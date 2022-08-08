ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Meet WNBA Star Napheesa Collier’s Fiancé, Alex Bazzell

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and NBA and WNBA skills coach Alex Bazzell have been engaged since 2021 and are now proud parents of a baby girl, Mila. Collier recently returned from maternity leave, making a solid season debut, which was a joyful sight for her fans and family. And her soon-to-be-husband is supporting her well throughout this new season. Now, fans are curious to know more about Napheesa Collier’s fiancé, Alex Bazzell. So, get to know all about the Lynx forward’s husband-to-be right here.
The Spun

Prominent Coach Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Extremely Clear

Prominent sports personalities across the United States have been sounding off in support of Brittney Griner. Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison following her alleged drug smuggling into the country. WNBA head coach Becky Hammon has made it clear that she stands...
BlueDevilCountry

Quinn Cook's career just took one massive step

A little more than a week after proving he's still got it by dropping 41 points in a pro-am game, Duke basketball treasure Quinn Cook landed the opportunity he's been looking for since going without an NBA contract across all of last season. RELATED: Good omen as Quinn Cook scores 41 once again ...
SB Nation

The Sparks sleeping in an airport again shows how bad WNBA travel can be

The 2022 WNBA season is officially in its stretch run, and there are four teams vying for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs that are currently separated by just one game in the standings. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Sparks, who earned a thrilling victory over the Washington Mystics, 79-76, on Sunday in DC to keep their playoff dreams alive.
NBC Sports

Watch Carmelo Anthony look good in summer open run in New York

Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent who could help a team in a role as a scorer off the bench. He’s working out getting ready for the season, and his long-time trainer and friend Chris Brickley — whose gym hosts the popular Black Ops open runs in New York each summer — decided to help out by posting some video of Anthony looking good in those games.
NBC Sports

Watch Steph, Canon adorably practice jump shot at camp

The Curry boys are at it again. On Saturday afternoon, Steph Curry posted an adorable tweet of him and his 4-year-old son Canon putting up shots in the gym at the former’s camp. Canon’s shot looks pretty good, all things considered. Although his shots were predictably short, Steph was...
