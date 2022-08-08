Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Albuquerque police make arrest in killings of 4 Muslim men
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police announced Tuesday that they have detained a "primary suspect" in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, whose deaths sparked fear in Muslim communities nationwide. Police Chief Harold Medina made the announcement on Twitter, saying that authorities had tracked down a vehicle believed...
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and Ammunition
Heading into a new school year, this Texas police chief means business. The Houston Independent School District (ISD) Superintendent said if there were an active shooter, we would not be ready.
Fast Company
A first-of-its-kind law in Houston poses a major threat to privacy
Houston’s troubling steps toward becoming a surveillance city should serve as a warning to people around the United States. Houston’s new ordinance co-opts businesses to spy on neighborhoods and poses extreme threats to our freedom by requiring companies to install cameras on their property—at the businesses’ expense—without public oversight. A few other cities have already enacted laws requiring businesses to operate surveillance cameras in targeted situations. Those ordinances have their problems, but the immense breadth of Houston’s mandate makes it unique in the United States; it must not become a model for the rest of the country.
fox26houston.com
Albuquerque police request assistance in identifying vehicle of interest in murders of four Muslim men
The Albuquerque Police Department in New Mexico has released images of the vehicle that is suspected to have been used as the mode of transportation in the recent murders of four Muslim men. Police said during a Sunday afternoon press conference they are seeking further information and identification of a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
Houston man fighting $700 water bill gets answers with help of FOX 26
HOUSTON - For the last nine months, a Houston man has been fighting the city on a water bill that he says was more than 17 times what he usually pays. On Tuesday, FOX 26 helped that man resolve the issue and get his money back. Since 1946, Gregory Keith...
Former HPD officer acquitted in 2020 crash that killed 71-year-old in northeast Houston
Matthew Valdez's fate in a 71-year-old man's crash death wasn't decided by jurors, with a presiding justice executing a directed verdict.
Who is Nicole Linton? Houston nurse had multiple prior crashes, LA County DA confirms
LOS ANGELES — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash near Los Angeles that killed six people -- including a pregnant woman, her baby and her unborn baby -- has been charged with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, also was charged...
Texas Teen Throws Dumbbell Into Windshield In Road Rage Incident: WATCH
The driver said more than $3,000 worth of damage was made to her car.
RELATED PEOPLE
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Names of victims of Galveston crash released, woman says slain suspect obsessed over daughter
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Authorities release names of victims of deadly Galveston crash. We now know the names of the family members killed by a suspected drunk driver when he crashed into a golf cart in Galveston over the weekend.
HPD looking for 2 armed robbers accused of slamming man into window in SW Houston
Do you know them? The young suspects were caught on video slamming the victim into a glass window, causing it to break. They got away with his money, police said.
KHOU
Houston woman accused in deadly California wreck appears in court
Nicole Linton appeared in court on Monday. She's accused of causing a wreck that killed multiple people last week.
fox26houston.com
Missing Almond Gene Little from Houston last seen more than 20 years ago
FOX 26 is continuing to shine a light on the thousands of missing people from the Greater Houston area. We bring you the story of a daughter who says her father hasn't been seen in more than 20 years and is desperately searching for closure. "This has taken a toll...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Fishermen and the Dragon’ Uncovers Racist Conflict in Galveston Bay History
A version of this story ran in the July / August 2022 issue. These days the Kemah Boardwalk is a glitzy, overbuilt amusement park where competing pop songs blare from speakers and the smells of fried fish, children’s sweat, and Houston’s overripe air waft over throngs of visitors. But I have never heard Bruce Springsteen’s “Galveston Bay” played there—a tune that unlocks a shocking secret about this popular tourist trap.
fox26houston.com
Infamous Houston serial killer considered for compassionate release by parole board
HOUSTON - On August 8, 49 years ago 13-year-old Stanton Dreymala became Elmer Wayne Henley's last known victim. His parents are the last surviving parents of the teenage boys killed in the mass murders. They want Henley to die behind bars, but he's now being considered for compassionate release. "It...
fox26houston.com
Shooting after argument over lawnmower in N. Houston, police say
HOUSTON - Police say an argument about a lawnmower may have led to a shooting in north Houston Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a call at the scene in the 900 block of Ringold. They found one adult male victim, who they say is expected to survive. HPD says initial...
The top Houston restaurants and bars people take cabs and rideshares to most
We obtained data from Uber, Lyft and Alto to see where Houstonians are taxiing to.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston drought conditions busting pipes throughout the city
HOUSTON — Houston work crews are trying to keep up with the non-stop number of water leaks popping throughout the city this summer. The current drought has dried the clay soil underground, causing it to shift and break many of the city’s aging water pipes. There were 577...
$5.2M historic Houston home is a monument to mid-century modern
Frank Lloyd Wright's protégé and friend, Karl Kamrath, built the house to be his personal residence.
Harris Co. Precinct 2 staffer now facing felony after 3rd DWI arrest
The employee's prior DWIs happened two decades ago, but Texas law does not forget.
Man accused of pointing gun at firefighters while stopped at light in Westchase
Kingsley Tian reportedly pointed a gun at two firefighters who were in an ambulance. When he was arrested, police said he made threatening remarks.
Comments / 3