TV film is inspired by the life of traveling circuit judge Kim Wanker, and casts McEntire as Kim Wheeler, “an outspoken, firecracker lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada,” and Peterman as Kim’s sister Kris, the local brothel owner (!) who becomes a prime suspect in the murder of Kim’s predecessor (!!). As a result,...
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Cast: First Look at Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin & More (PHOTOS)
AMC is bringing another Anne Rice literary classic to the small screen in Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. Based on the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy, Season 1 will debut its first of eight episodes in late 2022 after the premiere of Interview with the Vampire. Mayfair Witches stars...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jaicy Elliot Predicts ‘a Lot of Shifts’ for Taryn Helm in Season 19
Grey’s Anatomy left so much up in the air at the end of Season 18, including what the future holds for the residents. The staff attempted to make the changes the medical accreditation board requested to keep Grey Sloan’s residency program going, but they ultimately failed and the program was shut down in the finale. Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) was told that she had to “rebuild” and “recalibrate” it from scratch, spurring the Chief of Surgery to quit and leave the keys to her office in the hands of Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). It’s not a great plan, as Meredith had been planning to leave for Minnesota — and Pompeo will only appear in eight episodes of Season 19.
‘Outlander’: Starz Gives Update on Potential Season 8
Outlander fans are being given an update on the possibility of a Season 8 return as production on the super-sized seventh season continues. Starz‘s President of Original Programming, Kathryn Busby, spoke openly with Deadline about new projects and what that could mean for the future of the fan-favorite franchise. While Busby didn’t confirm another season is set in stone at the network, she did comment on the importance of the Outlander franchise which is growing with the order for Blood of My Blood.
Lori Harvey Shared How She Knows It's Time To Move On After Splitting From Michael B. Jordan
"If it's no longer serving me, I'm going to move on."
‘Karen Pirie’: ‘Outlander’s Lauren Lyle on Her ‘Dynamic’ New Detective Role
BritBox is gearing up for its next detective drama as the hub for top-tier British entertainment welcomes Karen Pirie to its fall lineup. The ITV commission stars Outlander‘s Lauren Lyle as the titular detective who is based on the character from Val McDermid’s best-selling novels. Ahead of the show’s upcoming debut, BritBox unveiled a first look during their TCA presentation. Best known for playing headstrong Marsali Fraser in Starz‘s hit, Lyle is unrecognizable as the rough-around-the-edges detective tasked with solving a cold case from the ’90s.
A Church In Texas Went Viral For Performing An Altered Version Of "Hamilton," And Lin-Manuel Miranda Himself Just Responded
Changed lyrics include, “I introduce hundreds of children to Jesus as they’re growing up.”
I stayed at Dolly Parton's DreamMore Resort in Tennessee and here are 7 things that surprised me
Free pink lemonade was just one surprising perk of staying at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort, Dolly Parton's hotel in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Hallmark Execs Talk Great American Family, Talent & Hallmark’s ‘Secret Sauce’
While some of the stars you’re used to seeing on Hallmark have signed deals with Great American Family, the execs are instead focusing on the talent pool they do have, noting they’ve also kept a lot of their talent under option. Among the stars viewers have become used...
