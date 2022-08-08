Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
East Wing of City Hall closed Aug. 10 due to drainage issues: What you need to know
MANCHESTER, NH – The East Wing of City Hall will be closed August 10 due to drainage issues. City Clerk https://www.manchesternh.gov/Departments/City-Clerk. Finance Department https://www.manchesternh.gov/departments/finance. Departments located in the West Wing of the building will remain open Wednesday. This includes. Tax Collector. Assessor’s Office. City Solicitor. Human Resources. Planning...
Rep. Mirra Says State Altering Procedures to Speed Rocks Village Bridge Repairs
It has been almost five months since the Rocks Village Drawbridge, between Haverhill and West Newbury, closed after being struck by an over height truck, and state Rep. Lenny Mirra says the state is hastening its usual repair process. Mirra, a guest of WHAV’s morning show Monday, explains the state...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia to adopt automated waste collection
LACONIA — The city will move to an automated waste collection system starting next spring, after a vote by the city council at its Aug. 8 meeting. The council voted 5-1, with Councilor Henry Lipman in dissent, to sign a contract with Casella for an automated collection system. The city weighed the costs of automatic and manual collection for both contracted and in-house options. Casella was the only company that, during multiple calls for bids, made an offer to the city. Overall, manual programs were found to be more expensive than automated, with in-house being more expensive than contracted in each category.
Dangerous and Frustrating Intersections That Need Changing in New Hampshire
I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a daily basis when headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1. Daily, my blood boils when cars are turned, blocking the intersection, even though their light already turned from green to red. It infuriates me.
WMUR.com
Pair of rings found at Hampton Beach; owner sought by u local user
HAMPTON, N.H. — A u local New Hampshire group member is hoping to find the rightful owner of a pair of rings found at Hampton Beach. Bob Perry posted a photo of the ring set on Monday. He said he believes the rings are old based on the style,...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for August 5: New Hampshire Man Arrested On OUI Charges; Motorcycle vs. Car; Sick Fox; Odor Of Marijuana Coming From Vehicle
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, August 5, 2022:. Police notified RMLD and DPW of a large tree branch resting on a power line on Chestnut Street. (1:04pm) A motorcycle and car struck each other at Salem Street and Woburn Street. No...
Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden hits campaign trail amid allegations of a police coverup and calls for resignation
Key supporters of Acting Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden continue to back their candidate as others call for his resignation amid allegations that his office may have helped cover up a transit police officer misconduct case. In the weeks leading up to the Democratic primary for the Suffolk District...
AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election
BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
manchesterinklink.com
$2M federal grant coming to NH to address youth homelessness
CONCORD, NH – The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), in partnership with New Hampshire’s Youth Success Project (YSP), is pleased to announce that New Hampshire has been selected to receive more than $2 million in grant funding from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to address youth homelessness across the State.
NHPR
N.H. leaders know how to respond to snow. But are they ready for climate change-fueled heatwaves?
When it’s dangerously hot outside, as it was this week with temperatures reaching into the upper 90s, many local governments spring into action – opening cooling centers and sharing information about the risks of extreme heat. But as the climate changes, how cities and towns plan for extreme heat may need to change, too.
Owners of popular restaurant announce closure of longtime location, refer people to 2 new eateries
CHELSEA, Mass. — A popular eatery known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is closing its Chelsea restaurant and referring customers to two new locations. In a Facebook post, Floramo’s announced that its Chelsea location will be closing on Sept. 9. The restaurant has been a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984.
Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.
The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
Police plan to search 2 towns Saturday as investigation into NH triple homicide continues
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities will be in two New Hampshire towns Saturday for continued investigation into a triple homicide in Northfield earlier this week. Officials said Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, each died of a single gunshot wound. Autopsies by the chief medical examiner revealed that the manner of each death was a homicide.
NECN
Body Pulled From Water at Park in Manchester, NH
A man's body was pulled from the water at Precourt Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. Manchester police said the man was found dead in the water at Nutts Pond around 9 a.m. They are calling this an untimely death investigation. Residents are advised to avoid the area while...
Wilmington Police: Man with six speakers mounted to roof of car arrested for disturbing the peace
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly playing music so loud that three different police departments responded, authorities say. Marc A. Lasalle, 22, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged with disturbing the peace and was arraigned in Woburn District Court. Wilmington Police say they received...
State police search for evidence in connection with murder of Kassandra Sweeney and two young sons
The New Hampshire attorney general's office said the search will be near Wethersfield Road, Shaker Road, Tilton Road, and Laconia Road in Northfield. Residents of Northfield and Tilton may see New Hampshire State Police in their neighborhoods this weekend according to the state’s attorney general. New Hampshire Attorney General...
manchesterinklink.com
A lot to talk about: 15 years after devastating fire, neighbors wonder what can be done about empty lot
MANCHESTER, NH – In the summer, the vacant lot on the corner of Chestnut and Pearl streets overflows with biodiversity. Bees bounce from clusters of purple and white clover to pink milkweed blossoms. Starlings gather on the branches of small bushes then disperse to nearby electric lines or trees shaded by the brick apartment building next door. The abundant flora hides tossed cigarette packs, gum wrappers and Dunkin Donuts cups that gather in the lot. Discarded cardboard boxes and a dead pine tree, a ghost from a Christmas past, have made the space a final resting place.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy: Trial for West Springfield man accused of killing 7 motorcyclists resumes Monday
The trial of a West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, continues in New Hampshire Superior Court on Monday morning. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faces seven negligent homicide charges, seven manslaughter charges and a single reckless conduct charge. Members of Jarhead Motorcycles Club...
manchesterinklink.com
New landlord doubles single mom’s rent; whopping $1,500 monthly increase
MANCHESTER, NH – Jennifer Azibert and her two children are scrambling to find an apartment after her rent was more than doubled from $1,475 to $3,000 a month for her Chestnut Street apartment. “This should be illegal. It’s not right,” she said. “This is so nuts. This is a...
manchesterinklink.com
3 people displaced by fire at Second Street apartment building
MANCHESTER, NH – Just before 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 Manchester Fire crews were dispatched to 264 Second St. for a report of smoke in the building. No injuries were reported, but three people were displaced, fire officials said. Responding Resources: E2, E11, E6, E7, E9, T6, T1, R1,...
