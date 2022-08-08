ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

East Wing of City Hall closed Aug. 10 due to drainage issues: What you need to know

MANCHESTER, NH – The East Wing of City Hall will be closed August 10 due to drainage issues. City Clerk https://www.manchesternh.gov/Departments/City-Clerk. Finance Department https://www.manchesternh.gov/departments/finance. Departments located in the West Wing of the building will remain open Wednesday. This includes. Tax Collector. Assessor’s Office. City Solicitor. Human Resources. Planning...
MANCHESTER, NH
Laconia to adopt automated waste collection

LACONIA — The city will move to an automated waste collection system starting next spring, after a vote by the city council at its Aug. 8 meeting. The council voted 5-1, with Councilor Henry Lipman in dissent, to sign a contract with Casella for an automated collection system. The city weighed the costs of automatic and manual collection for both contracted and in-house options. Casella was the only company that, during multiple calls for bids, made an offer to the city. Overall, manual programs were found to be more expensive than automated, with in-house being more expensive than contracted in each category.
LACONIA, NH
AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election

BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
BEDFORD, NH
$2M federal grant coming to NH to address youth homelessness

CONCORD, NH – The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), in partnership with New Hampshire’s Youth Success Project (YSP), is pleased to announce that New Hampshire has been selected to receive more than $2 million in grant funding from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to address youth homelessness across the State.
MANCHESTER, NH
Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.

The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
HOOKSETT, NH
Police plan to search 2 towns Saturday as investigation into NH triple homicide continues

NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities will be in two New Hampshire towns Saturday for continued investigation into a triple homicide in Northfield earlier this week. Officials said Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, each died of a single gunshot wound. Autopsies by the chief medical examiner revealed that the manner of each death was a homicide.
NORTHFIELD, NH
Body Pulled From Water at Park in Manchester, NH

A man's body was pulled from the water at Precourt Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. Manchester police said the man was found dead in the water at Nutts Pond around 9 a.m. They are calling this an untimely death investigation. Residents are advised to avoid the area while...
MANCHESTER, NH
A lot to talk about: 15 years after devastating fire, neighbors wonder what can be done about empty lot

MANCHESTER, NH – In the summer, the vacant lot on the corner of Chestnut and Pearl streets overflows with biodiversity. Bees bounce from clusters of purple and white clover to pink milkweed blossoms. Starlings gather on the branches of small bushes then disperse to nearby electric lines or trees shaded by the brick apartment building next door. The abundant flora hides tossed cigarette packs, gum wrappers and Dunkin Donuts cups that gather in the lot. Discarded cardboard boxes and a dead pine tree, a ghost from a Christmas past, have made the space a final resting place.
MANCHESTER, NH
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy: Trial for West Springfield man accused of killing 7 motorcyclists resumes Monday

The trial of a West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, continues in New Hampshire Superior Court on Monday morning. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faces seven negligent homicide charges, seven manslaughter charges and a single reckless conduct charge. Members of Jarhead Motorcycles Club...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
New landlord doubles single mom’s rent; whopping $1,500 monthly increase

MANCHESTER, NH – Jennifer Azibert and her two children are scrambling to find an apartment after her rent was more than doubled from $1,475 to $3,000 a month for her Chestnut Street apartment. “This should be illegal. It’s not right,” she said. “This is so nuts. This is a...
3 people displaced by fire at Second Street apartment building

MANCHESTER, NH – Just before 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 Manchester Fire crews were dispatched to 264 Second St. for a report of smoke in the building. No injuries were reported, but three people were displaced, fire officials said. Responding Resources: E2, E11, E6, E7, E9, T6, T1, R1,...
MANCHESTER, NH

