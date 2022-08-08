ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Resentencing trial for convicted cop-killer Jason Wheeler to begin Monday

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
Resentencing trial for convicted cop-killer Jason Wheeler to begin Monday (Lake County Jail)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The resentencing trial for a lake county man convicted in the 2006 murder of a Lake County deputy is set to begin Monday.

Jason Wheeler, 47, of Paisley is fighting to have his death sentence overturned.

Wheeler has been on death row since being convicted of killing Lake County deputy Wayne Koester in 2005.

On Feb. 9, 2005, Koester and two other deputies responded to a home that Wheeler shared with his girlfriend near the Ocala National Forest for a domestic violence call.

Wheeler, who had hidden in a nearby woods and was armed with a shotgun, ambushed the deputies, injuring all three.

Deputies Bill Crotty and Tom McKane would later recover from their injuries. Koester died at the hospital.

After a massive manhunt, Wheeler was involved in a second shootout with deputies, in which he was paralyzed.

Wheeler was convicted in 2006 of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and was sentenced to death.

In 2013, Wheeler appealed his conviction.

In his appeal, Wheeler argued there were problems with the trial — primarily, that his defense attorney had failed to offer key evidence.

In 2013, the Florida Supreme Court upheld Wheeler’s 2005 conviction and death sentence for the murder of Koester.

In 2017, Wheeler’s death sentence was overturned after the courts determined that non-unanimous jury recommendations of death violate the Florida state constitution.

Jury selection is set to begin Monday at 8:30 a.m. in Lake County.

Related
newsdaytonabeach.com

Trial Scheduled for Accused Cop-Killer Othal Wallace

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The murder trial of Othal Wallace has been set for April 23rd, 2023. The date was set by Judge Raul Zambrano, with Wallace in attendance. In June 2021, Daytona Beach Police Department officer Jason Raynor was shot, reportedly by Wallace, during patrol. He remained in critical condition until August, when he succumbed to his injuries.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake K-9 assists in arrest of Daytona Beach pair with drugs

A K-9 assisted in the arrest of a Daytona Beach pair with drugs in Lady Lake. The pair had been traveling in a vehicle with an expired license plate late Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when they were pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
LADY LAKE, FL
click orlando

1 shot to death in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One person was shot and killed early Saturday in Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 4700 block of W Highway 318 in Citra around 1:48 a.m. and found one person dead. [TRENDING: Become a...
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Police ID woman found shot to death in Leesburg home

LEESBURG, Fla. – A woman found shot to death early Monday at a Leesburg home has been identified, according to the police department. The Leesburg Police Department said officers responded to the 1200 block of Penn Street around 2:39 a.m. after receiving a call from someone who said they believed “their friend was dead.”
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
TITUSVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Lakeside Landings man escapes prosecution in arrest involving ‘hard to control’ child

A Lakeside Landings man is poised to escape prosecution in connection with a 2020 arrest involving a child he described as “hard to control.”. Craig Laurence Martin, 51, had been arrested in May 2020 on a felony charge of child abuse. However, last month in Sumter County Court, Judge Mary Hatcher signed off on a document indicating the case will not be prosecuted.
WILDWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Probation for Florida woman who wiped up blood after killing spouse

AP - A Florida woman who was acquitted of murdering her husband, a prominent official at the University of Central Florida, was sentenced Friday to a year of probation for tampering with evidence.A judge sentenced Danielle Redlick in state court in Orlando.Last month, a jury acquitted Danielle Redlick of second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Michael Redlick. Danielle Redlick said she had killed her husband in self-defense during a fight inside their home in which he had tried to "smother her to death."Jurors found Danielle Redlick guilty of evidence tampering for cleaning up her husband's blood after stabbing him.Detectives...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

