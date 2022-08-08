ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haven, CT

Firefighters called to home in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a home in West Haven on Tuesday morning. The scene was on Admiral Street. The building was a three-story home. A Channel 3 crew on the scene noticed that the front door appeared to be forced into. The fire was out.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
SOUTHBURY, CT
Homicide victim found across from Enfield Town Hall

ENFIELD, Conn. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead across from Enfield Town Hall early Wednesday morning, police said. According to police, a witness called police just before 3 a.m. and reported walking by and seeing the man, saying he may be dead. Police...
ENFIELD, CT
East Haven police investigating shooting on Coe Avenue

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Coe Avenue Tuesday morning. At 10:13 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Coe Avenue and William Street after a report of gunfire, police said. Responding officers determined through video surveillance that a dark-colored SUV was traveling Southbound in […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
Two Children Hospitalized, Conn. Home Condemned After High Mercury Levels

Two children are in the hospital and a New Britain home has been condemned after mercury levels 600 times the acceptable limit were found in a home Tuesday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Emergency Response Unit received a call from a local hospital to investigate possible mercury contamination at a residence on Hatch Street in New Britain after two children were hospitalized.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Canaan Woman, 60, Charged in Theft of Packages

Police on Tuesday morning arrested a 60-year-old Millport Avenue woman by warrant and charged her with sixth-degree larceny. On Aug. 25, 2001, officers took a complaint regarding the theft of several packages from the common entrance area of a building at 59 Millport Ave., according to a police report. Through...
NEW CANAAN, CT
17-year-old arrested after shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A 17-year-old is facing charges after a shooting in Hamden last month. Police said it happened in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Noble Court on July 17. Witnesses told police gunfire was exchanged between a person walking and an occupant of a vehicle.
HAMDEN, CT
Man injured in West Haven shooting

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are investigating the shooting of a male victim in the area of Leet Street on Sunday. The victim was transported to a hospital at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. His wounds are being described as non life threatening, according to officials. West Haven police are calling this […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
New Haven motorcycle crash kills North Branford man

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A North Branford man has died after a motorcycle crash late Saturday. Police said they were called at 10:35 PM, to a motorcycle crash on Middletown Avenue, between Front Street and the Interstate 91 ramp. The motorcycle operator, Raymond Sobask, 22, of North Branford, was found unresponsive in the street. He was pronounced dead on scene.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
Flames break out of building on Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport

A fire broke out in a building in Bridgeport just after 9 p.m. Monday. It happened on the third floor of 1430 Fairfield Ave. About 30 people needed to be evacuated from the building. The American Red Cross is assisting those individuals. Fire officials say that there may be some...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize

Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
MONROE, CT
