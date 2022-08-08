ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Salina Post

Kane County sweeps Monarchs

GENEVA, Ill. — The Kane County Cougars (39-36) complete the come-from-behind victory and the series sweep against the Kansas City Monarchs (46-28) after a heroic eighth inning at home. The Kansas City Monarchs placed the ball in RHP Matt Hartman’s hands for his 11th start of the season on...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Monarchs drop series with Cougars with 3-0 loss

GENEVA, Ill. — The Kane County Cougars (38-36) took the series W against the Kansas City Monarchs (46-27) Saturday night by way of the shutout, securing a 3-0 win. The big three-run fourth inning for the Cougars provided all the offense in this one, as both teams’ bullpens were lights out.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Melendez posts 6-RBI game as Royals smash Red Sox 13-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MJ Melendez hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and had a career-high six RBIs to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 13-5. The rookie Melendez blasted it an estimated 406-feet to right field which bounced into the fountains to give the Royals a 5-0 lead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Suspect in fatal shooting of 2 KC-area teens turns himself in

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in a Kansas City suburb Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon Sunday in Raytown, Missouri. Raytown Police Corporal Jeffery Peterman told the Kansas City Star that officers found two teenagers with gunshot wounds when they...
RAYTOWN, MO
Salina Post

KU announces summer-fall 2021, spring 2022 graduates

LAWRENCE — The names of more than 6,600 graduates at the University of Kansas for summer and fall 2021 and spring 2022 have been announced by the University Registrar. Many graduates and candidates for degree celebrated by participating in KU Commencement, which took place May 15. Not all students...
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

Man dies after struck by van door on Kan. Turnpike

WYANDOTTE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Sunday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Honda Civic driven by Andrea Lopez, 20, Topeka, was eastbound on the Kansas Turnpike just before the I-635 exit in the left lane. The Honda struck the right...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas City police shoot, kill driver of stolen SUV

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police shot and killed a man who he sped toward an officer in a stolen sport utility vehicle and struck a police van, authorities said. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday after officers spotted the unoccupied SUV in a gas station parking lot, said Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the shooting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Sheriff: Kan. man tried to hide stolen skid-steer loader

JACKSON COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the theft of a Volvo skid-steer loader in early morning hours of July 21 have a suspect in custody. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, deputies and detectives started their investigation into the reported theft of the loader taken from a business in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Remains found identified as missing Kansas man

DOUGLAS COUNTY— The human remains recovered southeast of Lawrence in January have been identified as Guy Wayne Collins, 47, who had been listed as a missing adult since July 9, 2021, according to Sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday received a lab report...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
