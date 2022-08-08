At least 1 dead in fiery head-on crash in Victorville: Sheriff’s Department
A 25-year-old Victorville man is dead after a four-car crash in Victorville that resulted in two vehicles catching fire on Sunday afternoon.
The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. on Air Expressway near Nevada Avenue, according to a release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department .
The man who died was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla and tried to pass another vehicle by going into oncoming traffic, but instead “collided head on with a Chevrolet Silverado followed by a Kia Soul,” the Sheriff’s Department said.
“The Corolla and the Silverado immediately engulfed into flames. The impact caused the Soul to roll multiple times and struck a Volkswagen Jetta,” the release added.
The 25-year-old man “suffered major injuries” and was declared dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.
The driver of the 2020 Silverado, a 50-year-old man from Hesperia, and the driver of the Kia, a 46-year-old woman from Hesperia, were both taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not been released, but an earlier email from a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson indicated that they suffered “minor to moderate injuries.”
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Deputy Tyler Whitcomb or Sgt. Nicholas Clark at 760-241-2911.
