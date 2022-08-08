ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child, 3, nearly drowns in southeast Columbus

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A three-year-old child is hospitalized Sunday night after nearly drowning in a home pool in southeast Columbus.

According to Columbus police, medics responded to a call at 8:15 p.m. Police said the child was found in a pool of a home on Mouzon Drive.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but as of approximately 9:30 p.m., their condition was changed to stable but still life-threatening, police said.

There is no further information available at this time.

