Colorado supply of homes rises, prices still climb — just more slowly

Is Colorado past its COVID plateau?
Colorado has languished for most of the last three months in a kind of COVID-19 holding pattern. Cases and hospitalizations ebbed and flowed but on average stayed level on a large scale.
Denver to increase its minimum wage to $17.29 an hour
Denver's minimum wage will increase to $17.29 per hour starting Jan. 1, according to a news release from the city. Minimum wage for tipped food and beverage workers will increase to $14.27 per hour if they earn at least $3.02 in tips per hour. Denver is among dozens of cities...
Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office
Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation
Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
Wealthy Americans are flocking to Colorado. Have you noticed?
Lots of wealthy Americans have been migrating to Colorado in recent years – at least that's what a recent data analysis from SmartAsset.com shows. The company analyzed the inter-state movement of households making at least $200,000 per year during 2019 and 2020 – which accounts for less than seven percent of the country. Data showed that Colorado was a hot spot for moneymakers on the move.
How the Walton family became the most influential player in Colorado
The Walton family is now the most influential force in Colorado.Driving the news: Rob Walton's $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos — set to become official Tuesday — is the most visible example. But behind the scenes, the Walton family's reach extends further, an Axios review of federal filings, tax records and other documents reveals. The heirs to the Walmart fortune have infused tens of millions of dollars into the state's most prominent institutions — government agencies, schools, sports teams, media outlets and nonprofits.Ann Walton Kroenke, a cousin to Rob Walton, is married to the owner of the Colorado...
Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 8-Aug. 14, 2022
More than 1,608,600 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 66,900 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the CDPHE.
These 4 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
COVID-19 rates continue to drop in Colorado after a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July.
milehighcre.com
Dollar General to Build Mega Warehouse at HighPoint Elevated Industrial & Logistics Park
CBRE has announced the sale of 75 acres at HighPoint Elevated industrial and logistics park in Aurora, to Dollar General. The park’s development team, Hyde Development and Mortenson, will build a 919,000-square-foot Class A distribution facility for Dollar General on the site. CBRE’s Daniel Close, Todd Witty, Tyler Carner,...
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado
As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
Psilocybin possession initiative fails to qualify for Colorado November ballot
An initiative that would have removed criminal penalties for the possession of psilocybin and other hallucinogens in Colorado failed to gather enough signatures to appear before voters in November.
Yes, tons of wealthy people flooded Colorado starting in 2020
Households earning more than $200,000 a year have flocked away from California, Illinois, New York and Washington, D.C. for southern and western states. Only 7% of the nation's households file returns of this size.
Denver removes anti-Chinese historical marker across from Coors Field
DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock joined with members of the city's Asian American and Pacific Islander community on Monday afternoon to remove an anti-Chinese historical marker from Lower Downtown. The marker at 20th and Blake streets, across from Coors Field, misrepresents a violent riot on Oct. 31, 1880,...
KKTV
Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks
DENVER (KKTV) - Many Colorado taxpayers have already received their TABOR refund through what state officials are calling “Colorado Cash Back.”. Almost everyone who filed state taxes in Colorado is expected to receive $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers this summer. If you filed and you haven’t received your refund, you are supposed to get your check by Sept. 30.
bb.q Chicken to Open Even More Locations
The Korean fried chicken chain has added six more Colorado locations to its opening list
Westword
Colorado's New COVID Variant: What You Need to Know
Late last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed that BA.2.75, a new Omicron subvariant of COVID-19, had been detected in Colorado. To learn more about the latest Omicron mutation and what it might mean for residents of this state and beyond, Westword reached out to Kristen Stewart, spokesperson for Colorado's joint information center, which is tasked with communicating about COVID-19.
Denver pays federal attorneys to prosecute gun cases
(Denver, Colo.) Following Aurora’s lead, Denver approved Monday paying for four Special Assistant United States Attorneys to prosecute illegal firearm possession cases. The council agreed Monday to take $154,400 from the general fund to fund the unbudgeted positions through the end of this year, or for four months. The council signed an agreement last month with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to fund the positions for two years. The positions will cost $463,200 for a full year. The salaries will be added to the 2023 and 2024 budgets, according to city documents.
KKTV
Voice of the consumer: CashBack checks arrive this week for many Coloradans
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, many Coloradans will get their Colorado CashBack check from the state. I talked one on one with Gov.r Jared Polis about the initiative and how he thinks the state is handling the current economy. You may have seen this exclusive interview during 11 News at Noon on KKTV.
KJCT8
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Colorado Favorite: Casa Bonita Isn’t Re-opening Any Time Soon and Here’s Why
Originally rumored to be re-opening in December, the popular Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita most likely will not return in 2022. According to a report from the Denver Post, Casa Bonita's timeline for re-opening is pretty much in the air. What is Casa Bonita + Why Is It So Popular?. Casa...
