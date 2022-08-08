Read full article on original website
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
2 BG 16-Year-Olds Complete Civil Air Patrol Ranger SchoolJanet MartinBowling Green, KY
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensPennsylvania State
More Than A Pretty Decoration: The Meaning Behind Barn Stars
Recently I spent a weekend in Lancaster, Pa and one thing that I noticed as I was driving around God's country was all the stars on the barns. Then when I returned home to the Southern Tier, I noticed a few barns that had stars on them as well. When...
Pottsville Republican Herald
Hope Hill Lavender Farm continues to grow, evolve
On the last Saturday in July, families gathered outside the gates of Hope Hill Lavender Farm, near Cressona, waiting for them to open. Although the lavender was past its peak, and the rows of purple flowers were beginning to gray, the crowd was excited for the tour.
Pottsville Republican Herald
Second Mountain Sunflowers
A glimpse of the sunflower fields at Second Mountain Sunflowers in Tamaqua, Pa., as owner Kenny Smith, takes visitors on a wagon ride on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The farm has 16 acres of sunflowers.
Roofers and other outdoor workers battle the heat, as health officials voice concerns
LANCASTER, Pa. — Blistering heat is causing local doctors to be concerned about roofers and other outdoor workers. Dr. Anthony Guarracino from UPMC said that heat illness and exhaustion can creep up on people unknowingly. “You're outside, you feel good, you're doing your normal activities and you don’t realize...
WNEP-TV 16
Preserving garden's harvest Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
NANTICOKE, Pa. — Almost anyone will tell you that the problem with a garden is that everything in it gets ready at one. Carol Ann Sosik knew how not to let the stuff that comes out of your garden go to waste. On this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens traveled to Nanticoke and explored the canning method.
sauconsource.com
Plans for Meadows Road Bridge Replacement to Be Unveiled
Plans for a replacement span for the former Meadows Road Bridge in Lower Saucon Township are scheduled to be presented to Lower Saucon Township Council and members of the public later this month. According to an Aug. 3 letter from PennDOT Engineering District 5 Acting District Executive-Design Scott Vottero, officials...
NBC Philadelphia
Main Line Estate Owned by Daughter of Soap Opera Icon Lists for $4M
A sprawling farm estate in Berwyn with guest cottages, a "party barn," and stables that once served as the staging area for the Devon Horse Show is on the market for $3.95 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Located at 1135 Sugartown Road, the 9-acre property previously known as Blackburn...
Carbon County Fair kicks off
PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Carbon County fair kicked off on Monday. When the sun rises, 14-year-old Morgan Myers starts her morning feeding her cattle like she has for the past 7 months. “Yeah, you have to feed them every morning and night. It’s a priority.” All for one moment; the Carbon County Fair. […]
Arrowhead drive-in restaurant to close after 75 years
MILTON, Pa. — If you live in or around Milton, you're probably familiar with the Arrowhead Restaurant. The drive-in has been a staple on Route 405 for 75 years and has survived multiple floods. But customers and employees were sad to learn the place will close next week. "I...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Restaurant steps up to support Nescopeck fire families
BERWICK, Pa. — Bandit's Roadhouse in Berwick has only been open for two years, but owners here always take the time to lend a helping hand. Especially after a fatal fire in Nescopeck on Friday. The fire in Luzerne county claimed the lives of 10 family members. "It's important...
pennbets.com
Mount Airy Allows Smoking Within Casino Again, Which Draws Some Fire
Mount Airy Casino Resort stood out months ago as one of few casinos in Pennsylvania to ban indoor smoking, but a state hearing last week for its periodic licensing renewal made clear that’s no longer the case. Casino officials confirmed at the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board public hearing in...
NBC Philadelphia
‘Gut Punch': Family Heartbroken After Concerns Prompt Removal of Son's Memorial
Jennifer and Kevin Murphy had planned to visit the memorial for their young son Christian at a Bucks County park on what would've been his 4th birthday. But the family was left heartbroken after discovering the memorial had been removed by the township. The Murphys, who now reside in neighboring...
wkok.com
Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle
SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
skooknews.com
PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Shenandoah Rescue Hook and Ladder Block Party and Parade
On Friday evening, the Shenandoah Rescue Hook and Ladder kicked off their Block Party weekend with a fire truck parade. Apparatus from three different counties attended the event which included Schuylkill, Columbia, and Luzerne. The block party runs until Sunday evening. Stop by for a bleenie and a beer!
Bloomsburg Fair bringing bull riders, barrel racers to fair
Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair is bringing bull riding, barrel racing, and rodeo clowns to the grandstand for a rodeo this fall during Fair. Bull Ride Mania will feature over 20 bull riders in competition, as well as 40 barrel racers and will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Weis Markets Grandstand. "Watch as riders go up against an animal weighing more than a...
Help AWSOM animal shelter find fur-ever homes for cats
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — The cat cages are packed at AWSOM Animal Shelter near Stroudsburg. Employees say this year, they have taken in more pregnant cats, leading to an abundance of kittens, and they don't have space for any more. "It's a crazy town with a bunch of cats...
Power outage hits hundreds in downtown Easton on a sweltering night
Power was out for some in downtown Easton on a sweltering Monday evening while the Lehigh Valley dealt with a persistent heat wave. As of 8 p.m., Met-Ed reported equipment damage knocked out power to 100 to 500 customers near Centre Square. The company estimated power would be back by 11 p.m.
87th annual Montour-Delong Community Fair now open
Danville, Pa. — The Montour-Delong Community Fair began on Monday and runs through Aug. 13. The fair will feature plenty of traditional fair fun, rides, and food. The fair's name is a combination inspired by Montour County and a local industrialist, Frank Emerson Delong from Washingtonville. Delong is the inventor of the hook and eye, which you can find used on nearly every brassier today. Admission to the fair is...
Animal rescues looking for new homes for pets
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Cara Devine has been fostering with Adopt A Boxer Rescue for nearly 12 years. On average, she fosters five Boxers a year, sometimes a few more, sometimes a few less. But Devine said the past decade of fostering has changed her life. "I think the most...
