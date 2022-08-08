ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk mayor gives first key to the city to Fleet Park Little League

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - One Hampton Roads little league team had a big homecoming.

The Fleet Park Little League is back in the Mermaid City after losing the Senior League World Series Saturday night against Puerto Rico. They're still champions after they won the United States championship game on Friday.

News 3 Photojournalist Justin Fleenor was there to capture their special homecoming celebration and one amazing surprise.

Nearly 200 friends and family members came out to welcome the team home.

Mayor Kenny Alexander, members of the City Council and the School Board, Norfolk Fire Department, and officers and leadership of the Norfolk Police Department were in attendance. Mayor Alexander gave the team the first key to the city he’s ever given.

