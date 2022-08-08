Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
WATCH: Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero are feuding following highlight dunk at pro-am game
Multiple NBA players were on hand to participate in Isaiah Thomas' annual summer basketball tournament, the "Zeke-End," on Saturday and Sunday. it wasn't all smiles, though, because during the festivities a new feud appeared to emerge between Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic No. 1 pick from the draft, former Duke star Paolo Banchero.
Basketball legend Lauren Jackson named in World Cup squad after 12 year absence
Basketball legend Lauren Jackson will suit up for her fifth World Cup after a 12 year absence, making her return to the national team. The 41-year old has been included in a 12-strong Opals team for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup which gets underway in Sydney on September 22.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet WNBA Star Napheesa Collier’s Fiancé, Alex Bazzell
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and NBA and WNBA skills coach Alex Bazzell have been engaged since 2021 and are now proud parents of a baby girl, Mila. Collier recently returned from maternity leave, making a solid season debut, which was a joyful sight for her fans and family. And her soon-to-be-husband is supporting her well throughout this new season. Now, fans are curious to know more about Napheesa Collier’s fiancé, Alex Bazzell. So, get to know all about the Lynx forward’s husband-to-be right here.
ESPN
Small forward Scotty Middleton, a 5-star senior, commits to play men's basketball for Ohio State Buckeyes
Five-star senior Scotty Middleton committed to Ohio State on Sunday, becoming the first five-star recruit of the Chris Holtmann era and the Buckeyes' highest-ranked recruit in nine years. Middleton chose the Buckeyes over a final three that included Seton Hall and UConn. "[It was] really everything," Middleton told ESPN. "The...
Report: Lynx’s Collier Returning to Court Weeks After Giving Birth
The Minnesota star is projected to return to the lineup on Sunday night against Atlanta.
Prominent Coach Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Extremely Clear
Prominent sports personalities across the United States have been sounding off in support of Brittney Griner. Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison following her alleged drug smuggling into the country. WNBA head coach Becky Hammon has made it clear that she stands...
Pau Gasol and Vanessa Bryant celebrate Sabrina Ionescu’s otherworldly WNBA accomplishment
Both Los Angeles Lakers big man Pau Gasol and Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu after the New York Liberty guard established a new league benchmark on Saturday. Ionescu’s achievement wasn’t a total surprise, since she was the top overall pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft after...
Napheesa Collier returns, Lynx use big 4th quarter to stay in playoff race
The Minnesota backcourt stole the show in a victory over the Dream.
Quinn Cook's career just took one massive step
A little more than a week after proving he's still got it by dropping 41 points in a pro-am game, Duke basketball treasure Quinn Cook landed the opportunity he's been looking for since going without an NBA contract across all of last season. RELATED: Good omen as Quinn Cook scores 41 once again ...
WNBA players were forced to sleep in an airport after their team's flight was delayed, reinvigorating the debate over commercial travel
The Los Angeles Sparks' travel woes came at the end of the regular season as the team fights for one of the final spots in the 2022 WNBA playoffs.
SB Nation
The Sparks sleeping in an airport again shows how bad WNBA travel can be
The 2022 WNBA season is officially in its stretch run, and there are four teams vying for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs that are currently separated by just one game in the standings. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Sparks, who earned a thrilling victory over the Washington Mystics, 79-76, on Sunday in DC to keep their playoff dreams alive.
NBC Sports
Watch Carmelo Anthony look good in summer open run in New York
Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent who could help a team in a role as a scorer off the bench. He’s working out getting ready for the season, and his long-time trainer and friend Chris Brickley — whose gym hosts the popular Black Ops open runs in New York each summer — decided to help out by posting some video of Anthony looking good in those games.
ESPN
Seattle Storm rewrite history 'sharing the basketball,' set WNBA record with 37 assists in road win
The Seattle Storm set a WNBA record Tuesday night with 37 assists in a crucial 111-100 road win over the Chicago Sky. The Storm surpassed the previous high of 35, reached three times in league history according to ESPN Stats & Information research, including earlier this season by the New York Liberty.
Nneka Ogwumike Releases Statement After Sparks Players Sleep in Airport
The WNBPA president called for the WNBA to address its ongoing issues with arranging travel for its players.
NBC Sports
Watch Steph, Canon adorably practice jump shot at camp
The Curry boys are at it again. On Saturday afternoon, Steph Curry posted an adorable tweet of him and his 4-year-old son Canon putting up shots in the gym at the former’s camp. Canon’s shot looks pretty good, all things considered. Although his shots were predictably short, Steph was...
CBS Sports
WNBA Power Rankings: Teaira McCowan leads Wings into playoffs; Sky still on top heading into final week
A few weeks ago, the Dallas Wings were on the ropes. They had lost 13 of 19 games to fall out of the playoff picture, were dealing with a string of injuries and had a difficult schedule down the stretch. There was a real chance they would miss out on the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.
Yardbarker
NBA Informed All Teams That Non-Vaccinated Players Without A Valid Medical Reason Can't Play In Toronto For The 2022-23 Season
The NBA has been battling with the players accepting a vaccine mandate since last season. While coaches and team staff have been made to take the vaccine, the NBA cannot enforce such a rule on the players. As a result, the players are accountable to the cities they play basketball in to be allowed to play.
Wings Clip Liberty's Playoff Momentum Despite Ionescu Showcase
The Liberty dropped another crucial contest despite a season-best from Sabrina Ionescu.
Andrew Wiggins Living the ‘Best Summer of My Life
Andrew Wiggins is living his best life this summer after hoisting his first Larry O’Brien trophy
