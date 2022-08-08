Read full article on original website
Family of Breon Green demand video release from Milwaukee jail
“This is everybody’s son,” Monique Brewer, aunt of 21-year-old Breon Green, said during a protest Saturday. “This is everybody’s nephew, this is everybody’s friend, this is everybody’s brother, this is everybody’s child. It could be anybody. All we’re asking for is transparency.” In June, Green was taken to jail by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office […] The post Family of Breon Green demand video release from Milwaukee jail appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police phone scam warning, person seeking payment
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public after it recently received complaints of a phone scam. In the scam, police said, a scammer identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and claims that you missed jury duty or a court summons and run the risk of being arrested unless you pay a certain amount of money. The scammer has claimed to be a Milwaukee police officer.
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County death investigation; 1 in custody
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A death investigation is underway in Jefferson County. Deputies responded to a 911 call of gunshots fired in a residence in the Town of Sumner on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Upon arriving at scene, responding deputies observed an individual walking away from the residence. This individual matched...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman out of Milwaukee jail, bail posted
MILWAUKEE - One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitives is out of the Milwaukee County Jail again, and somebody ponied up six figures to get him out, but he did not get far. At least, not yet. Phone calls tipped prosecutors off to a Twyman's plans to flee the state again.
WSAW
Gov. Evers administration picks site for new youth prison
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has selected a site in Milwaukee for a new youth prison. The governor made the announcement Tuesday. The facility would replace the state’s existing youth prison outside Irma. The existing facility has been plagued by allegations of guard-on-prisoner abuse. The Legislature passed...
Site selected for new youth correctional facility in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will build a new youth correctional facility on Milwaukee’s northwest side. The new Type 1 facility will be built along West Clinton Avenue, near Noyes Park. The move brings Wisconsin a step closer to closing the facilities at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake. The prisons near Irma came under fire for alleged...
The cost of courts: how cash bail impacts Wisconsin communities
LA CROSSE (WKBT) –When it comes to a crime, money can determine when a suspect is released from jail. The suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy posted $1,000 cash bond 10 days before prosecutors he killed 6 people. The incident has raised questions about violent criminals being released on low amounts of bond. but experts say cash bond isn’t just about violent criminals. It impacts people who can’t afford to pay.
Wrn.com
Evers announces Milwaukee site for new youth prison
Governor Tony Evers has announced a site for a new state youth prison. Calling it a major step toward closing Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, Evers on Tuesday announced plans to build a new youth prison on Milwaukee’s northwest side. In a statement, Evers said it’s one major step closer to getting kids out of the facilities, which were initially to have closed last July. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to vote on the proposed site on Friday. Building on the site would require city approval, under a state law that approved 42 million dollars for the new facility.-
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee church theft, employee invested in Bitcoin, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 62, is accused of embezzling from her employer, Shiloh Baptist Church near 51st and Capitol on the city’s north side. Prosecutors say she told police she lost the money when she invested in Bitcoin. Mary Moton faces two felonies; one count of forgery and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin’s Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman free again, $100K+ bail posted
One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitives is out of the Milwaukee County jail again, and somebody ponied up six figures to get him out, but he did not get far. At least, not yet.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Monday wound girl, man: police
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Monday, Aug. 8 responded to at least two separate shootings. Two people, including a 14-year-old girl, were wounded in the incidents. 19th and Congress. Around 6:25 p.m., police said an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ottawa crash, Nashotah man dead: sheriff
OTTAWA, Wis. - A Nashotah man died in a town of Ottawa crash early Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, deputies and the Western Lakes Fire District were called to the crash scene near Summit Avenue and Parry Road shortly before 5 a.m. Based on...
nbc15.com
One dead in Jefferson Co. after reported gunfire
TOWN OF SUMNER, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 around 12:15 a.m. after hearing shots fired inside a home. As deputies arrived, they saw one person leaving the home who match the description of the suspect. That individual was taken into custody.
WISN
Milwaukee 5-year-old shot by uncle, is fighting for her life
MILWAUKEE — Ke'yari Redding, 5, was shot by her uncle John Jackson on July 24. Police said she was asleep on the couch when a bullet came through the house and struck her in the chest and spine. Ke'yari is on a ventilator, and it's uncertain if she will...
wlip.com
No Arrests After Waukegan Shooting Leaves Teen Dead
(Waukegan, IL) A Hainesville teen is dead after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called to the 500-block of South Genesee Street on Saturday night for a shots fired call. When officials arrived they found shell casings and a gun, but no victim. Authorities later learned that the victim had been dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries…he was pronounced dead on Sunday. At this point, the victim is only being identified as an 18-year-old male. No arrests have been announced at this point, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
3 arrested in Racine for manufacturing firearms, shots fired incident
Following a shots fired incident, officers recovered nine guns, ammunition, and firearm paraphernalia from the suspect's homes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police free gun, wheel, bike locks giveaway
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have free gun locks, steering wheel locks, bike locks and locker combination locks available to those in need. MPD said the locks were donated Tuesday, Aug. 9 by The Master Lock Company and "will help add an extra layer of protection to reduce the risk of being a victim of vehicle theft and bike theft" while also "ensuring that gun owners can safely secure their firearms."
Speeding car crashes into train in Washington County
A speeding car crashed into a train early Tuesday morning in Washington County. The crash could have been avoided if the driver reduced his speed to drive safely in the dense fog.
