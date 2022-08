The St. Cloud Rox scored 6 runs in the 9th inning to break a 3-all tie and beat the Bucks in Waterloo 9-3 Monday night. Trevor Austin went 2-3 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI, O'Neill Burgos went 2-3 with 2 runs scored, and both Ike Mazzenga and Magnum Hofstetter each drove in 2 runs for St. Cloud.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO