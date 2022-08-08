Read full article on original website
A Surprising Team Is Getting Mentioned For Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers are on the verge of cutting ties with former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. There have been a number of teams linked all offseason, but a surprise team is now getting mentioned. This past week ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio put forward the idea of Garoppolo joining the rival...
NFL star AJ Dillon grabbed by police officer at Man City game
Green Bay police have said that they are conducting an internal investigation after a video showed Packers running back AJ Dillon being shoved by one of their officers. This clip shows the NFL star greeting fans in the end zone at Lambeau Field before a police officer yanks the back of his shirt and shoves him.
Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement
Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season. The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season. Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to...
Here's the Packers' first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season
The Green Bay Packers released their first “unofficial” depth chart of the 2022 season. As is always the case, these depth charts are not created by coaches, so what appears on the page does not necessarily reflect the reality of where players sit on the actual depth chart. But it can be a handy guide to where some things stand at this point in the training camp process.
Report: There's 1 Most Likely Outcome For Jimmy Garoppolo
The NFL world is watching and waiting to see what the San Francisco 49ers end up doing with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. But one NFL insider is of the believe that they may be left waiting for a long time. Appearing on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the 49ers are unlikely to move on from Garoppolo "any time soon."
Big Ten set to make shocking move not seen in 40 years
Conference realignment has made sweeping changes in college football in recent years — and months — with top schools such as Texas, Oklahoma and USC announcing their intention to bolt from their longtime homes for greener pastures. However, it’s not just schools making waves. It’s the conferences themselves, too. The big networks, such as ESPN, […] The post Big Ten set to make shocking move not seen in 40 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Notre Dame College Football Future Odds Breakdown
Notre Dame’s over/under wins total at SI Sportsbook is 9.5 wins and the Fighting Irish have +4000 odds to win the national title.
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News
Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. receiving interest from contending teams
Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent with training camp underway, and it does not appear he is anywhere close to signing with a team. The star receiver is, however, receiving interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that Beckham has “continued to receive interest from several contending teams.”...
Ryan Poles plays hardball early in GM career with Roquan Smith
Former Chiefs exec Ryan Poles is playing hardball early in his tenure as the Chicago Bears general manager, as illustrated by Roquan Smith. Shortly after we all flipped our calendars to a new year (dated reference), Ryan Poles likely realized his days with the Kansas City Chiefs would soon be over.
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
Packers experimenting on O-line with Bakhtiari, Jenkins out
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The uncertain status of their top two blockers has caused the Green Bay Packers to experiment with different offensive line combinations in training camp. That shuffling could continue right up to the start of the season. David Bakhtiari still isn’t practicing as he recovers from a torn left anterior cruciate ligament that caused him to miss nearly the entire 2021 season. Elgton Jenkins tore his left ACL last November. That has forced the Packers to capitalize on the versatility of their remaining linemen by putting them in various spots. Packers coach Matt LaFleur acknowledges it has been a learning process.
Green Bay Packers schedule: Packers vs 49ers in preseason opener, 2022 predictions
Green Bay Packers schedule: @ San Francisco 49ers, Preseason Week 1 The Green Bay Packers schedule opens its 2022 preseason
10 players trending up so far at Packers training camp
The Green Bay Packers will kick off the preseason schedule on Friday in San Francisco. After two weeks of training camp practice, it’s time for Matt LaFleur’s team to hit players wearing different helmets and uniforms. Some players on the 90-man roster used the first dozen or so...
Rumor: Josh Jacobs trade gets key update from Raiders’ Josh McDaniels
The Las Vegas Raiders had a surprising inclusion in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While most starters were sidelined for the extra exhibition game, starting running back Josh Jacobs was active and saw some action during the preseason clash. His inclusion in the Hall of Fame game resulted in some speculation […] The post Rumor: Josh Jacobs trade gets key update from Raiders’ Josh McDaniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Roger Goodell 'Warning' News
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to issue a warning this Tuesday to all 32 owners about tampering and tanking. Last week, the NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for violating the integrity of the game. Not only did they have draft picks taken away from them, team owner Stephen Ross was fined $1.5 million.
Look: Davante Adams Training Camp Route Videos Go Viral
Davante Adams is ready to go for the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams has been lights out at Raiders training camp as he continues to dust his teammates with his routes. It even caught Chad Johnson's attention on Twitter:. Adams was acquired by the Raiders this past March for a first...
Aaron Rodgers furious after blunt vaccination question
Longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not received the COVID-19 vaccine, and the former MVP has been pretty open about it since it was revealed that he mischaracterized his COVID-19 vaccination status last year. But during a recent interview, Rodgers got a little uncomfortable when questioned about the ramifications of his vaccination decision.
Trey Lance's high school coach heaps praise on former student
MARSHALL, MINNESOTA - As the 49ers enter a new era with Trey Lance as their starting quarterback, the coach of the small Minnesota high school who watched him grow looks back."Trey Lance was obviously one of our top ones we've ever had," said Terry Bahlmann, who coached Lance in High School. "It's just sort of surreal that 10 years ago he was out here in our youth camp and now he's a starting quarterback in the NFL."Lance was a standout athlete at Marshall Senior High School, the single high school in a town of around 13,000 people. Tiger football is...
Watch: Former Cavs guard throws punch during pro-am game
This past weekend saw some malice at the pro-am. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin participated in a pro-am game in Atlanta on Sunday. At one point in the contest, Goodwin lost his cool and threw a punch at Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. The punch did not connect however, and the two were quickly separated. Here is the video (with Goodwin wearing the dark No. 0 jersey).
