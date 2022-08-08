Read full article on original website
Jurors Acquit Man Accused in Motorcycle Crash That Killed 7, Including Former Haverhill Man
A jury Tuesday acquitted a man accused of crashing into and killing seven motorcyclists, including a former Haverhill man, in 2019 on a road in Randolph, N.H. Jurors cleared 26-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of seven counts each of manslaughter and negligent homicide and reckless conduct after his lawyers made the surprising claim former Haverhill resident and Jarheads Motorcycle Club leader Albert “Woody” Mazza Jr. was himself intoxicated.
Restored Civil War-Era Cannon Returns Home to Methuen Police
A restored Civil War cannon has taken up residence at the Methuen Police Station after sitting in storage for nearly a decade. Methuen Police Department’s curator of historical artifacts, Officer Aaron Little, his son Ben and retired Greater Lawrence Tech. lead auto body instructor Thomas Hatem delivered and carefully assembled the Civil War Model 1841, six-pounder field gun in the hallway of the Quinn Public Safety Building, just outside of Sanborn Hall.
When it Comes to Haverhill Street Repaving, Public Works Chief Says Timing is Everything
The condition of many Haverhill city streets is frustrating drivers and possibly putting their safety at risk. City Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua presented photographs at Tuesday’s City Council meeting depicting the harsh conditions facing drivers on some of the roads undergoing repaving and other improvements. He said motorists are facing potholes and other obstacles on streets where repaving is being left unfinished.
Rep. Mirra Says State Altering Procedures to Speed Rocks Village Bridge Repairs
It has been almost five months since the Rocks Village Drawbridge, between Haverhill and West Newbury, closed after being struck by an over height truck, and state Rep. Lenny Mirra says the state is hastening its usual repair process. Mirra, a guest of WHAV’s morning show Monday, explains the state...
Haverhill’s First Woman Developer, ‘Peg’ Franzone Mathieson Dies at 91
Madelyn F. “Peg” Franzone Mathieson, 91, of Bradford, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, at Lawrence General Hospital. She was born in Newburyport on June 20, 1931, daughter of the late Arthur and Christine (Boyd) Dunn. She was educated in the Haverhill school system and graduated from Haverhill High School. She owned and operated Franzone Realty for numerous years.
Haverhill Firefighter Receives Injuries at Two-Alarm Condominium Blaze in Bradford
A Haverhill firefighter received, what were described as “minor injuries” while battling a two-alarm fire Saturday in Bradford. Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien told WHAV the unidentified firefighter “twisted his back” while on the roof of a 13-unit condominium building at 9 Myles Standish Drive in Haverhill’s Bradford section. All residents, estimated by officials at 28 people, safely escaped.
I-495 Southbound Lanes Close Monday Night to Erect Variable Message Sign
Installation of a variable message sign along Interstate 495, between Haverhill and Methuen, means a southbound lane closing next Monday night through Tuesday morning. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the I-495 southbound slow speed lane will be shut down from 8 p.m., Monday, to 5 a.m., Tuesday, between exit 106, Ward Hill, and exit 105, Route 213, to allow a contractor to install the structure safely. The remaining southbound lanes will temporarily close for a up 20 minutes at a time between midnight and 4 a.m.
Lawrence, Haverhill, Methuen Health Centers Receive Federal Grant for Better Data Collection
Community health centers across the state, including Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, Monday were awarded $65,500 in federal aid each for improved data collection and reporting. The grants, coming during National Health Center Week, are distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and...
Clean & Green Haverhill Neighborhoods Seeks Volunteers for Cleanup Event Wednesday
Residents, neighbors, friends and families are invited to participate in a Clean & Green Haverhill Neighborhoods event next Wednesday. Team Haverhill provides the supplies, but asks for volunteers to bring trash pickers and gloves, if possible. Children and friends may tag along and help make Haverhill shine. The group meets...
