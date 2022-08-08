ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

fox34.com

Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch. Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his...
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

High Plains Food Bank expanding services to Hereford church

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank will be expanding its services to qualifying seniors. Applications for the bank’s programs will be available Wednesday, August 10, at the Nazarene Family Church in Hereford from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Seniors 60 years and up who provide a...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Crews working on Star Lodge Fire

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to staff from MyHighPlains.com, fire crews are currently fighting a structure fire at the Star Lodge, located at 810 West Amarillo Boulevard. According to MyHighPlains staff on scene, traffic is being blocked in the area of North Jefferson and Amarillo Boulevard, while crews work to extinguish the fire. According to the community […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a man crossing Amarillo Boulevard with her car. According to Amarillo police, on Sunday Aug. 7, at around 10:37 p.m., officials were called to a crash involving a car hitting a person near Amarillo Boulevard East.
AMARILLO, TX
moderncampground.com

Roberts Resorts Expands RV Park Portfolio with Colorado, Texas Acquisitions

In the continued expansion of its portfolio, Roberts Resorts recently acquired two additional RV parks in Amarillo, Texas and Durango, Colorado. According to a press release, Roberts Resorts’ latest additions include the 189-site Oasis RV Resort in Amarillo and the 126-site Oasis RV Resort in Durango. The company plans...
AMARILLO, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Amarillo Pioneer

Authorities Seek Information on Stolen Ram Pickup

Amarillo authorities are currently asking for the public’s help locating a stolen truck as part of this week’s Stolen Auto Day. According to APD, a 2014 blue Ram 1500 was reported stolen from the 2700 block of South Roosevelt on Saturday, July 23. The vehicle should display a Texas license reading NCZ-0521, with the last six of the VIN being 261489. The truck is also reported to have some front end damage.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Have A Coke, and A Smile

Have a Coke and a Smile may not be what the folks at The Old Navy store in Amarillo may be thinking. You see, Monday morning at 10:a.m., a Coca-Cola truck smashed into the building while it was being driven through Westgate Plaza at I-40 and Soncy Road. Apparently, the...
AMARILLO, TX

