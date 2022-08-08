ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

williamsonherald.com

AbleVoices Summer Photography Club earns 12 fair ribbons

The 2022 AbleVoices Summer Photography Club has announced participants won 12 ribbons at the Williamson County Fair Cultural Arts Photography Competition. The club visited scenic locations weekly throughout Middle Tennessee. The photographers with disabilities enjoyed shooting a variety of subjects and spending time together. They also learned the steps involved to enter the competition, including selecting, editing, printing, labeling and mounting their photos.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin carver Ken Means' carousel nears completion

For 27 years, local bronze artist and master carver Ken Means has worked tirelessly pursuing a unique dream, an experience wrought with steel, gold, music and movement, dragons, horses, lions and tigers, with lights everywhere and coin-operated. “There’s nothing like a carousel,” he said. Following countless hours in...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

33rd Steak & Burger Dinner set for Aug. 18

The 33rd annual Steak & Burger Dinner, presented by Banc Card of America, will feature performances and testimonials by Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee youth and alumni on Aug. 18. Supporters will enjoy entertaining performances, as well as an incredible silent auction with over 50 items, including once-in-a-lifetime...
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Contemporary House with Impeccable Details in Nashville Hits The Market for $3.75 M

The House in Nashville boasts three levels of living with a Savaria elevator for all floors, now available for sale. This home located at 4024 General Bate Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 7,269 square feet of living spaces. Call Erin Krueger – Compass – (Phone: 615.509.7166) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever

Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
NASHVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!

There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
On Target News

Bonnaroo sets dates for 2023 Festival

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has announced that June 15-18 will be the dates for the annual event in 2023 on “The Farm” in Manchester. Bonnaroo returned in 2022 after being canceled for two years due to Covid-19 and bad weather. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and...
MANCHESTER, TN
My 1053 WJLT

Adorable Nashville Tiny Cottage Airbnb Featured in Southern Living & USA Today [PHOTOS]

If you're heading to Music City and you're looking for the perfect place to stay the most wish-listed Airbnb is located right in Nashville. Tiny houses are becoming somewhat of a very popular thing in the world. The idea of living simply is something a lot of people desire. Maybe you couldn't do it every day of your life because you have children or lots of pets but being able to enjoy it for a split moment in time can somehow satisfy the want.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

High Hopes & Hops fundraiser set for Aug. 30

Tickets and sponsorships are now available for High Hopes Development Center’s eighth annual High Hopes & Hops fundraising event at Yee-Haw Brewing Company. The event will be held Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Yee-Haw Brewing Company is at 423 Sixth Ave. S. in Nashville. Originally created by High...
NASHVILLE, TN
z975.com

Let’s Make ‘Recipe Grave Hunting’ A Thing In Clarksville

There is a woman on TikTok that travels to cemeteries looking for recipes on gravestones so she can recreate them in real life, according to Yahoo. Her name is Rosie Grant, she has a master’s degree in library science and an interest in cemeteries. Evidently, the practice of putting family recipes on gravestones has been a tradition on other countries for quite some time. Now a days, when someone tries to recreate these recipes they end up going viral.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Woolworth Theatre in Downtown Nashville Announces Opening Dates

NASHVILLE, TN – The highly-anticipated Woolworth Theatre is excited to announce the opening of its doors in downtown Nashville on September 23rd, 2022. The newly built and revitalized theatre will launch to the public with nightly performances of its in-house original production, Shiners, revealing that two all-star cast members will take the stage: country music star Chuck Wicks, and two-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway actress, Laura Osnes. Tickets will be available to the public for pre-sale beginning on July 28th.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Welcomes Two New Doctors

COLUMBIA – Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic is proud to welcome two new physicians to our practice for 2022. On August 15, Dr. Carson Strickland is joining MTBJ as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in the foot and ankle with special interest in total ankle replacement and ankle reconstruction. Dr. Strickland received degrees in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia in 2009. He received his Doctorate of Medicine in 2016, graduating in the top 1% of his class from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah, GA. He completed his orthopedic residency in 2021 at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center-Campbell Clinic in Memphis. Dr. Strickland completed his orthopedic fellowship for subspecialty training in surgery of the foot and ankle at the OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute in Charlotte, NC. In his spare time, Dr. Strickland enjoys spending time with his wife and their two daughters, playing golf, craft beers, and is an avid University of Georgia and Atlanta Braves sports fan.
COLUMBIA, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade registration open

Registration is now open for the 2022 Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3. Register by visiting the Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade page on www.eventbrite.com. The parade theme is “A Franklin Christmas.”. For the second year, the Franklin Kiwanis Club is partnering with the...
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN News 2

Exotic pets available for adoption in Nashville

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Nashville, Tennessee on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. Petfinder. Nova. – Type: Alpaca. – Age: Young. – Gender: Male. – Petfinder. Milo Piggery. – Type: Pot Bellied (mixed) – Age: Adult.

