NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Sunday
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is on the play-by-play for Sunday's Cup Series race. The former NASCAR driver has gotten more into broadcasting in recent years, now getting into the play-by-play role. NASCAR fans are enjoying his play-by-play performance on Sunday afternoon. Dale Jr. enjoys the challenge of doing play-by-play. He knows...
Autoweek.com
Another Andretti Will Make NASCAR Debut
Fresh from winning the SRX Championship, Marco Andretti revealed Sunday that he will make his NASCAR debut in October. Andretti will race in NASCAR’s Xfinity race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course, known as the ROVAL on Oct. 8. Andretti broke the news on Twitter Sunday morning....
Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric involved in big Michigan crash: 'Can’t buy a break right now'
Kyle Busch and Austin Cindric were among the cars wrapped up in a wreck in Turn 2 during the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. J.J. Yeley’s No. 15 pushed up the track in the turn following a restart on Lap 25. He received contact from Michael McDowell and Aric Almirola, which helped start the wreck. Yeley and Ty Gibb would hit Cindric, who was sent crashing into the wall.
Formula 1 and IndyCar Are Inextricably Tangled in a Bizarre Trans-Atlantic Silly Season Triggered by Alex Palou
The Alex Palou lawsuit is one of the big components of a combined Formula 1 and IndyCar Silly Season. The post Formula 1 and IndyCar Are Inextricably Tangled in a Bizarre Trans-Atlantic Silly Season Triggered by Alex Palou appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR today: TV schedule, race highlights, and rankings
Check in here throughout the 2022 season to find out what's going on in NASCAR today, and for our power rankings, highlights, latest race recaps, and standings.
NBC Sports
Kevin Harvick wins NASCAR Cup race at Michigan
Kevin Harvick ended months of frustration by surging in the final stage and winning Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. The victory ended a 65-race winless string for Harvick and boosted him from an outsider into a spot on the Cup playoff grid. Harvick became the 15th different driver to score a Cup win this season. Sixteen drivers will advance to the playoffs, which begin Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.
Yardbarker
Watch: 2022 RACE RADIOS // JOSEF NEWGARDEN AT MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX
Competitive and frustrating. Those two words sum up @Josef Newgarden's P6 finish on Sunday in Nashville. Listen to what was said over the radio during the race. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar TikTok // https://www.tiktok.com/@indycar.
CBS Sports
2022 IndyCar at Nashville: Live updates, analysis, results from the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Though some areas of the temporary circuit have been made a bit wider, the downtown streets of Nashville are proving to be just as bumpy, slippery and tricky to navigate as they were last season for the IndyCar Series drivers. Rookies such as Christian Lundgaard, David Malukas and Kyle Kirkwood looked pretty comfortable, though, and the more things change they also stay the same, as the Team Penske triplets -- Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin -- topped the timing and scoring charts.
Autoweek.com
IMSA Road America: Albuquerque Wins DPi as Jarvis Crashes in Closing Laps
Oliver Jarvis crashed with eight minutes to go trying to retain the points lead for the Meyer Shank team. Filipe Albuquerque grabs the DPi lead with help from a lapped car then holds the lead to the finish. Ryan Dalziel delivered decisively for LMP2 win in No. 18 Era Motorsport...
racer.com
Andretti name will return to NASCAR at Charlotte Roval
Marco Andretti is getting a NASCAR stock car opportunity. Andretti and Big Machine Racing announced on social media Sunday that he will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the Charlotte Roval on Oct. 8, driving the No. 48 Spiked Coolers Chevrolet. Son of Michael Andretti and grandson of Mario...
Yardbarker
Watch: 2022 PACE CAR LAPS // FELIX ROSENQVIST AND CARTER HOLTON
Felix Rosenqvist threw Carter Holton a curveball as he showed him around the Streets of Nashville. Vanderbilt University Baseball now knows how INDYCAR takes on the Music City Grand Prix with Team Chevy. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar TikTok // https://www.tiktok.com/@indycar.
NBC Sports
Josef Newgarden to Romain Grosjean after Nashville collision: ‘Welcome to IndyCar’
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Josef Newgarden had no apologies for Romain Grosjean but does have some admonitions for the younger set in the NTT IndyCar Series after another wild Music City Grand Prix. The hometown favorite finished sixth on the 11-turn, 2.1-mile street course after emerging on the more favorable...
Felix Rosenqvist clarifies contract situation with McLaren
The strange motorsports silly season has knocked IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist into limbo, with the Swede now desperately trying to hold onto his current seat and avoid being shipped to McLaren Racing’s new Formula E team. McLaren and Rosenqvist said in June they’d agreed to a deal in which Rosenqvist would either return in 2023 to IndyCar or be the key piece when it launches its FE team next season. But as Rosenqvist’s performance has improved, his desire to remain in IndyCar has clouded his future. He’s now snagged in the fight between Chip Ganassi Racing and IndyCar champion Alex Palou, who wants to leave Ganassi to move to the McLaren family next season. Ganassi is suing to stop the move. Should Palou become available, Rosenqvist would be squeezed out of Arrow McLaren SP’s three-car IndyCar lineup. Palou would join Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi in IndyCar, and likely be a reserve driver for the Formula One team.
NBC Sports
IMSA Road America results: Wayne Taylor Racing wins from pole, seizes points lead
IMSA results, points: Wayne Taylor Racing won from the pole position Sunday at Road America and took over the points lead in the DPi category with one race left in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. Filipe Albuquerque started on the pole and won in the No. 10 Acura after teammate...
IndyCar video: Catch the top highlights of Nashville race in just six minutes!
Catch all the big passing and all the big wrecks, courtesy of IndyCar and NBC
