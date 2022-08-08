Read full article on original website
Fire heavily damages Sunriver home; cause under investigation
A fire that apparently began on the back deck caused extensive damage to a Sunriver home Monday night, officials said. The post Fire heavily damages Sunriver home; cause under investigation appeared first on KTVZ.
Swimmer trapped on remote, rugged stretch of Deschutes River near La Pine prompts warning of dangers
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A rescue effort was undertaken Sunday afternoon for a man who went swimming in a remote, rugged portion of the Upper Deschutes River and became trapped by the current. He ended up getting out on his own, but still prompted a reminder of the wild and scenic river’s dangers.
Swimmer Dies Near Terrebonne
TERREBONNE, OR -- The body of a 37-year-old from Prineville was found in the Deschutes River near Terrebonne, over the weekend. A friend reported the person missing Saturday night. The two had been swimming near Lower Bridge Way, but the friend left for an errand and when he returned, the...
▶️ 100 new fire starts, mostly small, in Central Oregon lightning storms
At least 100 new fires were reported in Central Oregon Tuesday following thunderstorms that rolled through the area. More reports of fires could be coming. Central Oregon Fire Information said there were more than 1,000 lightning strikes in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties Monday and Tuesday. Most of the fires...
Searchers find body of Prineville man who drowned while swimming in Deschutes River
An extensive search effort on Sunday found the body of a Prineville man who had disappeared in the Deschutes River while swimming with a friend in the Terrebonne area on Saturday, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Searchers find body of Prineville man who drowned while swimming in Deschutes River appeared first on KTVZ.
Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Intense thunderstorms hit Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon with numerous lightning strikes that had fire crews scrambling to catch fires ignited around the area as heavy rainfall also flooded two Bend underpasses for a time. The post Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Prineville man found dead in Deschutes River near Terrebonne
A Prineville man was found dead in the Deschutes River near Terrebonne Sunday after an hours-long search. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said it was called out to the area of Mile Post 6 on Lower Bridge Way Saturday night for a missing person report. DCSO said someone reported having gone swimming with a friend. The reporting person left to run an errand and couldn’t find his friend when he returned.
Teen girl hospitalized with serious injuries after Tumalo Rd. car crash
A 17-year-old girl is in the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash on Tumalo Road on Friday evening. Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene at around 9 p.m. near Cline Falls Hwy. They discovered that Redmond man Jose Alvarez Ibarra, 46, had been driving...
Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit
The parents of a 9-year-old Tacoma, Wash., boy who died after a fatal fall down the icy slopes of Mt. Bachelor early last year have filed a nearly $50 million wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the ski resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. The post Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit appeared first on KTVZ.
La Pine man jailed after leading DCSO deputy on pursuit; pickup got high-centered on boulder
A La Pine man who was seen failing to stop at a stop sign late Sunday night led a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy on a pursuit that ended when he went off-road and his pickup got high-centered on a boulder, deputies said. The post La Pine man jailed after leading DCSO deputy on pursuit; pickup got high-centered on boulder appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Lightning strike knocks out power to 34,000 in Bend
A lightning strike that hit a power pole is being blamed for the outage that knocked out power to about 34,000 customers in Bend Tuesday morning. Pacific Power said it happened around 6:45 a.m. Lightning it a power pole in the area of Highway 20 and Ward Road on Bend...
▶️ Chaotic storm leaves dramatic aftermath in Northern La Pine
A storm wreaked havoc in La Pine on Tuesday evening. “The sky started turning black from the East and I thought, oh something is going on,” said Dave Barrera, of La Pine. “We could hear the rain coming down,” said Dick Beeson, of La Pine. “I was hailing,...
▶️ ‘Big responsibility’: An inside look into slowing wildfires with air tankers
As wildfire season continues, air tanker planes at the Redmond Air Tanker base are always on standby. Captain Jonas Doherty says this fire season has been slow, but that does not mean he’s not busy. He has been flying out and assisting firefighters on the ground. “The idea is...
Redmond man jailed on DUII, assault charges in Tumalo head-on crash that seriously injured Calif. teen
A Redmond man was arrested and jailed on drunken and reckless driving and other charges in a head-on crash Friday night in Tumalo that sent the other driver, a California teen, to the hospital with serious injuries, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Redmond man jailed on DUII, assault charges in Tumalo head-on crash that seriously injured Calif. teen appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Remote Oregon wildfire cameras become key to finding new smokes quickly
When it comes to wildfires, finding them fast can mean the difference between a 25-acre blaze and a fire that burns for weeks. Part of the job of finding those fires before they get too big falls on spotters perched in fire lookout towers. But technology is also helping to spot new smokes.
Bend shelter resident arrested, jailed in stabbing of fellow resident; non-life-threatening injuries
A 51-year-old resident of Bend’s emergency shelter on Northeast Second Street was arrested and jailed Saturday night on assault and other charges, accused of stabbing a fellow shelter resident with whom he’s had confrontations in recent months, police said Sunday. The post Bend shelter resident arrested, jailed in stabbing of fellow resident; non-life-threatening injuries appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Off-grid residents haul their own water to wash dishes, water gardens
Most people take for granted that when they turn on the tap, water will flow. But for more than 500 households that live off the grid in remote parts of Crook and Deschutes counties, getting a drink, washing dishes or watering the garden requires planning ahead. Vicky Lynn is filling...
Three suspects, car sought in brazen theft of $20K worth of high-end sunglasses from Bend store
Bend police released security photos and sought the public's help Sunday in finding three suspects in the theft of an estimated $20,000 worth of high-end sunglasses from a store in the Old Mill District. The post Three suspects, car sought in brazen theft of $20K worth of high-end sunglasses from Bend store appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ DCSO: Fentanyl, meth, brass knuckles seized in arrest of Redmond man, woman
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says detectives arrested two people from Redmond last week on fentanyl and methamphetamine possession charges. DCSO said the arrests of Joseph William Pedro, 34, and Kerstin Alexandra Arias, 26, came after a multi-county surveillance operation. Pedro and Arias were allegedly spotted in the Portland area and believed to be purchasing controlled substances that were to be distributed in Central Oregon. They were taken into custody when they arrived home.
Bend Dermatology Clinic Announces Crook County Expansion with New Location in Prineville
Bend Dermatology Clinic announced its expansion in Crook County with a new clinic at 555 NW Third St. in Prineville. The new practice is slated to open September 1 in Suite 3 of the First Interstate Bank Building and will be accepting new and existing patients for medical dermatological care.
