Fire guts house north of Weiser

Fire destroyed a house on Monroe Creek Road north of Weiser Friday afternoon. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The occupants were reportedly not home when the fire broke out.  Here is a report by Weiser Rural Fire District Chief Tim Atwood:.  “Weiser Fire District firefighters...
WEISER, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

DANGER: New Invasive Species Found in Boise, ID

Invasive plant species are nothing new in Idaho. Japanese Yew and similar plants have developed a nasty reputation as elk that feed on it quickly die. Cheatgrass has spread across the high desert and is now a major fuel source for wildfires. Even by early summer, it’s often so dry if you touch a blade it will dissolve into a powder. It also displaces sagebrush.
BOISE, ID
Power 105.5 Boise

The Boise Bridge Jumper Is Still On The Run!

Boise Police are still searching for the rogue bridge jumper that injured two Boise River floaters on Saturday afternoon. The young man jumped to the wrong conclusion when he backflipped off the Baybrook Bridge, landing on a raft packed with Boise River floaters! Yikes!. While bridge-jumping is legal in Idaho,...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Treasure Valley family asks others to 'be aware of others' on Boise River after bridge jumper sends two to the hospital

BOISE, Idaho — What was supposed to be a fun Saturday cooling off on the Boise River, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation for a Treasure Valley family. "Having a human being come towards you at full force, it's hard to grasp what actually goes through your mind everything after that is 100% survival,” said Jay Alcala.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho

Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?. A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Woman assaulted and robbed in parking lot of Sandy Point beach

BOISE, Idaho — A woman was assaulted and robbed of her handgun while at Sandy Point beach on the night of July 2. The woman was reportedly attacked by three people who then robbed her of her handgun in the parking lot of Sandy Point beach, according to investigators. The woman told investigators she was punched in the face twice and grabbed around the neck.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

37-year-old Idaho social media influencer arrested after fatal hit-and-run on Idaho Highway 55

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A Boise woman has been arrested and charged after a hit-and-run accident on Idaho 55 north of Eagle left one person dead Monday night. Natalie Hodson, 37, was driving a minivan north of Beacon Light Road and south of Seamans Gulch Road when she allegedly struck a 39-year-old woman who had pulled over to check on the trailer she was hauling behind her pickup truck, according to a Tuesday news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise residents' favorite red light to run

BOISE, Idaho — There is a certain intersection in town where drivers seem to disregard the left turn red light, a lot. State Street is one of the Treasure Valley's major streets for getting around. Tens of thousands of cars use this corridor on a daily basis and depending on the day, it may seem like other drivers are driving in the same direction, at the same time, as you.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

What does the PACT Act mean for Idaho veterans?

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho veterans will now have more comprehensive healthcare options after the passing of the PACT act, President Biden signed it into law this week. “Veterans need to know that this is a law that has been signed and will increase the emphasis and eligibility for veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances,” said David Wood, the Medical Center Director at the V.A. in Boise.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Woman attacked by group of people at Sandy Point beach

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Police are asking for information on an incident involving a woman in the Sandy Point beach parking lot who was attacked by three people the night of July 2. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the woman was getting ready to leave...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Youth Ranch focuses on the future after suffering massive fire

BOISE, Idaho — Around 1:45 the afternoon of Monday, July 18, a huge plume of thick, black smoke rose above the Boise Bench. A fire fueled by tons of donated clothing and household goods was tearing through the Idaho Youth Ranch distribution center's outside yard on West Irving Street. Over the next several hours and into the next morning firefighters poured 638,000 gallons of water on the fire.
BOISE, ID
visitidaho.org

5 Surprises From Our Family Vacation in Idaho

The Spring Break Family worked in partnership with Visit Idaho to create this Travel Tip. This summer, we had the wonderful opportunity to visit Idaho for the first time. Prior to our visit, all I’d heard was that they’re really good at growing potatoes. But I’ve never found a destination to be more of a pleasant surprise than Idaho. The breathtaking scenery, the hospitable people, and all the fun attractions were more than I expected. For other first time visitors to the Gem State, here are five things that may surprise you about this great state!​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