West Newbury Police, Animal Control Teamwork Achieve Success Rescuing Injured Bald Eagle
West Newbury Police, West Newbury Dispatcher Bob Pierce, and Animal Control Officer Kayla Provencher teamed up Sunday to rescue an injured bald eagle. “We respond to a wide variety of emergencies in West Newbury, and I am proud of the teamwork that was on display during this complex call,” said Police Chief Michael Dwyer.
Led by the Mayor, Haverhill River Bards to Recite Poetry at Senior Breakfast
The Haverhill River Bards will present their own as well as favorite poetry during an open mic reading during Aspen Hill Rehabilitation and Health Care Center’s upcoming senior breakfast. Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini is scheduled to kick off the reading by reading his own favorite poem during the...
Haverhill Offers Cooling Options as Temperatures ‘Expected to Climb to Dangerous Levels’
WHAV Meteorologist James Covington says temperatures could reach 101 degrees Thursday with a heat index of 108, spurring Haverhill to offer cooling options for residents through the weekend. Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini said the city is preparing for temperatures “expected to climb to dangerous levels.”. As in the...
Methuen Issues Heat Advisory, Provides Cooling Locations
Methuen has issued a hot weather advisory to last into the weekend and listed cooling spots for residents. Mayor Neil Perry, Director of Emergency Management Capt. Randy Haggar and Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said in a joint statement that “oppressive heat and humidity” are expected into the weekend, with temperatures reaching higher than 90 degrees and humidity levels above 50%.
MVRTA Moves Toward Goal of Becoming More Visible with New Shelters, Signs, Name and Look
Upon his arrival last year, the new administrator of the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority pledged to improve the visibility of the public bus company and make it easier for potential riders to try the service. Administrator Noah S. Berger is able to cross a few things off his to-do...
Greater Haverhill Chamber’s 24th Annual WOW Conference Set for Sept. 23
A number of high-profile women will serve as panelists when the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce hosts its 24th Annual Winning Opportunities for Women Conference. The WOW Conference is described as “a day of inspiration, growth, networking and camaraderie among Greater Haverhill’s strongest women. It takes place Friday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., at Blue Ocean Music Hall in Salisbury. Admission is $125 each for Haverhill Chamber members and $150 each for nonmembers and includes continental breakfast and seaside luncheon buffet.
Haverhill Commuter Rail Line to Play Role During Month-Long Orange Line Subway Closing
The Haverhill commuter rail line will play a role in helping to offset impacts of the MBTA’s decision yesterday to close down the entire Orange Line subway for a month. The rail line, which picks up and drops off passengers at Oak Grove, Malden Center and North Station, is being suggested as an option. On the south side, the Needham and Providence Line trains will also stop at Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay and South Station.
Two Haverhill Firefighters Recovering From Extreme Heat Exposure After Sunday Night Blaze
Two Haverhill firefighters are recovering after being overcome fighting an attic apartment fire Sunday night on River Street. Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said, as of Monday, one firefighter had been released from the Lawrence General Hospital while another was still undergoing tests. “They were from the first...
The Longest Table Helps Support L’Arche Boston North’s Fifth Haverhill Home, Opening This Year
The “Longest Table,” L’Arche Boston North’s annual dining experience, sold out in a half hour, but its long-lasting impact is the planned opening of the group’s fifth home in Haverhill. Taking place this year along the Rep. Brian S. Dempsey Boardwalk in downtown Haverhill, the...
Haverhill Public Library Plans Spending $10 Million for Updating, Renovation and Expansion
The Haverhill Public Library is planning to spend $10 million for “modernization, renovation and expansion” as it takes ownership of its third floor from the city. City Councilors are expected to sign off on an order tonight declaring the nearly 9,000-square-foot condo surplus. The action paves the way for the selling the condo for $1 to the Trustees of the Haverhill Public Library.
GLFHC Residency Physicians Join Practices in Haverhill, Methuen and Across the Country
Nine graduates of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s Lawrence Family Medicine Residency program are off to work as family physicians in Haverhill, Methuen, Lynn and locations throughout the country. They spent half their residency working through an unprecedented pandemic that at times saw them losing multiple patients a day...
