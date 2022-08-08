ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

cw39.com

22-month-old killed after cement truck lands on vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA MAN KILLED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON SATURDAY

A Navasota man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into the back of an 18-wheeler on Saturday night. The Navasota Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a major crash on FM 379 near Minnie Street around 8:30pm. According to Navasota Police, an 18-wheeler was northbound and stationary while waiting...
NAVASOTA, TX
Click2Houston.com

1 man in custody after SWAT standoff in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON – A man is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Galveston Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Galveston police said they were called to a home located in the 3600 block of Rice Street around 1 p.m. after the homeowner said the tenant’s short-term lease had expired but he was refusing to come out.
GALVESTON, TX
cw39.com

FBI: $5,000 reward for info on northwest Houston bank robber

HOUSTON (CW39) — Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a suspect who they have dubbed “Little Red Robbing Hood,” who robbed a northwest Houston bank this past weekend. According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, surveillance video showed the suspect walking into the...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man in custody accused of driving while drunk and failing to stop and render aid

HOUSTON (CW39) A man was caught by local deputies and is now accused of drunk driving and running from authorities after a major crash. Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies said that over the weekend on August 5, they responded to the 3900 block of FM 1960 Road East, just west of Atascocita, in reference to a five vehicle major crash.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Coast Guard: 2 dead, 2 rescued from boat crash near Freeport

FREEPORT, Texas (CW39) — The U.S. Coast Guard helped four people Saturday night after a deadly boat crash near Freeport that left two people dead. Officials said the call came in around 9:15 p.m. from the operator of a 22-foot pleasure craft saying he had been involved in a boat collision with a 24-foot pleasure craft.
FREEPORT, TX

