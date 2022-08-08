ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

Pair arrested in connection with Elm Street assault

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested two men accused of an assault in February. Last week, police arrested 28-year-old Greenfield resident Elias Dawley and 26-year-old Manchester resident Joshua Bowden. The arrest stemmed from an incident at the 1602 Elm St. Mobil Station. The victim was hit by the...
mynbc5.com

Police charge woman with murder, ID victim in Wardsboro homicide

WARDSBORO, Vt. — Vermont State Police have charged a woman with 2nd degree murder during their investigation into a suspicious death in Wardsboro. Police arrested Cara Rodrigues, 31, of Wardsboro on Tuesday, saying that Rodrigues murdered Emmy Bascom, 42, of Guilford. Bascom's body was found on a logging road...
WMUR.com

ICE issues immigration detainer on Nashua stabbing suspect

NASHUA, N.H. — A man accused of fatally stabbing a Nashua woman is being held on an immigration detainer. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Miguel Ramirez, 25, illegally entered the U.S. and is a Honduras citizen. Ramirez is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julie Graichen. ICE...
WMUR.com

Suspect in deadly Nashua stabbing held without bail

NASHUA, N.H. — The suspect in a deadly Nashua stabbing on Friday is being held without bail. Miguel Ramirez is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julie Graichen. He waived his arraignment Monday. Prosecutors have not said if the two knew each other, or what the motive...
WMUR.com

Bus driver accused of stalking, threatening 8-year-old New Hampshire boy

GREENLAND, N.H. — An Eliot, Maine, man who worked as a bus driver is facing federal interstate stalking charges related to an 8-year-old New Hampshire boy and his family. Officials said Michael Chick, 40, has been under investigation since April, but they said the alleged stalking and grooming of the boy had been going on since last year.
WMUR.com

Man held without bail in connection with fatal shooting in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — A 19-year-old man is being held without bail in connection with a fatal shooting in Nashua. Alexander Wheeler has been charged with second-degree murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Lee Knoetig, 53, Friday at a Sunoco gas station on Amherst Street. Little information has...
WMUR.com

'Untimely' death in Manchester under investigation, police say

A death investigation was underway at Nutt's Pond in Manchester. Manchester police said a man was found in the water shortly around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday morning. They are calling this an "untimely death,” but have not released any more details yet. This is a developing story. More information will...
NECN

Body Pulled From Water at Park in Manchester, NH

A man's body was pulled from the water at Precourt Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. Manchester police said the man was found dead in the water at Nutts Pond around 9 a.m. They are calling this an untimely death investigation. Residents are advised to avoid the area while...
WMUR.com

Randolph motorcycle crash case in hands of jury

LANCASTER, N.H. — Jurors are now deliberating in the trial of Voldomyr Zhukovskyy, a truck driver charged with causing a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists. Before closing arguments were delivered Tuesday morning, and out of the presence of the jury, the defense moved to dismiss the charges or have the judge order a verdict of not guilty, arguing that the state hadn't proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt. That motion was denied.
