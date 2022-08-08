Read full article on original website
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her time
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex Smith
The Chiefs Tight End Room
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy Stars
2022 Chiefs Rookie Outlook
Chiefs running back job surprisingly up for grabs in camp
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco were chosen by the Kansas City Chiefs on opposite ends of the draft spectrum, one of them a first-round pick with the accompanying expectations and the other a seventh-round longshot. Midway through training camp, they might as well have...
Chiefs assistants give update on camp after Tuesday practice
The Kansas City Chiefs had ideal conditions for a two-hour, fully padded practice Tuesday. The Chiefs practiced under sunny skies with temperatures right around 70 to start the day. The best news of the day for the team was the return of corner Rashad Fenton to the practice field. Fenton...
Jayhawks' Lance Leipold settled in, optimistic about Year 2
LAWRENCE (AP) — Lance Leipold took over the football program at Kansas after a winless season and a somewhat scandalous departure of his predecessor, Les Miles. And while the long-time small-school coach won just twice in Year 1, he is full of optimism heading into fall camp this season.
🎥A rocky day for the offense at Chiefs training camp Sunday
The Kansas Chiefs were back at training camp practice on a warm, muggy Sunday morning, and it was somewhat forgettable day for the offense. Whether it was misconnections on deep passes early or three consecutive false starts during team drills, it wasn’t the best of days offensively. Yet, offensive...
Another abortion clinic opened in Kansas in lead up to vote
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this...
Suspect in fatal shooting of 2 KC-area teens turns himself in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in a Kansas City suburb Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon Sunday in Raytown, Missouri. Raytown Police Corporal Jeffery Peterman told the Kansas City Star that officers found two teenagers with gunshot wounds when they...
KU announces summer-fall 2021, spring 2022 graduates
LAWRENCE — The names of more than 6,600 graduates at the University of Kansas for summer and fall 2021 and spring 2022 have been announced by the University Registrar. Many graduates and candidates for degree celebrated by participating in KU Commencement, which took place May 15. Not all students...
Man dies after struck by van door on Kan. Turnpike
WYANDOTTE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Sunday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Honda Civic driven by Andrea Lopez, 20, Topeka, was eastbound on the Kansas Turnpike just before the I-635 exit in the left lane. The Honda struck the right...
Kansas City police shoot, kill driver of stolen SUV
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police shot and killed a man who he sped toward an officer in a stolen sport utility vehicle and struck a police van, authorities said. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday after officers spotted the unoccupied SUV in a gas station parking lot, said Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the shooting.
KC man accused of killing neighbor after years of fighting
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting on Sunday of Warner Alexander Trotter inside a residence in the 3500 block of Garfield Avenue in Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Samuel Avery, 42, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed...
Sheriff: Kan. man tried to hide stolen skid-steer loader
JACKSON COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the theft of a Volvo skid-steer loader in early morning hours of July 21 have a suspect in custody. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, deputies and detectives started their investigation into the reported theft of the loader taken from a business in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Remains found identified as missing Kansas man
DOUGLAS COUNTY— The human remains recovered southeast of Lawrence in January have been identified as Guy Wayne Collins, 47, who had been listed as a missing adult since July 9, 2021, according to Sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday received a lab report...
