Mets’ Pete Alonso benefits from good fortune to remain red-hot at plate

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
 2 days ago

Before the Mets’ game Sunday, manager Buck Showalter noted that Pete Alonso doesn’t get enough credit for how smart a hitter he is.

As it turns out, being a little lucky doesn’t hurt either.

Alonso capped off a strong series against the Braves with a dash of good fortune, allowing him to give the Mets a lead for the third straight game in what became a 5-2 win at Citi Field.

In the second inning, with one out and runners on first and second, Alonso roped a ground ball down the third-base line that hit off the bag and sprung over Austin Riley’s head. The ball trickled into left field as Alonso reached on a double that scored both runners to put the Mets up 2-0.

A day after giving the Mets the lead first in both games of a doubleheader sweep, Alonso registered his 94th and 95th RBIs, extending his National League lead and pulling him with in two of Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge for the most in MLB.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XL3o8_0h8ZpVue00
Pete Alonso celebrates after his two-run double in the third inning.
USA TODAY Sports

“The whole purpose is winning games and driving guys in, whether it’s hitting the ball over the fence or driving guys in,” Alonso said. “I just want to do my job. I just want to be the best I can at what I do. I want to be the best I can, the best version of myself every single day to help this team win.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HkAEd_0h8ZpVue00
Mets, Jacob deGrom drop Braves to seal dominant weekend as NL East lead hits 6 1/2

In the five-game series against the Braves, Alonso stayed hot, going 8-for-19 (.421) with three walks, four runs and seven RBIs. His 12 RBIs against the Braves this season are the most by any opposing player.

“With Pete, sometimes we miss how good a hitter he is,” Showalter said.

The Mets piled up 34 runs in the five-game series, only six of which scored on home runs (that included a two-run shot by Alonso on Thursday night). Instead, they leaned on station-to-station rallies, putting the ball in play and making things happen on the bases.

“We’ve definitely elevated our game,” Alonso said. “We want to continue to do that as the season progresses. We just want to continue to pass the baton and put together high-quality at-bats. I feel like we’ve been doing a really good job of that as of late.”

Of Alonso’s 95 RBIs, 18 have been game-winners and 28 have been go-ahead RBIs, showing his knack for coming through in the clutch, a quality that Showalter said he believes is real. The manager pointed to Alonso’s mindset to explain what makes him prone to delivering in the clutch.

“It’s remarkable how consistent he is personality[-wise] and from a competitive standpoint,” Showalter said. “I’ve never heard anybody come up to me and say, ‘Pete’s in a bad mood. Pete’s having a bad day.’ We talk through some things and get his opinion on it. I don’t think people realize how smart a hitter he is.”

New York Post

