ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Tyler Anderson, Dodgers blank Padres to complete series sweep

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WVlo5_0h8ZhdAY00

Cody Bellinger hit a pair of home runs and Tyler Anderson went seven scoreless innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers made a statement with a 4-0 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres on Sunday while finishing off a three-game series sweep.

Bellinger had three hits and Freddie Freeman drove in two runs as the Dodgers continued their dominance over the Padres, who added Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury and Josh Hader at Tuesday’s trade deadline. Los Angeles has won eight of the 10 games between the teams this season.

The Dodgers increased their overall winning streak to eight games and their winning streak over the Padres to seven games. Los Angeles is now 30-5 since June 29.

Yu Darvish gave up two runs over six innings for San Diego while pitching against his former team. The second-place Padres, who had two hits, dropped to 15 1/2 games behind the Dodgers, although they remain in line for a wild-card spot in the National League.

Bellinger gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead with a one-out home run to center field in the third inning. Mookie Betts followed with a double and Freeman hit a two-out RBI single to left field to give Los Angeles a 2-0 lead.

Bellinger, who was batting out of the No. 9 spot, hit his second home run in the seventh inning off Padres right-hander Luis Garcia. It was Bellinger’s 15th of the season and his second multi-homer game this year, both against the Padres.

Freeman hit his second RBI single later in the seventh inning to boost his MLB hit lead to 136.

Anderson (13-1) gave up two hits with one walk and three strikeouts to win his third consecutive start. He has not given up an earned run in four of his last five outings. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth inning for his 21st save.

Darvish (10-5) gave up seven hits with no walks and five strikeouts while falling to 0-2 in three starts against the Dodgers this season.

Soto, the prized acquisition of the trade deadline, went 0-for-2 with two walks and was 2-for-8 in the series with three walks.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres

Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Sweep Padres Leading to Boasting of Manny Machado Confidence

The Dodgers swept the Padres over the weekend in their first matchup since San Diego added Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury, and Josh Hader at the trade deadline. While the latest splashy additions weren’t able to help the Padres actually score more runs than the Dodgers in any of the three games, 2019’s splashy addition Manny Machado isn’t worried.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Brandon Drury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The National League#Rbi
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game

A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy