Family of teenager, 18, who died after falling 50 feet from a cliff reveal their devastation and pay tribute to the 'much-loved daughter, sister, and friend to many'
The family of a teenager who died after falling 50ft from a cliff in Caithness, Scotland, say they are 'absolutely devastated' over her death. Alesha Wright, 18, tragically died after the horror incident in Thurso on Monday evening (July 11). Alesha's family, which includes three younger siblings, told of their...
Dad Whose Family Was Wiped Out in Wrong-Way Crash Also Dies
An Illinois dad whose entire family was killed when a wrong-way driver smashed into their van has now died of his injuries. Thomas Dobosz’s wife and four children and a fifth child traveling with them died instantly after the fiery collision, leaving him the sole survivor. “Tom has gained his angel wings and is now with his amazing wife Lauren and precious children,”a family friend wrote in an update on a GoFundMe. Also killed was Jennifer Fernandez, 22, who was traveling the wrong way on I-90 on Sunday morning, reportedly after making a sudden U-turn on the highway into oncoming traffic.
Roller Coaster Car Flies off Track During Ride, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl
A 14-year-old girl has died after the rear part of a roller coaster came off the track at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday, authorities said. Police said they had received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time that a car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, and that several people were trapped.
Lightning strike kills 27 cows in freak accident
A family claims it lost 28 cattle to a lightning strike, said to be a “rare occurence” in Canada’s southwest Saskatchewan province.The family of farmers who owned the cattle were heartbroken and described the tragedy as “the worst thing” they have ever seen on their farm.Farm owner Glen Briere recalled when he reached the spot, it “made me sick to my stomach to see what I had seen”.The family said the weather had become stormy on Friday and they had found the dead cattle two days later.“It was Friday night when that storm we had had very severe lightning. The...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving
Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
Horror last moments of drinker who died after downing bottle of Jägermeister in two minutes for £10 bet
THESE are the horror last moments of a drinker who died after downing a bottle of Jägermeister in two minutes for a £10 bet. The man, aged between 25 and 30, died at the Blue Corner Car Wash & Liquor Restaurant near Elim, South Africa. Cops said the...
'Horrific accident': Construction worker killed after being struck by bulldozer in Macomb County
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — One man is dead after authorities say he was hit by construction machinery while working at a job site in Macomb County Friday morning. Chesterfield Township police said they were dispatched to an area along New Center Boulevard near I-94 and 21 Mile just after 11 a.m. after receiving a call about a construction worker who was injured after being struck by a bulldozer.
Massive sinkhole swallows home just days after it survived a devastating flood as incredible aerial pictures show the huge crater now left behind
An Australian farm house has been destroyed after extensive flooding and wild weather merged to form a massive sinkhole. The picturesque cottage in Richmond Lowlands, north west of Sydney, crumbled into an enormous crater on Monday following heavy rain and flooding along the Hawkesbury River. The sinkhole stretches from the...
Girl, 14, who died after getting into trouble in a river is pictured as devastated family pay tribute to 'much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece'
The family of a 14-year-old girl who died in a river in Scotland have paid tribute to a 'clever, funny, and beautiful young girl.'. Police named the girl as Nieve McIsaac, who got into difficulty on the River Teith near Stirling in the evening of Tuesday July 12. An air...
Man dies days after police found him unconscious with pet snake around his neck
A man who was found unconscious with his 15-foot pet snake wrapped around his neck and strangling him has died in the hospital. Elliot Senseman, 27, died on Monday in the hospital due to "anoxic brain injury," according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Police arrived at Mr Senseman’s Pennsylvania home last Wednesday to find the animal wrapped around his neck. Mr Senseman was unconscious when police found him and had reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest after the snake began to constrict around his neck. Responding officers shot and killed the snake so they could safely remove it from...
Dramatic Ring doorbell footage captures moment stranger saves family’s life by warning them their house is on fire
DRAMATIC Ring doorbell footage captured the incredible moment a stranger saved the lives of a family of 11 by warning them their house was on fire. Haily 'Moss' Strong, 23, heroically raised the alarm in the early hours of July 5 after she spotted the blaze from over a mile away.
Bears Maul, Eat Couple and Helicopter Pilot That Crashed in Russian Wilderness
A helicopter with a pilot and two successful business employees crashed earlier this week, and unfortunately, the wreck was only half of the group’s problem. Following the disaster, more than one bear found the crash victims in the wilderness. Officials believe that the wild animals dragged the two passengers and pilot away, mauled and ate them.
'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging
Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
Sheriff: 4-year-old was driving ATV before fatal accident
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a 4-year-old boy is dead after an ATV he was driving rolled over Tuesday afternoon.According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place one mile south of Buckman, Minnesota in Buckman Township. That's where the Pierz, Minnesota boy was driving the ATV, along with a 6-year-old male passenger. The sheriff's office says the 4-year-old lost control of the ATV on a gravel road, resulting in the ATV rolling over. The 6-year-old passenger jumped off the ATV prior to the rollover, but the 4-year-old was ejected. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted, but the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene. Details on his fatal injuries have not been released. According to a representative from Shelley Funeral Chapels, the boy's name is Steve "Owen" Meyer. His funeral will be held on Saturday in Pierz."This is a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved," Sheriff Shawn Larsen said.The other boy was treated for minor cuts and bruises. The incident is still under investigation.
My neighbour uses pegs to stop me parking on the grass outside his home but I pull them all out, it’s ridiculous
A RESIDENT has told how his neighbour keeps trying to stop him from parking on a grass verge by stabbing pegs in the ground. Defiant Steven Riley, 59, claims he has no choice but to yank the pegs out and park over them due to a lack of parking space on their street.
Florida Parents Arrested After 6-Year-Old Found With Head in Hotel Toilet
A 6-year-old boy was found with his head in the toilet of a Florida hotel earlier this month, “like he was drinking water,” according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Discovered by deputies badly injured and without a pulse, the child was taken to a hospital and placed on life support for a brain bleed, local outlets reported Wednesday. Five other children were also in the room at the Knights Inn, all displaying signs of physical abuse. Their parents, who moved the family into the hotel in April, now face several child neglect charges. Larry Rhodes and Bianca Blaise initially told deputies that the children, who ranged in age from infancy to 6 years old, had gotten into a fight, according to an arrest report. But when a 4-year-old with “fresh cuts” around the mouth was asked, he replied: “Daddy hit me.” Later, Blaise told investigators that Rhodes had “whooped” the siblings in the past, and that he had recently run out of a prescription to treat schizophrenia. The 6-year-old remains in critical condition, WESH reported.
Missing Texas Mom Chrissy Powell Found Dead of Apparent Suicide in Parked Car at Busy Mall
Nearly three weeks after going missing, a Texas mother of two was found dead in her car parked in a busy shopping mall parking lot. Chrissy Powell’s disappearance received national attention after a Ring camera image showed her hurrying from her home in San Antonio, because she was late for work.
