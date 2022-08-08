At least 2 people taken to hospital after shooting in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood At least two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood. (WPXI/WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — At least two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood.

Allegheny County dispatchers confirmed police and EMS were called to Brighton Place at around 9:47 p.m.

Pittsburgh police officials have confirmed the situation is a shooting. We are waiting to learn more details from them.

Dispatchers said two people have been taken to the hospital.

Police have not confirmed if there are any other victims at this time.

