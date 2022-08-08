ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twins Manager Rips ‘Pathetic’ Umpiring After Ejection

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
A controversial call in the 10th inning gave visiting Toronto a 3–2 victory over Minnesota in Sunday’s series finale.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected in the 10th inning of a 3–2 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday following a controversial play at the plate and subsequent replay review, which Baldelli labeled “one of the worst moments I think we’ve seen of umpiring in any game I’ve ever been a part of in baseball.”

With Caleb Theilbar on the mound for Minnesota in the top of the 10th inning, Toronto’s Cavan Biggio hit a sacrifice fly, allowing Whit Merrifield to score the game-winning run from third base. However, Merrifield was originally called out at the plate before the call was reversed when the umpiring crew ruled that Twins catcher Gary Sánchez interfered with the Blue Jays baserunner.

Replay officials deemed that Sánchez did not allow a clear lane for Merrifield, whose leg collided with the left leg of Twins catcher, to reach home plate on the play. As a result, the Blue Jays took a late-game lead and the inning continued on.

After the review, an incensed Baldelli immediately emerged from the dugout and stormed over to the umpires. He threw his hat and began yelling at the crew, which was enough for him to get tossed from the ballgame.

“For someone to step in, in that situation, and ultimately make a decision that that was blocking the plate … that’s beyond embarrassing for our game, for all of the players on both sides of the field working their a-- off for the entire game. It’s completely unacceptable,” Baldelli said in a postgame press conference .

“It’s one of the worst moments I think we’ve seen of umpiring in any game I’ve ever been a part of in baseball, and I think it was pathetic what just played out.”

After Baldelli’s ejection, Toronto closer Jordan Romano finished off Minnesota in the bottom half of the inning, retiring the first three Twins batters in order to end the game.

The Blue Jays improved to 60–48 on the year with the win, while the Twins (57–51) saw their lead in the AL Central shrink to one game with the loss.

