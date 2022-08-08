ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Jurors Acquit Man Accused in Motorcycle Crash That Killed 7, Including Former Haverhill Man

A jury Tuesday acquitted a man accused of crashing into and killing seven motorcyclists, including a former Haverhill man, in 2019 on a road in Randolph, N.H. Jurors cleared 26-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of seven counts each of manslaughter and negligent homicide and reckless conduct after his lawyers made the surprising claim former Haverhill resident and Jarheads Motorcycle Club leader Albert “Woody” Mazza Jr. was himself intoxicated.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Restored Civil War-Era Cannon Returns Home to Methuen Police

A restored Civil War cannon has taken up residence at the Methuen Police Station after sitting in storage for nearly a decade. Methuen Police Department’s curator of historical artifacts, Officer Aaron Little, his son Ben and retired Greater Lawrence Tech. lead auto body instructor Thomas Hatem delivered and carefully assembled the Civil War Model 1841, six-pounder field gun in the hallway of the Quinn Public Safety Building, just outside of Sanborn Hall.
METHUEN, MA
WHAV

When it Comes to Haverhill Street Repaving, Public Works Chief Says Timing is Everything

The condition of many Haverhill city streets is frustrating drivers and possibly putting their safety at risk. City Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua presented photographs at Tuesday’s City Council meeting depicting the harsh conditions facing drivers on some of the roads undergoing repaving and other improvements. He said motorists are facing potholes and other obstacles on streets where repaving is being left unfinished.
HAVERHILL, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHAV

Haverhill’s First Woman Developer, ‘Peg’ Franzone Mathieson Dies at 91

Madelyn F. “Peg” Franzone Mathieson, 91, of Bradford, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, at Lawrence General Hospital. She was born in Newburyport on June 20, 1931, daughter of the late Arthur and Christine (Boyd) Dunn. She was educated in the Haverhill school system and graduated from Haverhill High School. She owned and operated Franzone Realty for numerous years.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Firefighter Receives Injuries at Two-Alarm Condominium Blaze in Bradford

A Haverhill firefighter received, what were described as “minor injuries” while battling a two-alarm fire Saturday in Bradford. Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien told WHAV the unidentified firefighter “twisted his back” while on the roof of a 13-unit condominium building at 9 Myles Standish Drive in Haverhill’s Bradford section. All residents, estimated by officials at 28 people, safely escaped.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

I-495 Southbound Lanes Close Monday Night to Erect Variable Message Sign

Installation of a variable message sign along Interstate 495, between Haverhill and Methuen, means a southbound lane closing next Monday night through Tuesday morning. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the I-495 southbound slow speed lane will be shut down from 8 p.m., Monday, to 5 a.m., Tuesday, between exit 106, Ward Hill, and exit 105, Route 213, to allow a contractor to install the structure safely. The remaining southbound lanes will temporarily close for a up 20 minutes at a time between midnight and 4 a.m.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Methuen Issues Heat Advisory, Provides Cooling Locations

Methuen has issued a hot weather advisory to last into the weekend and listed cooling spots for residents. Mayor Neil Perry, Director of Emergency Management Capt. Randy Haggar and Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said in a joint statement that “oppressive heat and humidity” are expected into the weekend, with temperatures reaching higher than 90 degrees and humidity levels above 50%.
METHUEN, MA
WHAV

Greater Haverhill Chamber’s 24th Annual WOW Conference Set for Sept. 23

A number of high-profile women will serve as panelists when the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce hosts its 24th Annual Winning Opportunities for Women Conference. The WOW Conference is described as “a day of inspiration, growth, networking and camaraderie among Greater Haverhill’s strongest women. It takes place Friday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., at Blue Ocean Music Hall in Salisbury. Admission is $125 each for Haverhill Chamber members and $150 each for nonmembers and includes continental breakfast and seaside luncheon buffet.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Commuter Rail Line to Play Role During Month-Long Orange Line Subway Closing

The Haverhill commuter rail line will play a role in helping to offset impacts of the MBTA’s decision yesterday to close down the entire Orange Line subway for a month. The rail line, which picks up and drops off passengers at Oak Grove, Malden Center and North Station, is being suggested as an option. On the south side, the Needham and Providence Line trains will also stop at Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay and South Station.
WHAV

Haverhill Public Library Plans Spending $10 Million for Updating, Renovation and Expansion

The Haverhill Public Library is planning to spend $10 million for “modernization, renovation and expansion” as it takes ownership of its third floor from the city. City Councilors are expected to sign off on an order tonight declaring the nearly 9,000-square-foot condo surplus. The action paves the way for the selling the condo for $1 to the Trustees of the Haverhill Public Library.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

WHAV

