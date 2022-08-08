Effective: 2022-08-07 15:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 400 PM MST. * At 313 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Perkinsville, or 13 miles northeast of Chino Valley, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chino Valley and Perkinsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO