UTEP’s Trent Thompson looks to improve game for 2022 season

By Sam Guzman
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP football returns one of their most important pieces on the offense for 2022. Trent Thompson, a senior tight end, is ready to take his game to the next level for the Miners as they approach the beginning of their season.

“He is one of the most important guys on our football team,” said UTEP head coach Dana Dimel. “He brings so much to the team and is one of our very, very best players on the team and at his position. He’s an outstanding blocker, can catch the ball well when he gets his opportunities and just a really physical football player, so we love Trent. He’s a really, really important to our ball club.”

In 2021, Thompson had his best year for the Miners, as he was the team’s primary tight end target. He collected nine receptions for 133 yards and four touchdowns. Thompson finished his 2021 season on a high note. The product out of Houston, Texas recorded career highs in yards (52) and touchdowns (two) against Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl. One of his signature moments, was when Thompson was the one on the receiving end of a 51-yard score against the Bulldogs in the bowl game.

For 2022, Thompson is aiming to have the best season of his collegiate career.

“This is going to be the best year, in my opinion,” said Thompson. “You could take my 2020 and 2021 seasons and combine that together. That is what you’re going to get a bunch of pancake blocks and hopefully double the amount of touchdowns.”

Thompson is expected to be the starting tight end for the Miners in 2022. Thompson and the Miners will open up their season against North Texas on Aug. 27 at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

