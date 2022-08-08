ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rickey Henderson, Dave Stewart share cool moment before 2022 A's HOF ceremony

By Alex Espinoza
A’s legends from across different eras were in the house for Sunday’s finale at the Coliseum. Though Oakland eventually lost 6-4 to the Giants to get swept in a two-game Bay Bridge Series, the A’s had an emotional ceremony before the game to honor their 2022 Hall of Fame class.

The late Ray Fosse, former catcher Sal Bando, former outfielder Joe Rudi, former third baseman Eric Chavez, longest-tenured employee in franchise history Steve Vucinich and longtime player development cornerstone Keith Lieppman were inducted on a picturesque day at the Coliseum.

A’s Hall of Famers receive a kelly green jacket upon enshrinement and a couple of Oakland legends were chopping it up in the home dugout before the festivities began. Rickey Henderson and Dave Stewart, who grew up in The Town and used to ride in the back of pickup trucks together to play sandlot games around the Bay Area, shared a great moment Sunday. Rickey went in for a handshake, but Stew just looked at him and gave him a hard time before they shared a big hug.

Oakland natives and Oakland A’s legends. Doesn’t get much better than that if you’re a fan of the green and gold. Other greats like Reggie Jackson and Vida Blue were also in attendance for the festivities.

Rickey and Stew played together in Oakland from 1989-92, winning the 1989 World Series against the Giants. The A’s also went to the 1990 World Series, losing to the Cincinnati Reds, and reached the 1992 ALCS, where they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays. Stewart signed with the Blue Jays that offseason before the A’s shipped Rickey to Toronto in 1993 at the trade deadline. They went on to win another World Series together that October, as Stew started for the epic Game 6, when Joe Carter hit a walk-off dinger to win it all. Guess who started that rally with a walk? Rickey.

It’s always special to see Rickey on the field that’s named after him at the Coliseum. Sunday, he was on hand to introduce Rudi, an outfielder of the Swingin' A’s dynasty in the 70s.

“I grew up in the Bay Area and used to sneak in the ballpark to see Joe Rudi, Reggie Jackson, Sal Bando play the game,” Henderson said. “That’s what got me interested in playing baseball.”

Stew inducted Chavez, who couldn’t attend due to his duties as New York Mets hitting coach but sent in a video that was played on the big screen. Here are a few more moments from Sunday’s ceremony:

