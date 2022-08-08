Read full article on original website
Mets host the Reds, look to extend home win streak
LINE: Mets -320, Reds +253; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a five-game home win streak alive when they take on the Cincinnati Reds. New York has a 37-18 record at home and a 72-39 record overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.55 ERA, which ranks fifth in MLB play.
Reds place 3B Mike Moustakas (calf) on IL
The Cincinnati Reds placed third baseman Mike Moustakas on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, one day after he exited a game with a strained left calf. Moustakas was placed in a cast Tuesday. He was injured while running the bases during the fourth inning of Monday's game against the New York Mets.
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
How the 1919 Black Sox scandal might not have happened if Hall of Famer Red Faber wasn't injured
Hall of Famer Red Faber didn't pitch in the 1919 World Series. But had he been healthy, the most infamous World Series may have ended differently.
Brewers break out of recent slide with 5-3 victory over Rays
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen and Kolten Wong each drove in two runs and the Milwaukee Brewers broke out of their slump to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Tuesday night. The Brewers won for just the second time in eight games. They’re 2-5 and have fallen out of first place in the NL Central since trading four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres last week.
Brewers break out of rut with win over Rays
Freddy Peralta pitched five strong innings in his second start back from the injured list and Kolten Wong doubled in two runs to help the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-3 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game series. Peralta (4-2), sidelined...
Rockies use 22 hits to crush Cardinals
Randal Grichuk had a career-high five hits, including a home run, Ryan McMahon hit a 495-foot homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 16-5 in Denver on Tuesday night. C.J. Cron also went deep and finished with two hits and five RBIs, Brendan Rodgers had four hits...
Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio named No. 2 prospect in all baseball
Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio has been one of the rare positives surrounding the team as of late. Allegedly, the Brewers were out on Juan Soto because David Stearns refused to include Chourio in any deal. If Stearns is not willing to part with Chourio for a player like Juan Soto, fans can be assured that the Brewers have someone special on their hands. Baseball American certainly thinks so. In their latest ranking of MLB’s top 100 prospects, they ranked Jackson Chourio number two.
Carlos Carrasco earns 13th win as Mets top Reds
Carlos Carrasco pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer and the red-hot New York Mets beat the visiting Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Tuesday night. After a 51-minute rain delay, the Mets won for the 14th time in 16 games and improved to 18-5 in their...
The Brewers and their fans will survive without Josh Hader
Business as usual? Maybe not. But as usual, the business must continue, without Hader, the lanky lefty, who was the National League’s Reliever of the Year in three of the last four seasons. This is not to minimize the loss of Hader, perhaps the best closer in the game....
Brewers' stats since All-Star break prove David Stearns' trade deadline approach was sound
The 2022 trade deadline will not be one that Milwaukee Brewers fans will soon forget. To be sure, this is not a positive thing either. The Brewers traded away the best relief pitcher in their history for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet and two prospects and Lamet was designated for assigning soon afterward as Josh Hader joined the Padres. Milwaukee then traded for Matt Bush and Trevor Rosenthal in separate deals. Missing from the line of transactions is one that Brewers fans were wishing desperately for: a bat to improve the offense.
Reds lose Jonathan India, Mike Moustakas to injuries
Cincinnati second baseman Jonathan India and third baseman Mike Moustakas left the Reds' game against the New York Mets with injuries in the fourth inning on Monday. India, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, exited with an injury to his right hamstring. He has been on the injured list twice this season with that same injury.
