He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Pete Rose gets standing ovation as Phillies celebrate 1980 World Series team
Pete Rose returned to the Philadelphia Phillies to much fanfare on Sunday as he was a part of the organization’s celebration of the 1980 World Series team. Rose marched out onto the field at Citizens Bank Ballpark to a loud ovation with fans chanting "Pete!" The 81-year-old all-time leader...
Baseball’s Pete Rose Responds to Statutory Rape Claims: ‘It Was 55 Years Ago, Babe’
Former Philadelphia Phillies baseball player Pete Rose dismissed accusations of having sexual relations with a teenager during his career in the 1970s when questioned by a female reporter in his first public appearance with the team since receiving a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball in 1989. Rose was present...
Pete Rose Dismisses Statutory Rape Questions In Return To Philadelphia
Click here to read the full article. Pete Rose declined to answer two reporters’ questions today about his relationship with an alleged underage girl in his first return to Philadelphia since August 1989. Rose was present as the team celebrated the Phillies’ 1980 World Series championship team and other former players. The incidents in question first surfaced in 2017. A woman who has remained unidentified said Rose, then a member of the Cincinnati Reds, initiated a relationship with her in 1973, when she was age 14 and 15. They later allegedly had sexual encounters in Cincinnati that lasted several years. She also...
Pete Rose comes out of exile to remind us why he’s there in the first place
ST. PETERSBURG — For years, I vowed to avoid reading about Pete Rose. To my everlasting regret, I broke that promise this weekend. Any Rose headline, good or bad, would make me turn the page. I did not want to read about his tax problems, I did not want to read about his futile Hall of Fame arguments, and I certainly did not want to read about a sex scandal that bizarrely emerged out of his long-running feud with a D.C. attorney.
Ex-Phillie’s wild South Jersey home listed at $2.5 million
Sometimes fabulous athlete homes can underwhelm, nothing more than a bunch of bathrooms and a fancy kitchen. That’s not the case for former Phillies outfielder Gregg Jefferies, whose former outlandish South Jersey home is back on the market at a cool $2.495 million asking price, the Philadelphia Business Journal noted over the weekend.
Pete Rose cheered loudly, though visit to Philly turns controversial
Pete Rose received a long, loud standing ovation Sunday when introduced alongside his 1980 World Series champion teammates at Phillies Alumni Day. Before and after the mostly positive reception, the 81-year-old dismissed questions about alleged sexual misconduct that surfaced five years ago when an unidentified woman said in sworn court testimony that she had a sexual relationship with Rose when she was 14 and 15 years old and he was in his early-30s.
Philly youth groups get big league experience at CBP
PHILADELPHIA -- Kids from across the Philadelphia area had the opportunity of a lifetime on Tuesday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. As part of the PLAY (Promoting a Lifetime of Activity for Youth) campaign, boys and girls from local youth groups had the chance to take the field to participate in drills and play games before being addressed by star pitcher Aaron Nola. Some even got to stick around to watch the Phillies take batting practice before their series opener against the Marlins and meet some of their favorite players.
Harper not ready to face live pitching but Thomson still believes he'll be back
A little more than a week after having three surgical pins removed from his broken left thumb, Bryce Harper is still hitting off of a tee and has not progressed to facing live pitching. Harper doesn't yet have enough flexibility in the thumb to face live pitching, manager Rob Thomson...
Bally Sports West Re-Airing Roundtable Featuring Vin Scully, Chick Hearn & Bob Miller
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been celebrated throughout the sports world since passing away last Tuesday at the age of 94. Manager Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner were among those to speak highly of their relationships with the Hall of Fame broadcaster, and Jaime Jarrín, Alanna Rizzo and several others posted heartfelt messages on social media.
Road trip journal to MiLB at Field of Dreams
DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- I had just finished explaining our plans to a nearby coworker when a voice from beyond echoed the floor of MLB HQ in midtown. A two-day journey from New York City to Dyersville to cover MiLB at Field of Dreams with coworkers Kelsie Heneghan and Benjamin Hill. Think Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones and a younger Burt Lancaster racing from the east to the Midwest in a car with GPS, a backup camera and a little less space than a Volkswagen Type 2 van.
Yadier Molina makes unique MLB history to join Yogi Berra
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina notched his 1,000th hit at Busch Stadium, joining Yogi Bera on a unique perch in MLB history. Busch Stadium III has been one of the primary characters in the story of Yadier Molina’s career. Now the connection between the catcher and the Cardinals‘ ballpark is...
