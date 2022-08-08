ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards, CO

Vail Daily

Vail locals, some visitors gather at summer picnic

Summer Holm has been to any number of Vail Community Picnics. She noticed something different about Tuesday’s event. “I hardly know anyone here,” Holm, a longtime resident, said. But Vi Brown, who’s lived in Vail longer than just about anyone, attends about every community event there is, and always has a warm greeting for those she hasn’t seen in ages and new friends, because everyone is one of Brown’s friends.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail names four finalists for its town manager position

Vail Mayor Kim Langmaid has announced the search for a new Vail Town Manager has been narrowed to four finalists:. Heather Balser, Interim Chief Resiliency Officer, City of Greeley, Colorado. John Craig, Assistant County Administrative Officer, Mono County, California. Russell Forrest, City Manager, City of Gunnison, Colorado. Forrest is the...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Social potluck table reservations open Friday

Table reservations will open at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, for the upcoming Vail Social community potluck, set for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Vail Village. Now in its third year, the reservations are free and available online at VailSocial.com. Drawing upon the format of the inaugural Vail Social...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: How to get more people to fly out of Eagle County

Enjoyed reading Scott Miller’s story regarding the grants under Small Community Air Service Development. As one who uses (or prefers) Eagle, it would be nice to see this grant build confidence with airlines to provide year-round service. Buying the attention of airlines for smaller communities is not new. Wichita, for example, tried for years to get Southwest to provide service using these type of grants.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Questions with comedians: MK Paulsen comes to Vail

When: Thursday Aug. 11; Doors at 7 p.m, show at 8 p.m. Comedian MK Paulsen is flying in from Los Angeles this week. He has a TV show on Amazon Prime and runs a comedy show called “In-Unit Laundry” that has showcased comics like Hannah Einbender from Showtime and Steph Tolev from Netflix, who will be headlining the September 15 Vail Comedy Show.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Salomone: Variety is the spice of life

Fly anglers in the Vail area revel in the variety of trout we have in the immediate vicinity. From small water streams to high-Alpine brooks and broad banked rivers, the amount of moving water anglers can choose from guides the type of fish encountered. Rainbow, brown, brook and cutthroat trout are caught regularly if you choose the right water.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Colorado Summer of Art tour comes to Beaver Creek this weekend

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Howard Alan Events’ Colorado Summer of Art returns to Beaver Creek — the place it all began. About 35 years ago, the Summer of Art Colorado Series debuted in Beaver Creek, lining the mountain with artists. Now, it features two levels of about 100 artists showcasing their hand-crafted pieces, including jewelry, painting, sculpture, photography and ceramics.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Stephen Friedman

On Sunday, July 31, 2022, Stephen Friedman, loving husband of Dawn Friedman, father of Heather Mitchell and Stephanie Friedman, grandfather of Quinn and Reeve Mitchell, passed away at the age of 81. Steve was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1941 to Max and Julia Friedman where he grew up with...
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Summit Daily News

State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill

As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Carnes: (Wet) dog days of anti-winter

This summer, so far, has been making me think about the mid-80s. Not temperature mind you, but years, especially 1986, when “Top Gun” and Kate Bush ruled their respective charts and the U.S. was in a proxy war of sorts with Russia, fighting on someone else’s land.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle Music Festival returns to the Boneyard in Eagle

On Saturday, Aug. 27, The Boneyard in Eagle will again host the Eagle Music Festival, an annual fundraiser to benefit the Red Ribbon Project. Doors open at 4 p.m. with headliner and fan favorite Trees Don’t Move. A $10 donation at the door is suggested for those who come...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Family donates rare 300-year-old Torah to the B’Nai Vail congregation

A rare 300-year-old Torah from Yemen was recently dedicated to the B’Nai Vail Congregation, to be used and preserved by the Jewish community in the valley. Marc and Rhonda Strauss have been members of B’Nai Vail for the past six years, and were looking for a Torah to donate to the congregation. They said that B’Nai Vail has become the congregation where they feel most at home, and they wanted to give something back to the community that has given so much to them over the years.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Meet Your Musician: Tim and Taylor

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Slifer Smith and Frampton announces new cornerstone partnership with Vail Valley Foundation

Slifer Smith and Frampton has announced a cornerstone partnership with the Vail Valley Foundation as its Exclusive Real Estate Brokerage Partner. As the Exclusive Real Estate Brokerage Partner, Slifer Smith and Frampton will be the only real estate company to receive brand exposure at high-profile Vail Valley Foundation venues and events like the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre Summer Concert Series, Vilar Performing Arts Center, the Alpine Bank Showdown Town free summer concert series, and the Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup Audi FIS World Cup.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County Paramedic Services partners with the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival program

In July, Eagle County Paramedic Services entered into an agreement with the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival (CARES) program to act as the fiscal agent until the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment allocates this role. The signing of HB22-1251 established the Office of Cardiac Arrest Management and went into effect on July 1, 2022. The office is projected to be staffed and functioning in fall 2022.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
