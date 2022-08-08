ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

At least 2 people taken to hospital after shooting in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=335I5A_0h8Zfcml00
At least 2 people taken to hospital after shooting in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood At least two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood. (WPXI/WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — At least two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood.

Allegheny County dispatchers confirmed police and EMS were called to Brighton Place at around 9:47 p.m.

Pittsburgh police officials have confirmed the situation is a shooting. We are waiting to learn more details from them.

Dispatchers said two people have been taken to the hospital.

Police have not confirmed if there are any other victims at this time.

CHANNEL 11 has a crew on scene actively working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

One person killed in Greensburg apartment fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person has died following an apartment fire in Westmoreland County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out at an apartment complex located along Indiana Drive in Greensburg.Crews were first called out just after 11:30 p.m. One fatality was reported as a result of the fire, according to dispatchers.No other injuries have been reported.The coroner has yet to release any information related to the fire.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
GREENSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
wtae.com

One dead, three wounded in shooting on Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Public Safety says one victim has died at the hospital from wounds he sustained during an apparent shooting on Sunday evening along Brighton Place on Pittsburgh's North Shore. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Stephone Drayton. At least four people were hospitalized after an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman escapes house fire in Sheraden

PITTSBURGH — Cleanup is underway after large flames forced a Sheraden woman out of her home Tuesday morning. “They [the flames] were big. Really big. Like coming out the window big,” described neighbor Naudia Woolever. She said the fire broke out around 8:00 am along Glen Mawr Street.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

2 arrested after attempted ATM robbery on North Shore

Police are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. The incident happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning on the 400 block of North Shore Drive. Police said officers saw two people near an ATM with a heavy duty chain and signs the machine had been tampered with.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pittsburgh Police#Violent Crime#Ems#Brighton Place#Cox Media Group
wtae.com

One killed in fire at apartment building in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Greensburg Monday night. The coroner confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a man died on scene. The Westmoreland County Coroner identified the man as 40-year-old David M. Bramini. A cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology reports.
GREENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
wtae.com

Pittsburgh man arrested after police chase in Armstrong County

A Pittsburgh man has been arrested following a police chase in Armstrong County. State police say they tried to stop Jeffrey Ledonne Sunday morning. That led to a chase through Kittanning. During that chase, police say Ledonne slammed on his brakes several times, intentionally hitting the police cruiser. Eventually, police...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Peters Township man arrested after firearm found at Pittsburgh airport

A man is facing charges after TSA officers said they found a loaded handgun in his backpack at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday morning. At around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the 54-year-old man from the Venetia section of Peters Township was going through the main security checkpoint with the SigSauer 9mm handgun, according to Allegheny County Police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Large sinkhole at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

OAKDALE, Pa. — Sky 4 flew over a large sinkhole at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden on Tuesday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the botanical garden said it happened in their welcome center parking lot. "Over the weekend, a section of the Welcome Center parking lot on top of a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
95K+
Followers
122K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy