ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamaqua, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pottsville Republican Herald

Hope Hill Lavender Farm continues to grow, evolve

On the last Saturday in July, families gathered outside the gates of Hope Hill Lavender Farm, near Cressona, waiting for them to open. Although the lavender was past its peak, and the rows of purple flowers were beginning to gray, the crowd was excited for the tour.
CRESSONA, PA
Pottsville Republican Herald

Second Mountain Sunflowers

A glimpse of the sunflower fields at Second Mountain Sunflowers in Tamaqua, Pa., as owner Kenny Smith, takes visitors on a wagon ride on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The farm has 16 acres of sunflowers.
TAMAQUA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Tamaqua, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Preserving garden's harvest Back Down The Pennsylvania Road

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Almost anyone will tell you that the problem with a garden is that everything in it gets ready at one. Carol Ann Sosik knew how not to let the stuff that comes out of your garden go to waste. On this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens traveled to Nanticoke and explored the canning method.
NANTICOKE, PA
sauconsource.com

Plans for Meadows Road Bridge Replacement to Be Unveiled

Plans for a replacement span for the former Meadows Road Bridge in Lower Saucon Township are scheduled to be presented to Lower Saucon Township Council and members of the public later this month. According to an Aug. 3 letter from PennDOT Engineering District 5 Acting District Executive-Design Scott Vottero, officials...
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Main Line Estate Owned by Daughter of Soap Opera Icon Lists for $4M

A sprawling farm estate in Berwyn with guest cottages, a "party barn," and stables that once served as the staging area for the Devon Horse Show is on the market for $3.95 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Located at 1135 Sugartown Road, the 9-acre property previously known as Blackburn...
BERWYN, PA
WBRE

Carbon County Fair kicks off

PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Carbon County fair kicked off on Monday. When the sun rises, 14-year-old Morgan Myers starts her morning feeding her cattle like she has for the past 7 months. “Yeah, you have to feed them every morning and night. It’s a priority.” All for one moment; the Carbon County Fair. […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Smith
Person
Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunflowers#Visions#Mountain
wkok.com

Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle

SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Bloomsburg Fair bringing bull riders, barrel racers to fair

Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair is bringing bull riding, barrel racing, and rodeo clowns to the grandstand for a rodeo this fall during Fair. Bull Ride Mania will feature over 20 bull riders in competition, as well as 40 barrel racers and will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Weis Markets Grandstand. "Watch as riders go up against an animal weighing more than a...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NorthcentralPA.com

87th annual Montour-Delong Community Fair now open

Danville, Pa. — The Montour-Delong Community Fair began on Monday and runs through Aug. 13. The fair will feature plenty of traditional fair fun, rides, and food. The fair's name is a combination inspired by Montour County and a local industrialist, Frank Emerson Delong from Washingtonville. Delong is the inventor of the hook and eye, which you can find used on nearly every brassier today. Admission to the fair is...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Animal rescues looking for new homes for pets

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Cara Devine has been fostering with Adopt A Boxer Rescue for nearly 12 years. On average, she fosters five Boxers a year, sometimes a few more, sometimes a few less. But Devine said the past decade of fostering has changed her life. "I think the most...
SCRANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy