Road House: Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Movie Reboot for Amazon
Click here to read the full article. The well-coiffed Jake Gyllenhaal will channel the late, well-coiffed Patrick Swayze in Amazon‘s “reimagined take” on the 1989 movie Road House. The original Road House starred Swayze as Dalton, “the best bouncer in the business,” as he navigated professional and personal dramas in a small town in Missouri. The Prime Video flick, written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry and to be directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith), follows a former UFC fighter (played by Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida...
tvinsider.com
‘Resident Alien’ and an Alien Baby, ‘Dance’ Finale, ‘Court Night Live,’ Adventures of Baby Groot
Syfy’s comedy thriller Resident Alien resumes its second season with a voracious alien baby on the loose. Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance crowns its Season 17 winner, named America’s Favorite Dancer. A&E stages civil cases in real time on Court Night Live. A series of animated shorts captures the growing pains of Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy.
The White Lotus Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date
Watch: Alexandra Daddario Shares "The White Lotus" Season 2 Expectations. Get ready for a trip to the Italian coast. HBO announced Aug. 3 that season two of Mike White's The White Lotus will premiere this October. An exact date hasn't been set yet. The second installment of the anthology series...
tvinsider.com
‘Resident Alien’ Creator Teases Even Messier Second Half of Season 2
Phoning home is not an option! The titular E.T. (Alan Tudyk) of Syfy’s standout dramedy resumes his second year of inhabiting the body of earthling Harry Vanderspeigle amid the fallout from pal Asta (Sara Tomko) gunning down a shady dude from the real Harry’s past in the second half of Resident Alien Season 2.
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
There's Bad Streaming News For Elvis Fans, And I'm All Shook Up About It
Fans looking forward to seeing Elvis on HBO Max just got some bad news.
Collider
'Triangle of Sadness' Trailer Reveals Shipwrecked Cruise for the Uber-Rich
NEON released the theatrical trailer for its third consecutive Palme d'Or winner, the satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness. In the upcoming film, a cruise for the uber-rich sinks, leaving its survivors to fend for themselves on an island in this highly-anticipated criticism of the elite one percent that will be released in theaters on October 7.
The Sandman Cast: Where You've Seen The Stars Of Netflix's DC TV Show
Netflix's The Sandman cast finally brings Neil Gaiman's classic DC comic to life.
'Virgin River' Season 5 Expected Release Date: What We Know So Far
"Virgin River" left fans with shocking cliffhangers at the end of the Season 4 and viewers are already desperate for the Netflix show to return with answers.
What Time Will ‘The Sandman’ Premiere on Netflix?
Looks like we only have one more sleep until The Sandman comes to Netflix. Neil Gaiman‘s groundbreaking comic book series was an industry-changing phenomenon in the 1980s and ’90s and continues to be one of the most beloved graphic novel titles of all time. Now, over thirty years since its debut, The Sandman is getting a live action adaptation. Tom Sturridge plays Dream, one of the Endless, aka a godlike group of siblings tasked with ruling over seven key realms tied to humanity. Dream, also known as Morpheus or The Sandman, has the dubious honor of reigning over the Dreaming, the place where we go when we sleep and from whence all dreams and nightmares are born.
‘Scoob!: Holiday Haunt’ Producer Reveals Score Being Recorded After Film’s Axing: ‘Already Paid for the Stage and Musicians’
Click here to read the full article. Although Warner Bros. Discovery has officially pulled the plug on release plans for “Scoob!: Holiday Haunt,” a followup to the 2020 animated film “Scoob!,” the film isn’t quite done with work yet. Producer Tony Cervone, who directed the first “Scoob!,” has revealed that the production is still recording the film’s score, despite the official cancellation. On Saturday, Cervone shared a photo of his team working in a recording studio on Instagram. “So what do you do when the movie is canceled, but you’ve already paid for the stage and the musicians?” Cervone wrote in the...
‘The Simpsons’ Showrunner Matt Selman On “A New Intimacy To The Classic Homer And Marge Love Story” And His Excitement For Season 34
Click here to read the full article. For a series like The Simpsons, which has been running for 33 seasons, it’s a difficult task to keep the series fresh and feeling new. That’s a task that writer, executive producer and showrunner Matt Selman says is the “greatest creative challenge” for the writing team. Even after more than three decades on television, Selman is excited for the next season and gives a tease for what is coming next. The series is Emmy-nominated this year for Outstanding Animated Program, bringing the total nominations in the The Simpson‘s lifetime to 98, with 35...
Kevin Smith’s ‘Strange Adventures’ Series Scrapped by Warner Bros. Discovery
Click here to read the full article. Kevin Smith’s strange adventure with HBO Max has come to an end. The filmmaker’s “Strange Adventures” DC comic book anthology series has been axed by Warner Bros. Discovery and will not be moving forward at HBO Max, whose representatives confirmed the news to IndieWire. Smith was set to co-write and direct an episode of “Strange Adventures” as part of the anthology series around lesser-known DC characters. Smith recently shared on his “Hollywood Babble-On” YouTube show that HBO Max scrapped the series, executive-produced by Greg Berlanti. The “Clerks” director explained that he was writing an episode of...
Popculture
'Prey' Is Hulu's Biggest Premiere Ever
Prey, the new Predator franchise prequel, recently debuted on Hulu, and it is the streamer's biggest premiere ever. According to Variety, Disney — who owns Hulu — stated that Prey logged more viewing hours in its first three days of streaming than any other film or TV series in the history of Hulu. The outlet noted that this means Prey "had a bigger aggregate viewing-time total over three days than The Kardashians," which premiered on Hulu in April, and at the time was said to be Hulu's "biggest TV series premiere at the time."
Collider
‘Locke & Key’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Playing Who in the Netflix Fantasy Drama
Locke & Key is making a return to Netflix for its third and final season on August 10, 2022. If you haven’t been up to speed with the show yet, here’s a quick summary. After the mysterious murder of their father, the rest of the Locke family decides to move into their old, ancestral home named Keyhouse. The three Locke siblings and their mother don’t realize that their humble abode is chock full of magical keys, each with their respective unique powers. But they’re not the only ones captivated by those keys. When a demon awakens from its slumber, the Locke family must protect their keys and figure out the true cause of their late father’s death.
