Rugby-'No point sulking': Foster faces up to All Blacks criticism

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Embattled All Blacks coach Ian Foster has urged his players to move on quickly from their Mbombela mauling and focus only on the rematch with South Africa at Ellis Park this weekend.

The All Blacks' 26-10 defeat in the Rugby Championship opener was their worst in 94 years in South Africa, triggering fresh calls in New Zealand for Foster to be sacked.

The three-times world champions have now slumped to a record low of fifth in the world rankings and head to Johannesburg after a fifth defeat in six tests.

With another loss to the Springboks on Saturday widely expected to make Foster's position untenable, the coach said players and staff needed to take a deep breath.

"We know there’s a lot of pressure on, and we’re feeling that. But our job is to look at our performance and how we can grow it," he told New Zealand media.

"I understand the frustration, but that doesn’t change what we have to do here.

"There’s no point sulking about it for too long. We’ve just got to get into Ellis Park and keep growing our game and still believe."

Many in New Zealand no longer believe in the team under Foster.

In a front page editorial on Monday the New Zealand Herald, the country's largest newspaper, said Foster needed to go, calling him a "decent man who is out of his depth in a brutal business".

Foster's hopes of rallying his team at Ellis Park appear bleak with injury concerns over flyhalf Beauden Barrett and his fullback brother Jordie.

Beauden has a sore neck after landing heavily from a mid-air tackle by South Africa winger Kurt-Lee Arendse, who was red carded for the rash challenge, while Jordie left the field with an ankle injury.

Foster complained that Arendse had also clattered into Jordie unfairly as the All Black rose for a box kick in the 11th minute. Barrett was instead penalised for a knock-on.

Foster confirmed the All Blacks would be addressing South Africa's mid-air challenges with officials and said he expected more protection from them.

"It’s becoming a free-for-all for jumpers just to be able to jump and stick a hand out and say they’re competing. It needs to be addressed," he said.

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford

The Associated Press

Argentina defender Senesi joins Bournemouth from Feyenoord

LONDON (AP) — Argentina defender Marcos Senesi signed for Bournemouth on Monday two days after the newly promoted club made a winning start in the English Premier League. Bournemouth said the 25-year-old Senesi signed a four-year contract but did not state the transfer fee it paid Feyenoord. The price was reported as 15 million euros ($15.3 million).
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Emotional England farewell for Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman

England bade an emotional farewell to Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman after the experienced pair bowed out of international netball with a disappointing 55-48 defeat to New Zealand in the bronze medal play-off at the Commonwealth Games.Usoro-Brown, 34, received a rousing reception when she took to the court in the dying seconds of a frustrating encounter in which the Silver Ferns, beaten by England in their final group game last week, gradually built on the one-point lead they had established at the end of the first quarter.Afterwards Usuro-Brown, who finished with 117 caps for her country having made her debut...
WORLD
Reuters

Cricket-Australia's Lanning taking indefinite break for personal reasons

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Cricket Australia (CA) said on Wednesday that World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning is taking an indefinite break from the game for personal reasons. The 30-year-old's decision means that she will miss the upcoming edition of The Hundred, where she was due to represent the Trent Rockets.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

