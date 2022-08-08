A Prineville man was found dead in the Deschutes River near Terrebonne Sunday after an hours-long search. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said it was called out to the area of Mile Post 6 on Lower Bridge Way Saturday night for a missing person report. DCSO said someone reported having gone swimming with a friend. The reporting person left to run an errand and couldn’t find his friend when he returned.

