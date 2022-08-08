ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Daily Mail

Family of teenager, 18, who died after falling 50 feet from a cliff reveal their devastation and pay tribute to the 'much-loved daughter, sister, and friend to many'

The family of a teenager who died after falling 50ft from a cliff in Caithness, Scotland, say they are 'absolutely devastated' over her death. Alesha Wright, 18, tragically died after the horror incident in Thurso on Monday evening (July 11). Alesha's family, which includes three younger siblings, told of their...
TheDailyBeast

Dad Whose Family Was Wiped Out in Wrong-Way Crash Also Dies

An Illinois dad whose entire family was killed when a wrong-way driver smashed into their van has now died of his injuries. Thomas Dobosz’s wife and four children and a fifth child traveling with them died instantly after the fiery collision, leaving him the sole survivor. “Tom has gained his angel wings and is now with his amazing wife Lauren and precious children,”a family friend wrote in an update on a GoFundMe. Also killed was Jennifer Fernandez, 22, who was traveling the wrong way on I-90 on Sunday morning, reportedly after making a sudden U-turn on the highway into oncoming traffic.
Newsweek

Roller Coaster Car Flies off Track During Ride, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl

A 14-year-old girl has died after the rear part of a roller coaster came off the track at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday, authorities said. Police said they had received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time that a car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, and that several people were trapped.
The Independent

Lightning strike kills 27 cows in freak accident

A family claims it lost 28 cattle to a lightning strike, said to be a “rare occurence” in Canada’s southwest Saskatchewan province.The family of farmers who owned the cattle were heartbroken and described the tragedy as “the worst thing” they have ever seen on their farm.Farm owner Glen Briere recalled when he reached the spot, it “made me sick to my stomach to see what I had seen”.The family said the weather had become stormy on Friday and they had found the dead cattle two days later.“It was Friday night when that storm we had had very severe lightning. The...
BoardingArea

Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving

Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
WWJ News Radio

'Horrific accident': Construction worker killed after being struck by bulldozer in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — One man is dead after authorities say he was hit by construction machinery while working at a job site in Macomb County Friday morning. Chesterfield Township police said they were dispatched to an area along New Center Boulevard near I-94 and 21 Mile just after 11 a.m. after receiving a call about a construction worker who was injured after being struck by a bulldozer.
Daily Mail

Massive sinkhole swallows home just days after it survived a devastating flood as incredible aerial pictures show the huge crater now left behind

An Australian farm house has been destroyed after extensive flooding and wild weather merged to form a massive sinkhole. The picturesque cottage in Richmond Lowlands, north west of Sydney, crumbled into an enormous crater on Monday following heavy rain and flooding along the Hawkesbury River. The sinkhole stretches from the...
The Independent

Man dies days after police found him unconscious with pet snake around his neck

A man who was found unconscious with his 15-foot pet snake wrapped around his neck and strangling him has died in the hospital. Elliot Senseman, 27, died on Monday in the hospital due to "anoxic brain injury," according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Police arrived at Mr Senseman’s Pennsylvania home last Wednesday to find the animal wrapped around his neck. Mr Senseman was unconscious when police found him and had reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest after the snake began to constrict around his neck. Responding officers shot and killed the snake so they could safely remove it from...
Daily Mail

'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging

Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 4-year-old was driving ATV before fatal accident

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a 4-year-old boy is dead after an ATV he was driving rolled over Tuesday afternoon.According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place one mile south of Buckman, Minnesota in Buckman Township. That's where the Pierz, Minnesota boy was driving the ATV, along with a 6-year-old male passenger. The sheriff's office says the 4-year-old lost control of the ATV on a gravel road, resulting in the ATV rolling over. The 6-year-old passenger jumped off the ATV prior to the rollover, but the 4-year-old was ejected. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted, but the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene. Details on his fatal injuries have not been released. According to a representative from Shelley Funeral Chapels, the boy's name is Steve "Owen" Meyer. His funeral will be held on Saturday in Pierz."This is a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved," Sheriff Shawn Larsen said.The other boy was treated for minor cuts and bruises. The incident is still under investigation. 
TheDailyBeast

Florida Parents Arrested After 6-Year-Old Found With Head in Hotel Toilet

A 6-year-old boy was found with his head in the toilet of a Florida hotel earlier this month, “like he was drinking water,” according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Discovered by deputies badly injured and without a pulse, the child was taken to a hospital and placed on life support for a brain bleed, local outlets reported Wednesday. Five other children were also in the room at the Knights Inn, all displaying signs of physical abuse. Their parents, who moved the family into the hotel in April, now face several child neglect charges. Larry Rhodes and Bianca Blaise initially told deputies that the children, who ranged in age from infancy to 6 years old, had gotten into a fight, according to an arrest report. But when a 4-year-old with “fresh cuts” around the mouth was asked, he replied: “Daddy hit me.” Later, Blaise told investigators that Rhodes had “whooped” the siblings in the past, and that he had recently run out of a prescription to treat schizophrenia. The 6-year-old remains in critical condition, WESH reported.
