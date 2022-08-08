Effective: 2022-08-07 20:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tucson.

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO