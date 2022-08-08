ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

Amherst Police asking for help locating 86-year-old

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police are asking for public assistance in locating an elderly woman.

86-year-old Leona Ordway was last seen just after 1 p.m. Sunday in the Hopkins and Klein Road area of Amherst. She is described as 5’0″, 150 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray floral top, pink pants and eyeglasses.

A listed registered vehicle is a gray 2008 Chevy Impala with license plate number GKN4509.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Crime & Safety
City
