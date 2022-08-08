Read full article on original website
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Places to Donate Used Books in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
247Sports
The N.C. A&T Aggies are preparing for a Classic Showdown against NCCU in Charlotte
We are all excited that football is back and very soon the Aggies will be talking the field for the first game of the season. That game? A match-up between two teams that have been playing each other for decades but now they are part of a new classic. The...
wccbcharlotte.com
Hough Ready To Open Season Against Christ The King Catholic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hough is preparing for the Charlotte Independence High School Soccer Showcase on Saturday. The Huskies lost a lot of their starters but have new faces on the team looking to fill those roles. “We’ve lost some big-time kids from last year’s team, so to have some...
WBTV
Charlotte high school track star adds ‘world champion’ to long list of accolades
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte high school senior has another accolade to add to her storied career. “Joyful is an understatement. Like it’s more than that ... words can’t describe how I feel,” said Akala Garrett. “It’s just an amazing feeling to have these two medals around my neck. Get to know the people that I got to know, make new friends, get new titles to my name like it’s nothing. Words can’t explain how I feel because it was just so much in 10 days and it is amazing what can happen in just 10 days.”
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Stripers roll past Charlotte to snap losing streak
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Gwinnett Stripers snapped a four-game losing streak with an 8-1 win over the Charlotte Knights on Sunday evening at Truist Field. The game was called early due to rain in the top of the sixth inning.
What it would take for Charlotte to land Music Midtown
Atlanta’s loss could be Charlotte’s gain — or Raleigh’s, we suppose. Driving the news: Music Midtown canceled its annual festival in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park over “circumstances beyond our control” last week. The festival can’t ban firearms in public parks because of Georgia’s gun laws, as several outlets reported. Now, local officials want to lure the festival here […] The post What it would take for Charlotte to land Music Midtown appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Events with Moira Quinn
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Moira Quinn is always in the know with fun events happening around Charlotte. This week she’s previewing four, including a big parade in Uptown. Festival Noon – 10pm Saturday. Noon – 6pm Sunday. Parade 1pm – 4pm Sunday. After a 2-year hiatus,...
West Charlotte High soccer coach terminated, Title IX report filed: CMS
CMS said on Friday, Aug. 5, that former teacher and coach Ryan Copeland is no longer with the school system.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
wccbcharlotte.com
City Of Charlotte To Host Community Kick-Off Events For Arts And Culture Plan
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In August, the city of Charlotte will host its first community events to officially launch public engagement efforts that will shape the Charlotte Arts and Culture Plan. City leaders say they are committed to ensuring the plan reflects what the community wants for the future of...
Charlotte radio personality wins Announcer of the Year in inaugural Quartet Music Awards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — James "G-man" Guy, nominated in two categories, won "Announcer of the Year" in the Quartet Music Awards, which recognizes those in gospel quartet music. Guy said, "Quartet music has been around for many, many years but they never had their own awards." The show was held...
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in Charlotte
If you’re a young professional looking for the perfect place to live in Charlotte, you’re in luck! There are plenty of great neighborhoods that fit that description. Let’s take a look at some of the best ones.
Longtime South End event venue to shutter next spring
CHARLOTTE — Best Impressions Caterers will shutter its longtime event venue, Byron’s South End. Best Impressions and landlord Asana Partners decided not to renew the lease for the roughly 11,000-square-foot venue at 101 W. Worthington Ave. It will close next spring when the lease concludes, says Justin King, president of the catering company.
A Great Date Night Spot in Charlotte : Soul GastroLounge
If you're looking for a great date spot in Charlotte, look no further than Soul GastroLounge. In this article, we are sharing why it's our top pick for a romantic evening out. Location is key when it comes to a date night, and Soul GastroLounge hits the nail on the head. It is located in the Plaza Midwood area, which is known for its eclectic and artsy vibes. This makes it the perfect place to come for a drink or bite, with plenty of things to do nearby.
‘Don’t give up’: Blind musician turns heads in Mount Holly
“I’m out here to give them a show because I’m an entertainer!” Southgate told Queen City News.
wccbcharlotte.com
Nominations Now Open For 2nd Annual Heart Of Charlotte Awards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northeastern University in Charlotte announced on Tuesday that nominations are now open for the second annual Heart of Charlotte Awards. Officials say the Heart of Charlotte Awards program aims to recognize individuals and organizations committed to bettering the Charlotte metro community by strengthening neighborhood connections, investing in educational achievement, creating jobs and supporting business development, and fostering social, racial and health equity.
5 Places to Donate Used Books in Charlotte
Almost everyone has a book collection they haven't looked at in years. While some find it to be consoling, having books on hand may be a burden. Instead, they might be cherished and admired by someone who hasn't read them yet.
scoopcharlotte.com
Update on Food Truck Fridays (And Any Days). Where Are They Now?
There’s nothing quite like grabbing a fast, casual meal from a food truck in the summertime, and lucky for us, the Queen City is filled with mobile kitchens everywhere. Hungry Charlotteans can rest assured that they’ll find their favorite wherever they are, with food truck rallies in neighborhoods including SouthPark, NoDa, Plaza Midwood and more.
WBTV
Charlotte travelers stranded in Dominican Republic
It’s only the latest in a long string of errors and miscalculations from Bradshaw and his companies that WBTV has been investigating since the beginning of the year. The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. Novant Health providing monkeypox treatments.
country1037fm.com
The Best Burrito In North Carolina Is Right Here In Charlotte
Sometimes, you just have to have a big fat delicious meaty saucy burrito and you won’t have to go far to get the best one in the state. According to the Charlotte Observer, Yelp did a survey of the best places in North Carolina to get that Mexican delicacy.
Charlotte Kay Jewelers closed after apparent break-in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kay Jewelers store in Charlotte's Steel Creek neighborhood is closed after an apparent break-in Monday. When a WCNC Charlotte photographer tried to visit the store Tuesday, he found broken glass on a store door, window, and product display cases. No employees were visible inside the locked store.
