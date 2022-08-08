Read full article on original website
Must Watch: Teens From Minnesota Try To Outrun Police On Freeway
We all know full well that the camera does not lie and a group of teens stealing a car and running from police was caught on camera by the Minnesota Department of Transportation outside of St. Paul. Not that the police will necessarily need this as evidence as they were in hot pursuit.
St. Paul police recover 8 guns in search for drive-by shooting suspect
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say they recovered eight guns in the course of searching for and arresting a suspect in a drive-by shooting Monday.The 22-year-old suspect was also wanted in connection with vehicle thefts, fleeing police, assault and possessing a firearm without a permit, police said. He has not yet been charged.While executing a search warrant on the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue East, police recovered seven handguns and an AR-15. One of the handguns was stolen, and another had an illegal automatic switch on it, police said.Officers also recovered "multiple boxes of ammunition," police said, as well as marijuana and keys to four rental vehicles.
Minnesota State Fair still needs to hire 100 officers, asks for help
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair has requested the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office for help with security at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year, as the police department is 100 officers short. The fair dismantled its police department following police chief Paul Paulos’ retirement in May...
SPPD confiscate drugs, guns and stolen keys from suspected criminal
(FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department announced Tuesday that it has taken eight guns from the home of what they describe as a dangerous criminal. A search warrant executed on the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue East executed by the St. Paul Police Gun Unit and Criminal Intelligence Unit, was intended to recover evidence and locate Tamil Scurlock, 22, of St. Paul.
Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign
ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more. Some examples of...
Nearly 19,000 speeding tickets written in Minnesota during July crackdown
(FOX 9) - A driver going 140 mph in Cambridge, Minnesota was among nearly 19,000 drivers ticketed in July during a state-wide crackdown. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety headed up the enforcement effort that included local, county, and state police agencies. In 2020, the state saw an increase in speeding drivers, particularly during the heat of the pandemic when fewer drivers were on the road. Since then, the state has been working to combat speeders.
Charges: Best Western employees helped Mall of America shooting suspects escape
Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday for allegedly helping two suspects in last week's Mall of America shooting escape. Charges filed in Hennepin County District Court identify...
Minnesota Department of Corrections sued for re-imprisoning people released during pandemic over medical risk
MINNEAPOLIS -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and other legal clinics are suing to stop the Minnesota Department of Corrections from reincarcerating people who were released from prison during the pandemic due to medical risk.Two plaintiffs are listed on the complaint. The first, Tanya Mae Walker, gave birth in December and cares for her sick mother. Walker has also been helping others with addiction recovery."Ms. Wagner, through her extraordinary rehabilitation, does not deserve this sudden disruption of the eight-month bond she has built with her newborn," said JaneAnne Murray, director of the University of Minnesota Clemency Clinic, which...
11 teenagers arrested in Twin Cities stolen vehicle pursuits this weekend
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- Stolen vehicles and police pursuits led to the arrest of 11 teenagers across the Twin Cities metro this weekend. Their ages range from 12 to 17.Four teenagers were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on northbound Interstate 35E near Little Canada Road late Saturday afternoon.St. Paul police say they spotted a Kia they believed to be a stolen rental car. They had been tracking the vehicle using GPS from the rental company.Officers requested help from the Minnesota State Patrol, which dispatched a helicopter in response. Stop sticks were attempted on the allegedly stolen...
Minnesota law enforcement agencies tackle street racing, arrest 8 people
Minnesota law enforcement is working hard to put the brakes on street racing, and a recent investigation resulted in the arrests of eight people for various felonies. “Evidence shows those arrested have played key roles in planning, promoting and participating in illegal street racing activities,” a statement reads. The...
Watch Out For These 10 Minnesota Fugitives On The Run
You can never be too cautious when you're out and about. Personal safety should truly be a priority. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, it's usually best to keep your guard up, and just always let someone know where you are going. Similar to...
20+ animals seized from owners in central Wisconsin, ‘significant’ concerns
HULL, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous cats and dogs in central Wisconsin were seized from a residence after an investigation found ‘probable neglect conditions’. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where animals were seized from a residence in the Town of Hull. Authorities said that 22 dogs and one cat were taken from the residence.
Wisconsin’s Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman free again, $100K+ bail posted
One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitives is out of the Milwaukee County jail again, and somebody ponied up six figures to get him out, but he did not get far. At least, not yet.
Minnesota Primary Election results: Hennepin County Attorney
(FOX 9) - The field of candidates for Hennepin County Attorney is packed, with seven candidates vying to replace outgoing County Attorney Mike Freeman. This is the first time the seat has been open in 24 years, and it's been quite a competitive race — especially as violent crime is top of mind for many who live in the state's most populous county.
Man Found Deceased After Authorities Respond To Report Of Missing Swimmer
BURNETT COUNTY - A 38-year-old man from Minnesota was found deceased after authorities received and responded to a report of a missing swimmer in Burnett County, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On August 8, 2022 at approximately 6 p.m. Burnett County...
Motorcyclist Killed After Striking Boat
An Akeley area man is dead following a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Crow Wing County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Alex Alden Nelson, 26, was killed when the southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle he was driving struck a boat being pulled on at Nashway Road in Nisswa. According to the State Patrol report, The 2007 Jeep Commander pulling the boat was attempting to cross Highway 371 and pulled out into the path of the motorcycle.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Lee's Summit officials double down on reasoning for canceling pool party
City officials in Lee's Summit are doubling down on claims that 500 teens attempted to attend a pool party at the Summit Waves pool on Saturday.
Minnesota released some inmates who were susceptible to COVID-19. Now, 18 have to return.
Eighteen Minnesota inmates who were released because of their health conditions now have to return to prison. The post Minnesota released some inmates who were susceptible to COVID-19. Now, 18 have to return. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
