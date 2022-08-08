ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher

WACO, Texas — A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas. The incident happened during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final. Right-hander Kaiden Shelton of Pearland, Texas, was...
WACO, TX
Miami Herald

Podcast: Discussing Dolphins’ first depth chart, previewing joint practices with Buccaneers

After two weeks of intrasquad practices in Miami Gardens, the Dolphins are in Tampa for a pair of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two teams will then play their preseason opener on Saturday. The joint sessions come a week after the NFL levied discipline on the Dolphins for tampering with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on multiple occasions.
TAMPA, FL

