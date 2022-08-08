Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
This Celebrity Chef Should Be Embarrassed By His Restaurant.
While I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend EXPLORE 22 — which was a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group for its travel partners in the Aria Resort & Casino hotel complex in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and Thursday, May 5, 2022 — we walked south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas when at least one person was hungry and needed to eat.
Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens
A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained
One of the best things about living in Idaho is that there never seems to be a shortage of mysteries. In a recent search on YouTube, I came across a video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
My party of 4 spent $3,275 at a 3-star Michelin restaurant, and the 10-course meal felt like a fun tourist attraction
I dined at Alinea, a 3-star Michelin restaurant in Chicago and was impressed. It was a fascinating, once-in-a-lifetime experience with wild and funny twists. The 10-course meal with wine pairings costs about $820 per person.
Once-popular restaurant chain closes last remaining location in North Carolina
A once-popular restaurant chain that had locations in multiple states throughout the US has closed its last remaining location in North Carolina. Ham's American Bar & Grille, a restaurant chain with locations across the southeastern United States, has closed its last North Carolina location.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation
My fascination with the paranormal and unexplained phenomena is well-documented. So, when I was scrolling through Netflix over the weekend, I was shocked to learn via a History Channel documentary that "the world’s most mysterious hot spot for UFO and 'High Strangeness' phenomena" was just 7 hours away from Boise.
After 36 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close
Another local restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. While the summer months often bring a nice boon in restaurant visits in other areas of the country, the same is not true for many areas around Arizona. Due to the extreme heat, as well as seasonal visitors returning home for the summer, local eateries often see profits dwindle during this time of the year. It has been an especially difficult July for metro Phoenix restaurants, as many long-time favorites and established brands have shut down. That number appears to be climbing still, as another local establishment has officially called it quits.
McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu
Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
Popular Florida restaurant closes abruptly after 12 years
A popular restaurant in Florida recently announced that it would be closing its doors for good after serving patrons in the community for over a decade. Simply Sara's, a popular restaurant in Ortega, Florida, has announced that it will be closing its doors for good after serving patrons in the community for over 12 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 5 Worst Shotguns Ever Made
My dad, who became almost pathologically cheap as he got older, almost bought me one of the worst shotguns of all time. It was the day before the pheasant opener, he was shopping at K-Mart, and he knew I wanted a 20-gauge double gun. He almost talked himself into spending $100 on a Boito side-by-side for me. Fortunately, he couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger. He came home empty-handed and told me about the gun he didn’t buy, and I was hugely relieved. While it was touching of him to think of me, even then I knew nothing good could come of a $100 K-Mart shotgun.
Major Theme Park May Close Sooner Than Expected
Theme parks rarely close permanently, unless a major disaster occurs, such as when Hurricane Katrina devastated Six Flags New Orleans in 2005. The Louisiana Six Flags theme park never reopened and is soon slated for demolition. In some cases, a theme park may close, but reopen in a completely different...
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite Popularity
Another local business is closing down.Markus Spiske/Unsplash. Owning a restaurant can quickly take over someone’s life. It’s not simply a 9-5 job. It’s a 24-hours a day, 7-days a week job. There’s plenty to stress over, and that’s without COVID shutdowns, staffing issues, rising inflation, and distribution problems. Not everyone is cut out to own a restaurant. Some don’t mind this time requirement, and yet others would rather spend their time, in the end, with friends and family. One local Phoenix restaurant owner has decided to hang up the apron in favor of doing exactly this.
Hundreds of people waited in line for 16 hours to get into a popular new Missouri restaurant
Would you wait in line for 16 hours to be one of the first people to eat at a new restaurant in Missouri? If so, you're in good company. According to reports, hundreds of people lined up and waited for hours to be one of the first to get into a brand new Missouri eatery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Co-worker spiked sandwich so lunch thief will stop stealing lunches
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a large corporation can have its pros and cons. One of the major cons was becoming a huge issue among my co-workers. Someone was stealing lunches out of the refrigerator. Since we only had 30 minutes for lunch, this was quite annoying. We had to spend part of our time searching for another lunch, usually at a fast food place packed full of other people in quest of a lunch.
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the Streets
Another local restaurant is closing.Marco Bianchetti/Unsplash. A number of food trucks have transitioned into brick-and-mortar locations, giving patrons the ability to always know where it will be located and what time they can stop by to visit. For some owners, this helps bring in more guests while boosting profits. However, it also means significantly more overhead, the need to bring in employees, not to mention dealing with ever-increasing rent. And now, for one local establishment here in Tucson, they have decided to close down their physical location and instead return to the streets from which they came.
How to Store Corn on the Cob So It Stays Sweet and Fresh
With its sweet, juicy kernels, corn is one of my favorite things to serve at summer cookouts and potlucks. Whether it’s dripping with butter on the cob or tossed in a snappy salad, corn’s got a lot going for it. Depending on where you live, corn is in season from about May through September, usually peaking around July and August. Here’s how to properly store all that fresh corn you scored at the farmers market.
Restaurant inspection update: Cockroaches, dead mice, rancid meat, moldy fruit
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy fruit, rodent infestations and unsanitary conditions. One restaurant agreed to halt food service while it underwent a deep cleaning, while others were cited for mouse poison scattered throughout...
Comments / 4