Related
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Sunday
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is on the play-by-play for Sunday's Cup Series race. The former NASCAR driver has gotten more into broadcasting in recent years, now getting into the play-by-play role. NASCAR fans are enjoying his play-by-play performance on Sunday afternoon. Dale Jr. enjoys the challenge of doing play-by-play. He knows...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Huge Crash On Sunday
A scary scene at Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400, when the caution flag waved after a huge crash involving Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric, Aric Almirola and others created a smoke-filled track at Michigan Speedway. The crash did considerable damage to the vehicles involved, especially Cindric's, but thankfully all the drivers appeared...
FOX Sports
Chase Elliot, Ryan Blaney, Wiliam Byron, and Bubba Wallace talk Indianapolis Motor Speedway I NASCAR on FOX
Obviously the Indy road course finish was wild with the mayhem in Turn 1. Some perspective from Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Bubba Wallace on the pushing and shoving and the fallout.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup Series results: Kevin Harvick wins at Michigan
After 65 consecutive races without a win, former champion Kevin Harvick took the lead in the final stage and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick finished 2.9 seconds in front of second-place Bubba Wallace. Following in the top five were Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano...
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick didn’t clinch a playoff spot
Despite his victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, Kevin Harvick isn’t officially locked in to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. For the first time in nearly two years, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick found himself in victory lane following Sunday afternoon’s rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
Kevin Harvick’s Biggest Feud With Dale Earnhardt Jr. Happened Off the Racetrack
Last December, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick had a conversation that was four years in the making. For the 2021 season finale of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Junior welcomed Harvick on the show to discuss comments he made in 2017 that Earnhardt played “a big part in stunting the growth of NASCAR.” According to Harvick, his dig was a reaction to what Earnhardt had said about NASCAR drivers’ salaries during his farewell tour.
NASCAR: Long-awaited driver announcement finally set
Petty GMS Motorsports are set to announce the driver of their #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season later this week. Earlier this summer, Petty GMS Motorsports announced that they would be moving on from Ty Dillon following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Dillon was to have...
NASCAR: 23XI Racing reveal original replacement driver
Kurt Busch’s recent injury led Ty Gibbs to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for 23XI Racing. But he wasn’t the original replacement driver the team had in mind. The NASCAR career of Ty Gibbs has been relatively short thus far, but it has produced one of the most successful starts in recent history.
NASCAR: Kurt Busch’s playoff spot in jeopardy?
Kurt Busch finds himself in a precarious position in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings, despite having won at Kansas Speedway back in May. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch hasn’t competed in any of the last three NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono Raceway, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, or Michigan International Speedway, as a wreck in qualifying for the race at Pocono Raceway left him with concussion-like symptoms.
Harvick win complicates NASCAR playoff spots in final weeks
BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — NASCAR just got more interesting down the stretch. Kevin Harvick won his first Cup race in nearly two years at Michigan International Speedway over the weekend — a result that could mean a driver who has a win getting knocked out of the playoffs. “It creates a big bubble,” Harvick said Sunday. “I think some of those guys that have won races that hadn’t been doing very good, it creates a real scenario to where there could be at least 16 winners. There’s a lot of things that can still happen.” Just three races remain in the regular season— the next being Sunday at Richmond Raceway in Virginia, and time is running out to secure a spot in the 16-driver postseason.
FOX Sports
NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400: Harvick moves into playoff spot
Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak, holding on to win the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday to move into position for a NASCAR playoff berth. Drivers put it all on the line in the 200-lap, 400-mile race for a chance to take home the Michigan Heritage Trophy as the NASCAR Cup Series kicked off its August schedule by returning to Brooklyn, Michigan.
Michigan Race Results: August 7, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR race results from Michigan International Speedway. Today, the NASCAR Cup Series unloads in Brooklyn, MI. The 2-mile oval of Michigan International Speedway is set to host the Firekeepers Casino 400. View Michigan results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race.
NASCAR: Start Times, TV Information Revealed for Weekend at Richmond Raceway
Doctor Strange said in “Avengers: Infinity War” that “we’re in the endgame now.” The same can be said about the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, which has just three races remaining before the playoffs begin in September. The Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway is the last short track race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season.
NASCAR: FireKeepers Casino 400 Under Weather Delay
The start of the NASCAR Cup Series event from Michigan International Speedway has been delayed due to weather. Thunder and lightning were present near the racetrack during driver introductions on Sunday afternoon. Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 was scheduled for a 2 p.m. CT start time. Rain, thunder and lightning all...
gmauthority.com
Wrecks Hurt Nascar Chevy Teams At Michigan 2022: Video
After a strong showing in recent weeks, the Nascar Chevy teams were stricken by late-race wrecks and penalties that prevented them from dominating the Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, August 7th. Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, came to life in Stage...
NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Michigan International Speedway)
Michigan International Speedway tv ratings; Data from every race in 2022. Last weekend, NASCAR rolled into Michigan International Speedway. The 2-mile track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View NASCAR tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 1,002,000 to their TV screens. That was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASCAR: Kyle Busch’s underrated option for 2023
Kaulig Racing have been floated as a potential landing spot for Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series next year, a move that could be good for both sides. As more drivers sign contracts for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Kyle Busch remains unsigned, making him by far the most notable free agent remaining.
FOX Sports
NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400: Top moments from MIS
The NASCAR Cup Series kicks off its August schedule Sunday by returning to Brooklyn, Michigan, for the FireKeepers Casino 400. Drivers are putting it all on the line in the 200-lap, 400-mile race for a chance to take home the Michigan Heritage Trophy. Here are the top moments from Michigan...
WATCH: Wind Wreaks Havoc on NASCAR Analysts Umbrellas During Trackside Report
Rain, rain, go away, come again on non-race day. That’s the message NASCAR fans are sending to Mother Nature on Sunday, as rain, thunder and lightning delayed the start of the FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway. Weather conditions that surfaced during driver introductions forced NASCAR to delay...
AUTO RACING: NASCAR intensity, Dixon eyeing IndyCar history
Site: Richmond, Virginia. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 5:05 p.m, and qualifying, 5:50 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (USA). Race distance: 400 laps, 300 miles. Last year: Martin Truex Jr. won after starting third. Last race: Kevin Harvick broke a 65-race winless streak and became the 15th different race winner this season,...
