ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Albuquerque police make arrest in killings of 4 Muslim men

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police announced Tuesday that they have detained a "primary suspect" in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, whose deaths sparked fear in Muslim communities nationwide. Police Chief Harold Medina made the announcement on Twitter, saying that authorities had tracked down a vehicle believed...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Fast Company

A first-of-its-kind law in Houston poses a major threat to privacy

Houston’s troubling steps toward becoming a surveillance city should serve as a warning to people around the United States. Houston’s new ordinance co-opts businesses to spy on neighborhoods and poses extreme threats to our freedom by requiring companies to install cameras on their property—at the businesses’ expense—without public oversight. A few other cities have already enacted laws requiring businesses to operate surveillance cameras in targeted situations. Those ordinances have their problems, but the immense breadth of Houston’s mandate makes it unique in the United States; it must not become a model for the rest of the country.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
New Mexico State
Local
Texas Society
Albuquerque, NM
Society
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Albuquerque, NM
Houston, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Medina
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Sylvester Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosques#Muslims#South Asian
Texas Observer

‘The Fishermen and the Dragon’ Uncovers Racist Conflict in Galveston Bay History

A version of this story ran in the July / August 2022 issue. These days the Kemah Boardwalk is a glitzy, overbuilt amusement park where competing pop songs blare from speakers and the smells of fried fish, children’s sweat, and Houston’s overripe air waft over throngs of visitors. But I have never heard Bruce Springsteen’s “Galveston Bay” played there—a tune that unlocks a shocking secret about this popular tourist trap.
KEMAH, TX
fox26houston.com

Shooting after argument over lawnmower in N. Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Police say an argument about a lawnmower may have led to a shooting in north Houston Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a call at the scene in the 900 block of Ringold. They found one adult male victim, who they say is expected to survive. HPD says initial...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
KHOU

Houston drought conditions busting pipes throughout the city

HOUSTON — Houston work crews are trying to keep up with the non-stop number of water leaks popping throughout the city this summer. The current drought has dried the clay soil underground, causing it to shift and break many of the city’s aging water pipes. There were 577...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy