Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and NBA and WNBA skills coach Alex Bazzell have been engaged since 2021 and are now proud parents of a baby girl, Mila. Collier recently returned from maternity leave, making a solid season debut, which was a joyful sight for her fans and family. And her soon-to-be-husband is supporting her well throughout this new season. Now, fans are curious to know more about Napheesa Collier’s fiancé, Alex Bazzell. So, get to know all about the Lynx forward’s husband-to-be right here.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO