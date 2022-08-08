TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – With another school year under way, local college students will be offering homework help for math and science. Rose-Hulman’s AskRose homework help service will now be available Sunday through Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m. Tutors will be offering free sessions to help students in grades 6 through 12 by video, telephone call, email, or chat. This service will be offered until the end of May and it will be closed during Rose-Hulman’s holiday breaks.

