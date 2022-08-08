ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IL

1 person dead in Waterloo house fire

WATERLOO, Ill. – The Illinois State Fire Marshal and Monroe County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal house fire in Waterloo.

According to the coroner’s office, the fire happened just before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Quail Run.

Firefighters arrived to find a home engulfed in flames. They discovered the body of an adult in the living room. That individual was declared dead at 1:48 p.m.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death. Identification will be made using dental records.

