‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls
If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
Exciting News! Stolen Dog Found in Borger is Back Home in Houston
Earlier we told you about a dog found in Borger by animal control. The dog's name was Sheba. Sheba was stolen from a family in Houston almost 5 years ago. Sheba got to go home this weekend. She got a front seat ride to the airport from Borger Animal Control.
fox34.com
Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch. Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his...
KFDA
High Plains Food Bank expanding services to Hereford church
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank will be expanding its services to qualifying seniors. Applications for the bank’s programs will be available Wednesday, August 10, at the Nazarene Family Church in Hereford from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Seniors 60 years and up who provide a...
Panhandling in Amarillo: Is the Begging Getting Out of Hand?
I was driving around Amarillo the other day. I had several errands to run all over the city and one thing I kept noticing was nearly every intersection had panhandlers. I looked at my fella and asked, "is it just me or are there more and more panhandlers these days."
Crews working on Star Lodge Fire
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to staff from MyHighPlains.com, fire crews are currently fighting a structure fire at the Star Lodge, located at 810 West Amarillo Boulevard. According to MyHighPlains staff on scene, traffic is being blocked in the area of North Jefferson and Amarillo Boulevard, while crews work to extinguish the fire. According to the community […]
KFDA
Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a man crossing Amarillo Boulevard with her car. According to Amarillo police, on Sunday Aug. 7, at around 10:37 p.m., officials were called to a crash involving a car hitting a person near Amarillo Boulevard East.
1 arrested after man hit, killed by car on Amarillo Blvd.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an arrest that was made after the death of a man who was hit by a car while crossing Amarillo Boulevard Sunday evening. According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched to a crash involving a pedestrian in the […]
KFDA
Family Support Services hosts monthly Parent Cafe to help parents build strong relationships with children
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family Support Services Amarillo is hosting their monthly Parent Cafe event with the theme building strong relationships with your children. The event is Thursday, August 11, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public. “The whole point of the Parent Cafe is...
Galveston woman asking to choose home for former pet capuchin monkey that was not allowed on island
Lilly the monkey escaped from their home after a break-in back in 2020 and went missing. The woman located her and was notified that she isn't allowed to have the animal in her home.
moderncampground.com
Roberts Resorts Expands RV Park Portfolio with Colorado, Texas Acquisitions
In the continued expansion of its portfolio, Roberts Resorts recently acquired two additional RV parks in Amarillo, Texas and Durango, Colorado. According to a press release, Roberts Resorts’ latest additions include the 189-site Oasis RV Resort in Amarillo and the 126-site Oasis RV Resort in Durango. The company plans...
‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O’s Buc-ee’s Prank Cut Short by Management, Texas Police Respond
When travelers stopped at the Buc-ee’s in Wharton, Texas, early last week, they expected to be wowed. What they didn’t expect, however, was that one of their fellow shoppers would be Jackass star Steve-O. As anyone who’s ever stopped at the gas station and mega-convenience store knows, Buc-ee’s...
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
Dog Park At Amarillo’s John Stiff Park Closed Until Further Notice
For most of us with dogs, getting the dog out of the house is an important activity. I know several people who take their dogs to John Stiff Memorial Park. Until further notice, those trips are going to have to wait. Why Did They Close The Dog Park?. According to...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Authorities Seek Information on Stolen Ram Pickup
Amarillo authorities are currently asking for the public’s help locating a stolen truck as part of this week’s Stolen Auto Day. According to APD, a 2014 blue Ram 1500 was reported stolen from the 2700 block of South Roosevelt on Saturday, July 23. The vehicle should display a Texas license reading NCZ-0521, with the last six of the VIN being 261489. The truck is also reported to have some front end damage.
Updated: Amarillo Restaurant Officially Closed Building For Sale
The quickest way to lose your business is not to pay your employees. That was step number one for Grill Italia. They had announced earlier that their place was closing but owner, Pepi Osmani, promised it was temporary. He was out of the country when the temporary closing was announced...
kgncnewsnow.com
Have A Coke, and A Smile
Have a Coke and a Smile may not be what the folks at The Old Navy store in Amarillo may be thinking. You see, Monday morning at 10:a.m., a Coca-Cola truck smashed into the building while it was being driven through Westgate Plaza at I-40 and Soncy Road. Apparently, the...
KHOU
Houston woman accused in deadly California wreck appears in court
Nicole Linton appeared in court on Monday. She's accused of causing a wreck that killed multiple people last week.
Amarillo Police says city seeing rise in violent crimes
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Amarillo Police Department, the city is seeing a rise in shootings, aggravated assaults, and deadly conduct cases this year. Cpl. Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department said this year, there have been 14 homicides with 12 of those being from gunfire. Hilton said this trend of shootings and gun […]
All the Great Patio’s You Need to Get Out and Enjoy in Amarillo
Amarillo has a lot of places where you can grab your friends and head out for a great meal. You drive down almost any main street of this great town and you are going to run into a place or two. Amarillo has some interesting weather as well. We talk...
