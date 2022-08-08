ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

PSG.LGD pile up two more wins at PGL Arlington

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s0otC_0h8Zhe3H00

PSG.LGD posted two more wins to pad their lead atop Group A at the PGL Arlington Major in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.

PSG.LGD defeated Outsiders and Royal Never Give Up to improve to 13-1, five games ahead of second-place Fnatic (9-7), which managed a win and a tie.

Royal Never Give Up’s loss, their only match of the day, left them at 7-7, tied for fourth place after they began the day in the second spot. Outsiders, who defeated OG after losing to PSG.LGD, sit in third place in Group A at 8-6.

In Group B, leader Team Aster (10-4) tied BOOM Esports, while Entity and Team Spirit both recorded victories to both move within one game of Aster at 9-5. Boom is another two games back at 7-7.

Seventeen teams from around the world are competing for shares of a $500,000 prize pool, including a grand prize of $200,000. In the Group Stage, they were drawn into groups of nine and eight for single round robins, with all matches best-of-two.

The top four teams will qualify for the upper bracket of the playoffs, and the fifth- and sixth-place teams from each group will advance to the lower bracket. The double-elimination bracket of best-of-three matches will take place next week, with the best-of-five grand final scheduled for Aug. 14.

PSG.LGD was playing on red in its two wins over Outsiders, in 27 minutes and 36 minutes. Wang “Ame” Chunyu of China led the winners with 10 kills overall.

Against RNG, PSG.LGD won its first map on green in 26 minutes and its second on red in 44 minutes. Cheng “NothingToSay” Jin Xiang of Malaysia and Zhang “Faith_bian” Ruida of China led the way with nine kills apiece.

In other matches in Group A on Sunday, OG defeated Thunder Awaken, Talon Esports and Team Liquid tied, Fnatic beat Soniqs and tied Talon Esports and Thunder Awaken and Team Liquid tied.

In the other Group B matches, Team Spirit beat Natus Vincere, beastcoast and Tundra Esports tied and Entity knocked off Evil Geniuses.

Four matches are scheduled in Group A on Monday:
Talon Esports vs. OG
Thunder Awaken vs. PSG.LGD
Soniqs vs. Outsiders
Royal Never Give Up vs. Team Liquid

Group A
1. PSG.LGD, 6-1-0, 13-1
2. Fnatic, 2-5-1, 9-7
3. Outsiders, 2-4-1, 8-6
T4. OG, 2-3-2, 7-7
T4. Royal Never Give Up, 2-3-2, 7-7
6. Team Liquid, 1-4-2, 6-8
T7. Talon Esports, 1-3-3, 5-9
T7. Thunder Awaken, 0-5-2, 5-9
9. Soniqs, 0-4-3, 4-10

Group B
1. Team Aster, 3-4-0, 10-4
T2. Entity, 3-3-1, 9-5
T2. Team Spirit, 3-3-1, 9-5
4. BOOM Esports, 2-3-2, 7-7
5. Evil Geniuses, 2-2-3, 6-8
6. beastcoast, 1-4-2, 6-8
7. Natus Vincere, 2-1-4, 5-9
8. Tundra Esports, 0-4-3, 4-10

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

India at CWG 2022, Day 11 schedule: Gold tussles in badminton, table tennis and hockey

It's the final day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and India can win as many as five gold medals to wrap up the campaign. On Monday, there will be three finals in badminton, a gold and bronze medal match in table tennis and the grand finale will be the men's hockey team's gold medal match. PV Sindhu can win her first CWG gold medal. Sharath Kamal can add to his already illustrious medal tally and the day can end with India breaking Australia's hegemony in men's hockey.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
City
China, TX
NHL

Six Ducks Prospects to Compete in 2022 World Junior Championship

Six Ducks prospects will represent their countries in the 2022 World Junior Championship, beginning Tuesday in Edmonton. The tournament runs from Aug. 9 - 20, with all games scheduled for Rogers Place and televised live on NHL Network in the United States. The annual competition was originally set for its...
NHL
247Sports

Texas A&M's Mia Pante in action with Team Canada at U20 Women's World Cup

The following is a release from Texas A&M Athletics. Texas A&M soccer standout Mia Pante begins play at the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup on Thursday. The prestigious event runs from August 10-28 in Alajuela and San Jose, Costa Rica. Canada U20 Women's National Team head coach Cindy Tye...
FIFA
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England's Matty Lee wins 10m platform bronze

England's Matty Lee won his second medal of the Commonwealth Games by taking bronze in the 10m platform. Lee, 24, who claimed synchronised 10m platform gold with Noah Williams earlier in the week, moved into third place with his penultimate dive. He maintained his position with a final score of...
WORLD
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy