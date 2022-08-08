UMich information resources staff announce majority support for new staff union, highlight key priorities and plans for expansion

Read full article on original website
Gender labels should be removed from youth soccer leagues, Ann Arbor parents say
ANN ARBOR, MI - Kathleen Davis was surprised and disappointed to learn Ann Arbor Public Schools Rec & Ed department segregated teams by gender for children in grades K-5 when she signed her child up to play youth soccer last fall. Davis’ kindergartener, who identifies as non-binary, had been welcomed...
Michigan Daily
Huron High School student launches refugee and immigrant assistance non-profit, ‘Second Helpings,’ at Ann Arbor Distilling Company
All summer, Ann Arbor Distilling Company has featured locally sourced craft cocktails and diverse cuisines at various pop-ups and food trucks. Last Sunday, Ann Arbor Distilling Company welcomed a new vendor: Second Helpings, a non-profit start-up founded by Huron High School student Aashna Nadarajah. Nadarajah, who moved to Ann Arbor...
Michigan Daily
U-M Health ranked No. 1 Michigan hospital by U.S. News and World Report; only Michigan hospital included in U.S. Honor Roll list of hospitals
The University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is the best hospital in Michigan, according to U.S. News and World Report. The report is curated annually and evaluates hospitals based on high-quality patient care, commitment to patient safety, clinical resources, family centeredness and other factors. In the U.S. News and World Report...
michiganchronicle.com
DWHIN’s Clinical Care Center for Drug and Mental Health Treatment, Opening Fall 2023
Eric Doeh, left, CEO and president of Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network. George Arnold Jr., right, certified peer recovery mentor and recovery coach at National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence. Photo courtesy of DWHIN and George Arnold Jr. In Fall 2023, the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWHIN) is...
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Detroit Area High School
With a lack of funding and a lesson in enrollment across the state, many schools are abandoned and left to rot. It's the unfortunate modern reality we face across the state. Most abandoned schools would make an amazing spot to turn into apartments or even a retirement center, recreation center, and the list goes on...
Longtime Huron basketball coach Waleed Samaha steps down for new position
ANN ARBOR – One of the Ann Arbor area’s most successful coaches is retiring from his position to start a new journey. Longtime Ann Arbor Huron boys basketball coach Waleed Samaha announced his retirement from his role as the leader of the River Rats’ program on Aug. 3, and announced he was taking the same position for the new LEAD Prep Academy on Aug. 5.
deadlinedetroit.com
Indian-American Shri Thanedar Talks About Michigan's Lack of Black Representation in Congress
With U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence stepping down, Detroit's 13th Congressional District seemed like the best shot this year for Michigan to have a Black representative in Washington. But wealthy businessman Shri Thanedar, an Indian American, ran against eight Black candidates, who split the vote, allowing him to glide to victory...
Permit for winery near Ann Arbor advances after years of debate
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With grapes in the ground and after more than two years of consideration, a permit for a new winery on a 70-acre farm between Ann Arbor and Dexter is finally moving forward. But in order to make plans for the commercial vineyard and wine tasting room...
Detroit company in line to get $17.8M service line contract in Flint
FLINT, MI -- With just a few months until the deadline for completing some water service line work, Flint officials are turning to a Detroit company to take on the final phase of that job at a cost of $17.8 million. The City Council is expected to consider a resolution...
Oxford Schools to hold meeting following new evidence in Nov. 30 school shooting
Oxford Community Schools plans on holding a school board meeting Tuesday afternoon following new evidence in the November 30 Oxford High School shooting.
Michigan Daily
City Council holds first meeting after primary election, discusses water treatment, response efforts
The Ann Arbor City Council met Aug. 4 to discuss the city’s response to the contamination of the Huron River by Tribar Manufacturing, backlash regarding an AAPD event flier and more at the first meeting after the primary election. City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. began the meeting by briefing...
Michigan city council candidate charged with election fraud
Manni was arraigned on Aug. 5.
mibiz.com
‘LONG OVERDUE:’ Restaurant workers welcome higher wages, benefits as owners warn of closures
While restaurant owners have warned of impending industry collapse — or at least uncertain operating conditions — of swiftly strengthening the state’s minimum wage and paid sick leave requirements, their workers have welcomed recent developments that they say ensure economic stability. That includes Detroit chef and industry...
Detroit News
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case
A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions. Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
ClickOnDetroit.com
St. Alphonsus alums celebrate nearly 100-year-old school being torn down in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – A private school in Dearborn is being torn down barely, missing its 100-year-old mark. St. Alphonsus was built in the early 1920s on Dearborn’s east side. The school expanded in 1926. On Sunday alumni and friends have a chance to say goodbye to the grade...
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
candgnews.com
Two Bloomfield homes added to the National Register of Historic Places
Walbri Hall in Bloomfield Hills also earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Photo provided by the State Historic Preservation Office. BLOOMFIELD HILLS/BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two properties in the Bloomfield area are among 14 historic Michigan properties recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Salad bar restaurant sweetgreen opens first Michigan location in Oakland County
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – sweetgreen, a fast-casual salad bar chain, opened its first Michigan doors Tuesday in Oakland County. The state’s first sweetgreen location is a storefront in Birmingham, which is the brand’s 170th restaurant. According to a press release, the chain will expand to the cities of Troy and Ann Arbor in the fall.
Ann Arbor spending $1.2M to pave dirt road by low-income housing complex
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is gearing up for a $1.2 million project to pave a dirt and gravel road on the city’s west side with a fresh coat of asphalt. City Council voted 10-0 to approve the Russell Street project last week, responding to concerns from the Ann Arbor Housing Commission about stormwater runoff from the road spilling onto its Maple Meadows low-income housing property, located off Maple Road just south of Liberty Street.
