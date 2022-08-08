Read full article on original website
Vail locals, some visitors gather at summer picnic
Summer Holm has been to any number of Vail Community Picnics. She noticed something different about Tuesday’s event. “I hardly know anyone here,” Holm, a longtime resident, said. But Vi Brown, who’s lived in Vail longer than just about anyone, attends about every community event there is, and always has a warm greeting for those she hasn’t seen in ages and new friends, because everyone is one of Brown’s friends.
EagleVail athlete Zach Varon is a write-in candidate for Colorado governor
Zach Varon didn’t list Beaver Creek as his hometown in the paperwork he filed to run for governor, but that’s his goal. Not only does the Eagle County resident want to become the next governor of Colorado, he wants to conduct the state’s business from the slopes of Beaver Creek, if elected.
Vail names four finalists for its town manager position
Vail Mayor Kim Langmaid has announced the search for a new Vail Town Manager has been narrowed to four finalists:. Heather Balser, Interim Chief Resiliency Officer, City of Greeley, Colorado. John Craig, Assistant County Administrative Officer, Mono County, California. Russell Forrest, City Manager, City of Gunnison, Colorado. Forrest is the...
Vail Social potluck table reservations open Friday
Table reservations will open at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, for the upcoming Vail Social community potluck, set for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Vail Village. Now in its third year, the reservations are free and available online at VailSocial.com. Drawing upon the format of the inaugural Vail Social...
Letter: How to get more people to fly out of Eagle County
Enjoyed reading Scott Miller’s story regarding the grants under Small Community Air Service Development. As one who uses (or prefers) Eagle, it would be nice to see this grant build confidence with airlines to provide year-round service. Buying the attention of airlines for smaller communities is not new. Wichita, for example, tried for years to get Southwest to provide service using these type of grants.
Questions with comedians: MK Paulsen comes to Vail
When: Thursday Aug. 11; Doors at 7 p.m, show at 8 p.m. Comedian MK Paulsen is flying in from Los Angeles this week. He has a TV show on Amazon Prime and runs a comedy show called “In-Unit Laundry” that has showcased comics like Hannah Einbender from Showtime and Steph Tolev from Netflix, who will be headlining the September 15 Vail Comedy Show.
Proposed education funding measure falls short of November ballot
Petitioners and volunteers across the state — including members of the local Education Foundation of Eagle County — were working to get an education funding measure on the November ballot, but that effort fell short of the required 125,000 signatures necessary for it to reach voters in November.
Time Machine: 50 years ago, Eagle County approves preliminary plans for Grouse Mountain ski area development
Vail Resorts began the process of asking to subdivide and rezone the property it recently learned it owned in East Vail, readying documents to be submitted to Vail Community Development Department Director George Ruther, the Vail Daily reported. “Vail Resorts Vice President of Community Affairs Kristin Kenney Williams said once...
Salomone: Variety is the spice of life
Fly anglers in the Vail area revel in the variety of trout we have in the immediate vicinity. From small water streams to high-Alpine brooks and broad banked rivers, the amount of moving water anglers can choose from guides the type of fish encountered. Rainbow, brown, brook and cutthroat trout are caught regularly if you choose the right water.
Colorado Summer of Art tour comes to Beaver Creek this weekend
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Howard Alan Events’ Colorado Summer of Art returns to Beaver Creek — the place it all began. About 35 years ago, the Summer of Art Colorado Series debuted in Beaver Creek, lining the mountain with artists. Now, it features two levels of about 100 artists showcasing their hand-crafted pieces, including jewelry, painting, sculpture, photography and ceramics.
Obituary: Stephen Friedman
On Sunday, July 31, 2022, Stephen Friedman, loving husband of Dawn Friedman, father of Heather Mitchell and Stephanie Friedman, grandfather of Quinn and Reeve Mitchell, passed away at the age of 81. Steve was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1941 to Max and Julia Friedman where he grew up with...
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Final Vail community picnic is Tuesday at Donovan Pavilion
The Town of Vail will host its remaining neighborhood picnic of the summer on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Donovan Pavilion in West Vail. The picnic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free food and drink provided by the town. The picnics provide community members with an...
In Colorado mountain towns, where affordable housing is scarce, “even living out of your car is gentrified”
Blocked from sleeping in vehicles parked within municipal boundaries, workers in profit-minded Colorado mountain towns now must seek “safe outdoor space” — in Walmart lots, forests or newly designated areas with Wi-Fi and access to bathrooms. But homeowners oppose these SOS zones in Salida and Breckenridge as...
Carnes: (Wet) dog days of anti-winter
This summer, so far, has been making me think about the mid-80s. Not temperature mind you, but years, especially 1986, when “Top Gun” and Kate Bush ruled their respective charts and the U.S. was in a proxy war of sorts with Russia, fighting on someone else’s land.
Eagle Music Festival returns to the Boneyard in Eagle
On Saturday, Aug. 27, The Boneyard in Eagle will again host the Eagle Music Festival, an annual fundraiser to benefit the Red Ribbon Project. Doors open at 4 p.m. with headliner and fan favorite Trees Don’t Move. A $10 donation at the door is suggested for those who come...
Family donates rare 300-year-old Torah to the B’Nai Vail congregation
A rare 300-year-old Torah from Yemen was recently dedicated to the B’Nai Vail Congregation, to be used and preserved by the Jewish community in the valley. Marc and Rhonda Strauss have been members of B’Nai Vail for the past six years, and were looking for a Torah to donate to the congregation. They said that B’Nai Vail has become the congregation where they feel most at home, and they wanted to give something back to the community that has given so much to them over the years.
Meet Your Musician: Tim and Taylor
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Slifer Smith and Frampton announces new cornerstone partnership with Vail Valley Foundation
Slifer Smith and Frampton has announced a cornerstone partnership with the Vail Valley Foundation as its Exclusive Real Estate Brokerage Partner. As the Exclusive Real Estate Brokerage Partner, Slifer Smith and Frampton will be the only real estate company to receive brand exposure at high-profile Vail Valley Foundation venues and events like the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre Summer Concert Series, Vilar Performing Arts Center, the Alpine Bank Showdown Town free summer concert series, and the Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup Audi FIS World Cup.
Eagle County Paramedic Services partners with the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival program
In July, Eagle County Paramedic Services entered into an agreement with the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival (CARES) program to act as the fiscal agent until the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment allocates this role. The signing of HB22-1251 established the Office of Cardiac Arrest Management and went into effect on July 1, 2022. The office is projected to be staffed and functioning in fall 2022.
