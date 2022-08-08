Read full article on original website
Idaho Youth Ranch begins cleaning up warehouse after last month’s fire
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Youth Ranch took a step forward on Wednesday to recover after a fire at its main distribution center in Boise last month. Crews have begun removing tons of damaged clothing and household items from the facility’s outside yard. On July 18, a fire destroyed...
AOL Corp
Boise Fire responds to Interfaith Sanctuary building on State Street. Here’s what happened
Smoke venting into the Interfaith Sanctuary building on State Street — where Idaho Youth Ranch volunteers were working on Wednesday afternoon — prompted a response from Boise Fire Department crews. The cause of the smoke was a malfunctioning air conditioning unit on the roof, Jodi Peterson-Stigers, executive director...
signalamerican.com
Fire guts house north of Weiser
Fire destroyed a house on Monroe Creek Road north of Weiser Friday afternoon. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The occupants were reportedly not home when the fire broke out. Here is a report by Weiser Rural Fire District Chief Tim Atwood:. “Weiser Fire District firefighters...
Girlfriend of man believed to have drowned in Lucky Peak fundraising for search efforts
BOISE, Idaho — There have been a few drownings at Lucky Peak this summer. As of Thursday, one man was still missing. “I haven't been able to sleep at night,” Sarah Gracia Mendoza said. Mendoza is the girlfriend of Jose Nunez, a man believed to have drowned in...
DANGER: New Invasive Species Found in Boise, ID
Invasive plant species are nothing new in Idaho. Japanese Yew and similar plants have developed a nasty reputation as elk that feed on it quickly die. Cheatgrass has spread across the high desert and is now a major fuel source for wildfires. Even by early summer, it’s often so dry if you touch a blade it will dissolve into a powder. It also displaces sagebrush.
The Boise Bridge Jumper Is Still On The Run!
Boise Police are still searching for the rogue bridge jumper that injured two Boise River floaters on Saturday afternoon. The young man jumped to the wrong conclusion when he backflipped off the Baybrook Bridge, landing on a raft packed with Boise River floaters! Yikes!. While bridge-jumping is legal in Idaho,...
Treasure Valley family asks others to 'be aware of others' on Boise River after bridge jumper sends two to the hospital
BOISE, Idaho — What was supposed to be a fun Saturday cooling off on the Boise River, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation for a Treasure Valley family. "Having a human being come towards you at full force, it's hard to grasp what actually goes through your mind everything after that is 100% survival,” said Jay Alcala.
Boise Police Dept. lowers educational standards to become a police officer
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is lowering its education standards for future candidates looking to become police officers. Previously a BPD officer candidate needed 60 college credits to be considered - the equivalent of an associate degree. The change now only requires a high school diploma or a GED.
Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho
Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?. A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
Woman assaulted and robbed in parking lot of Sandy Point beach
BOISE, Idaho — A woman was assaulted and robbed of her handgun while at Sandy Point beach on the night of July 2. The woman was reportedly attacked by three people who then robbed her of her handgun in the parking lot of Sandy Point beach, according to investigators. The woman told investigators she was punched in the face twice and grabbed around the neck.
eastidahonews.com
37-year-old Idaho social media influencer arrested after fatal hit-and-run on Idaho Highway 55
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A Boise woman has been arrested and charged after a hit-and-run accident on Idaho 55 north of Eagle left one person dead Monday night. Natalie Hodson, 37, was driving a minivan north of Beacon Light Road and south of Seamans Gulch Road when she allegedly struck a 39-year-old woman who had pulled over to check on the trailer she was hauling behind her pickup truck, according to a Tuesday news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
Boise residents' favorite red light to run
BOISE, Idaho — There is a certain intersection in town where drivers seem to disregard the left turn red light, a lot. State Street is one of the Treasure Valley's major streets for getting around. Tens of thousands of cars use this corridor on a daily basis and depending on the day, it may seem like other drivers are driving in the same direction, at the same time, as you.
What does the PACT Act mean for Idaho veterans?
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho veterans will now have more comprehensive healthcare options after the passing of the PACT act, President Biden signed it into law this week. “Veterans need to know that this is a law that has been signed and will increase the emphasis and eligibility for veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances,” said David Wood, the Medical Center Director at the V.A. in Boise.
Tri-City Herald
In dead of summer, Farmers’ Almanac says to get ready for a ‘brisk’ winter, Idaho
Is mid-August too soon to think about snow, hot cocoa and fuzzy socks? Perhaps. But it’s not too early for Farmers’ Almanac, which recently published its long-range forecast for winter 2022/23. And after some typically grueling summer months that have seen Boise hit 100 degrees on 17 different...
12 car break-ins at trailheads reported to Boise Police this year
BOISE, Idaho — After hitting the trails three weeks ago at Military Reserve, the unexpected happened to Patricia Rich and her husband. “We hadn’t even gotten home yet, and I got a message from MasterCard that there was some suspicious activity on my card,” Rich said. Thieves...
Shocking Study Reveals that Idaho’s Best Food City Is NOT Boise
When you’re the largest city in Idaho by more than 100,000 people and have the ringing endorsement of a well respected publication like Food & Wine, how could you not actually be the best food city in the state?. Not all that long ago, Food & Wine named Boise...
Two hospitalized after bridge jumper lands on raft in Boise River
BOISE, Idaho — Warning: The video in this article could be disturbing to some viewers. As an engine with the Boise Fire Department patrolled from the Bank of the Boise River Saturday afternoon, its crew was forced into action after a bridge jumper landed on a raft full of people in the water.
Post Register
Woman attacked by group of people at Sandy Point beach
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Police are asking for information on an incident involving a woman in the Sandy Point beach parking lot who was attacked by three people the night of July 2. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the woman was getting ready to leave...
Idaho Youth Ranch focuses on the future after suffering massive fire
BOISE, Idaho — Around 1:45 the afternoon of Monday, July 18, a huge plume of thick, black smoke rose above the Boise Bench. A fire fueled by tons of donated clothing and household goods was tearing through the Idaho Youth Ranch distribution center's outside yard on West Irving Street. Over the next several hours and into the next morning firefighters poured 638,000 gallons of water on the fire.
visitidaho.org
5 Surprises From Our Family Vacation in Idaho
The Spring Break Family worked in partnership with Visit Idaho to create this Travel Tip. This summer, we had the wonderful opportunity to visit Idaho for the first time. Prior to our visit, all I’d heard was that they’re really good at growing potatoes. But I’ve never found a destination to be more of a pleasant surprise than Idaho. The breathtaking scenery, the hospitable people, and all the fun attractions were more than I expected. For other first time visitors to the Gem State, here are five things that may surprise you about this great state!
