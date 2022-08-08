ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

At least 1 dead in fiery head-on crash in Victorville: Sheriff’s Department

By Cameron Kiszla, additional reporting by Alex Torres
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RSSw9_0h8ZfJD400

A 25-year-old Victorville man is dead after a four-car crash in Victorville that resulted in two vehicles catching fire on Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. on Air Expressway near Nevada Avenue, according to a release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department .

The man who died was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla and tried to pass another vehicle by going into oncoming traffic, but instead “collided head on with a Chevrolet Silverado followed by a Kia Soul,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

“The Corolla and the Silverado immediately engulfed into flames. The impact caused the Soul to roll multiple times and struck a Volkswagen Jetta,” the release added.

The 25-year-old man “suffered major injuries” and was declared dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

The driver of the 2020 Silverado, a 50-year-old man from Hesperia, and the driver of the Kia, a 46-year-old woman from Hesperia, were both taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not been released, but an earlier email from a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson indicated that they suffered “minor to moderate injuries.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Deputy Tyler Whitcomb or Sgt. Nicholas Clark at 760-241-2911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 19

AP_001194.422e8cfcfeed4c31b44db6b8fef84415.0004
2d ago

People need to drive safely and stop putting other peoples lives in harms way.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vvng.com

Pedestrian struck and killed in front of VVC in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person is dead after being struck by a pickup truck Tuesday morning. The crash was reported at 3:46 a.m. on August 9, 2022, along the 18200 block of Bear Valley Road, just west of Jacaranda Avenue, in front of Victor Valley College. When First...
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

Two-vehicle accident at Ranchero and Mariposa Roads in Hesperia on Tuesday

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No serious injuries were reported after a two-vehicle traffic collision Tuesday afternoon in Hesperia. It happened at about 12:43 pm, on August 9, 2022, at the intersection of Mariposa and Ranchero Roads, near the I-15 freeway. The crash involved a gray 2012 Dodge Journey and a white 2021 Honda Civic.
HESPERIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Bernardino County, CA
Accidents
State
Nevada State
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Victorville, CA
Cars
City
Victorville, CA
Victorville, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino County, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
vvng.com

25-year-old killed after a fiery head-on crash in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old man was killed after a head-on multi-vehicle crash with fire Sunday afternoon in Victorville. It happened on August 7, 2022, just before 5:00 pm, on Air Expressway Boulevard and Nevada Avenue. The four vehicles involved were a 2007 Toyota Corolla, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2013 Kia Soul, and a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta,
VICTORVILLE, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorists involved in double-fatal head-on crash in Palmdale ID’d

PALMDALE – Authorities Monday identified two men who were killed early Sunday morning when the trucks they were driving crashed head-on in Palmdale. They were 24-year-old Christopher Pool and 45-year-old Ararat Nazarian, both from Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The double-fatal collision occurred around...
PALMDALE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Drivers Hurt in Rear-End Crash on Amargosa Road [Victorville, CA]

The incident occurred on July 28th, at around 4:10 a.m., near the intersection of Hook Boulevard and Amargosa Road. According to reports, a silver Kia Forte rear-ended a white 2017 GMC Arcadia SUV. The force of the impact injured both of the drivers. Responding officers arrived shortly after and started...
VICTORVILLE, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Pomona Shooting

A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the death. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
POMONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet#The Sheriff S Department#Volkswagen Jetta#Kia#Nexstar Media Inc
mynewsla.com

Man Shot to Death Near Nuevo

A 57-year-old man was shot to death just south of Nuevo, but it was unclear Tuesday whether any suspects had been identified. Darryl Williams of Romoland was gunned down about 2 p.m. Monday in the 24300 block of Gunther Road, near Mountain Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
NUEVO, CA
San Diego Channel

Off-duty police officer shot to death outside Southern California gym

DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) - A wide-ranging search was continuing Tuesday for the person or people who gunned down an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer outside a gym in Downey, as the tight-knit law enforcement agency mourned the loss of one of its own. The shooting was reported about 3:30...
DOWNEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
KTLA

2 killed in Palmdale head-on crash

Two men were killed in a head-on crash in Palmdale early Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane. According to the Sheriff’s Department, a pickup appears to have been traveling into oncoming traffic when it collided […]
paininthepass.info

Two Vehicle Crash On Highway 138 Sunday Afternoon

PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Two people injured after a two-pickup truck accident in Phelan Sunday afternoon when a witness said a truck veered into oncoming traffic. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department received calls of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a sliver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Highway 138 at Eaglestone Lane just before Hess Road. The crash was reported at about 3:27pm Sunday August 7, 2022.
PHELAN, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Redlands teen working to become a dentist dies in car crash

Joshua Michael Jizmejian, a 19-year-old Redlands resident, died in a car crash on Interstate 10 west of the Yucaipa Boulevard around 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. He died in a collision between a red Subaru, and a gray semi-truck, the California Highway Patrol reports. Officers from the CHP’s San Bernardino...
REDLANDS, CA
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death at Lancaster shopping center ID’d

LANCASTER – The man found shot to death Sunday night in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center has been publicly identified. He was 46-year-old Gabriel Frias, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting was reported around 11:12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the...
LANCASTER, CA
Fontana Herald News

Woman is arrested after 20 pounds of methamphetamine are found in trunk of car

A woman was arrested in San Bernardino after drugs were allegedly found in the trunk of her vehicle, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Over the past weekend, the narcotics unit conducted an investigation into subjects selling and transporting narcotics into San Bernardino, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Aug. 8.
KTLA

KTLA

65K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy