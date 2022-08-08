Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in double shooting that killed one
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are looking for leads in a double shooting. Officers responded to the shooting near SW 22nd and Blackwelder around 7 p.m. on August 1. Both victims were brought to an area hospital but only one survived. Investigators believe the two victims became...
KOCO
Neighbors shocked after hit-and-run crash kills 2 people in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors were shocked after a hit-and-run crash killed two people in southwest Oklahoma City. New details emerged in the hit-and-run crash that killed two people in southwest OKC. Neighbors said they can’t believe it happened in their quiet neighborhood. Now, police need help to find...
KFOR
Armed man shot and injured after police make contact at an Oklahoma residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Around 10:21 a.m. Tuesday morning, an Oklahoma woman noticed there was a man on her security camera standing on her porch. The man was a “former acquaintance” who was possibly armed. The incident occurred in the area of NW 127th and William Penn...
Police asking for help following deadly road rage shooting
Police are releasing new details about a road rage incident that ended with the death of a 19-year-old.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking to identify man who allegedly stole $10,000 worth of property
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for help identifying a robbery suspect. Police said the man seen on this page was captured on camera stealing $10,000 worth of property out of an office at a business in the 1400 block of SW 29th Street. If you...
News On 6
Police Investigating Stabbing Near OU Medical Center
Oklahoma City police are investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday night near the OU Medical Center. Police were called to the 600 block of north High Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. One man was stabbed and police have a woman in custody. Police say the injuries to the victim were...
KOCO
Possible street racer dies after crash off I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after authorities said a possible street racer drove off an Interstate 40 off-ramp overnight in Oklahoma City. Police said that officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on what they called a street racer around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The driver reportedly then drove off the roadway near the bridge at I-40 and Shields Boulevard.
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run
Officials are searching for a driver responsible for a deadly crash in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Police shoot man after he fired shot during standoff in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after exchanging gunfire with police Tuesday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. Around 10:20 a.m., police received a call about a man waving a gun around while standing on the front porch of a home in the 1400 block of Northwest 129th Terrace, near Western Avenue and Northwest 122nd Street. The homeowner, who wasn’t home, told police they saw it all through a security camera.
Elmore City woman hit, killed on state highway
Authorities in Garvin County are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify father, three kids killed in weekend murder-suicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information Monday after a murder-suicide left three young children dead this past weekend. Police said officers responded to a home on NW 109th Street early Saturday morning following a check-welfare call. Police said the deceased suspect, 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn, had...
KOCO
Crash in southwest Oklahoma City kills two, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A crash involving two vehicles killed two people Sunday evening in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said two adults in the car that was hit near Southwest 35th Street and South Youngs Boulevard died. A third adult in the vehicle survived. Authorities said three people in the...
News On 6
OCPD Respond To Fatal Accident At I-40 And South Shields Boulevard
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly accident early Monday morning at I-40 and South Shields Blvd. Originally called in from a report of an ongoing street-race, OCPD then responded to a driver who had attempted to quickly leave the area, but had driven off the bridge at Shields and down next to the highway.
KOCO
OKC police release new details after three children found dead, along with father
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released new details after three children were found dead, along with their father. Police said the dad killed those children and then himself early Saturday morning. Now, there is a memorial for all three of those children. Police said they were in the process of...
okcfox.com
Husband and wife arrested following pursuit in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people were arrested on Friday following a pursuit in Oklahoma City. Police said they pulled over 32-year-old Keith Wiley on Classen Curve after his car was seen straddling the center lane line. Police said he had slurred speech and noticed an odor of alcohol coming from his breath.
KOCO
Union City police find more than 25 ounces of meth, over 400 Xanax pills during traffic stop
UNION CITY, Okla. — Police arrested two people after making a drug bust during a traffic stop over the weekend in Union City. On Saturday, Union City police officers stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of North Main Street and learned that the driver had active felony warrants out of Oklahoma County. Police said the officers took the driver into custody and searched the vehicle.
Police Identifies Suspect In Apparent NW OKC Murder-Suicide
A northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood is in mourning after a gruesome discovery over the weekend. A woman out on a dog walk found a car with four people dead inside. Three of the four people were children aged six and younger. Police said the children died at the hands of their father.
Pottawatomie County deputies investigating interstate shooting
Authorities in Pottawatomie County are asking witnesses to come forward following a shooting.
Guns, drugs and riot control grenades: Traffic stop in Union City leads to big bust
Union City police said they found guns, drugs, and riot control grenades during a routine traffic stop in town over the weekend.
Union City Police Find Explosives During Traffic Stop
Police say explosive devices were found during a traffic stop Saturday. Union City Police say the Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb Squad was called to handle two grenades. They say Heath Gates of Oklahoma City and Amber Cape of Altus also had drugs and a handgun with them. Police said both...
