GREENLAND, N.H. — An Eliot, Maine, man who worked as a bus driver is facing federal interstate stalking charges related to an 8-year-old New Hampshire boy and his family. Officials said Michael Chick, 40, has been under investigation since April, but they said the alleged stalking and grooming of the boy had been going on since last year.

ELIOT, ME ・ 15 HOURS AGO