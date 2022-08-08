A rare 300-year-old Torah from Yemen was recently dedicated to the B’Nai Vail Congregation, to be used and preserved by the Jewish community in the valley. Marc and Rhonda Strauss have been members of B’Nai Vail for the past six years, and were looking for a Torah to donate to the congregation. They said that B’Nai Vail has become the congregation where they feel most at home, and they wanted to give something back to the community that has given so much to them over the years.

