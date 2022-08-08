My dad, who became almost pathologically cheap as he got older, almost bought me one of the worst shotguns of all time. It was the day before the pheasant opener, he was shopping at K-Mart, and he knew I wanted a 20-gauge double gun. He almost talked himself into spending $100 on a Boito side-by-side for me. Fortunately, he couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger. He came home empty-handed and told me about the gun he didn’t buy, and I was hugely relieved. While it was touching of him to think of me, even then I knew nothing good could come of a $100 K-Mart shotgun.

