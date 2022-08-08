ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
News On 6

Police Investigating Stabbing Near OU Medical Center

Oklahoma City police are investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday night near the OU Medical Center. Police were called to the 600 block of north High Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. One man was stabbed and police have a woman in custody. Police say the injuries to the victim were...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Possible street racer dies after crash off I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after authorities said a possible street racer drove off an Interstate 40 off-ramp overnight in Oklahoma City. Police said that officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on what they called a street racer around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The driver reportedly then drove off the roadway near the bridge at I-40 and Shields Boulevard.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
#Oklahoma City Police
KOCO

Police shoot man after he fired shot during standoff in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after exchanging gunfire with police Tuesday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. Around 10:20 a.m., police received a call about a man waving a gun around while standing on the front porch of a home in the 1400 block of Northwest 129th Terrace, near Western Avenue and Northwest 122nd Street. The homeowner, who wasn’t home, told police they saw it all through a security camera.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crash in southwest Oklahoma City kills two, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A crash involving two vehicles killed two people Sunday evening in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said two adults in the car that was hit near Southwest 35th Street and South Youngs Boulevard died. A third adult in the vehicle survived. Authorities said three people in the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Respond To Fatal Accident At I-40 And South Shields Boulevard

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly accident early Monday morning at I-40 and South Shields Blvd. Originally called in from a report of an ongoing street-race, OCPD then responded to a driver who had attempted to quickly leave the area, but had driven off the bridge at Shields and down next to the highway.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Husband and wife arrested following pursuit in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people were arrested on Friday following a pursuit in Oklahoma City. Police said they pulled over 32-year-old Keith Wiley on Classen Curve after his car was seen straddling the center lane line. Police said he had slurred speech and noticed an odor of alcohol coming from his breath.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Union City police find more than 25 ounces of meth, over 400 Xanax pills during traffic stop

UNION CITY, Okla. — Police arrested two people after making a drug bust during a traffic stop over the weekend in Union City. On Saturday, Union City police officers stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of North Main Street and learned that the driver had active felony warrants out of Oklahoma County. Police said the officers took the driver into custody and searched the vehicle.
UNION CITY, OK

