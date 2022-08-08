Read full article on original website
Daviess County chosen for pilot program for jail inmates
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Daviess County was one of five counties selected by the Governor’s Office for a new pilot program that helps provide resources and help for those incarcerated. Data from the state’s department of corrections said that one out of every three individuals released from jail in...
Vigo council votes on gasoline, ARPA funds
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County Council approved multiple additional appropriations for gasoline for various departments at its meeting on Tuesday. Those departments would include the Sheriff’s, Health, Highway and Parks department. The council sent a memo to departments for requests for additional gasoline appropriations. This...
College students provide homework help for students in grades 6-12
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – With another school year under way, local college students will be offering homework help for math and science. Rose-Hulman’s AskRose homework help service will now be available Sunday through Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m. Tutors will be offering free sessions to help students in grades 6 through 12 by video, telephone call, email, or chat. This service will be offered until the end of May and it will be closed during Rose-Hulman’s holiday breaks.
Update: Silver Alert for 13-year-old Avon boy canceled
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Indiana State Police have issued a cancelation on this Statewide Silver Alert. A representative from the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said Shane Hommel was found safe and has been returned to his family. A Statewide Silver alert has been declared for a...
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sheriff John Plasse announced that 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were the two people killed Sunday in a two-vehicle wreck in Vigo County. According to the initial VCSO release, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees...
Paris High School holds memorial after death of 16-year-old student
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Family and friends of Brody Sanders gathered at Paris High School on Sunday, to hold a ceremony honoring his life following his death in a car accident on Saturday. More information on the case can be found by clicking the link below. Creighton Tarr was Sanders’s...
Update: 2 injured in Edgar Co. crash
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on IL Route 1 just south of Paris. Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the crash near Hill Road around 4:25 pm. An investigation revealed one vehicle was traveling south on IL Route...
Fatal crash kills one, injures another in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis woman has died and a Marshall, Ill. man was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Sunday evening. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on Illinois Route 1 near Douglas Road at approximately 5:21 p.m. Sunday. According to investigating...
Man arrested outside Dugger Party Center
DUGGER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A call about a suspicious person led to one man being arrested for drug-related charges. On Sunday, authorities said they were called to the Dugger Party Center where a man, later identified as Shad Robling, allegedly tried to conceal something in his pocket. A press...
