Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspect arrested in Wardsboro homicide case
Vermont State Police has arrested Cara Rodrigues in connection to the death investigation in Wardsboro.
manchesterinklink.com
Pair arrested in connection with Elm Street assault
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested two men accused of an assault in February. Last week, police arrested 28-year-old Greenfield resident Elias Dawley and 26-year-old Manchester resident Joshua Bowden. The arrest stemmed from an incident at the 1602 Elm St. Mobil Station. The victim was hit by the...
mynbc5.com
Police charge woman with murder, ID victim in Wardsboro homicide
WARDSBORO, Vt. — Vermont State Police have charged a woman with 2nd degree murder during their investigation into a suspicious death in Wardsboro. Police arrested Cara Rodrigues, 31, of Wardsboro on Tuesday, saying that Rodrigues murdered Emmy Bascom, 42, of Guilford. Bascom's body was found on a logging road...
Wilmington Police: Man with six speakers mounted to roof of car arrested for disturbing the peace
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly playing music so loud that three different police departments responded, authorities say. Marc A. Lasalle, 22, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged with disturbing the peace and was arraigned in Woburn District Court. Wilmington Police say they received...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
Man arrested after allegedly peeking into windows of Concord home multiple times
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is behind bars after allegedly peeking into windows of a home multiple times. He faces charges of stalking and violation of privacy and sexual gratification. People living in the area of West Street in Concord said they're shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
WMUR.com
ICE issues immigration detainer on Nashua stabbing suspect
NASHUA, N.H. — A man accused of fatally stabbing a Nashua woman is being held on an immigration detainer. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Miguel Ramirez, 25, illegally entered the U.S. and is a Honduras citizen. Ramirez is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julie Graichen. ICE...
WMUR.com
Suspect in deadly Nashua stabbing held without bail
NASHUA, N.H. — The suspect in a deadly Nashua stabbing on Friday is being held without bail. Miguel Ramirez is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julie Graichen. He waived his arraignment Monday. Prosecutors have not said if the two knew each other, or what the motive...
WMUR.com
Bus driver accused of stalking, threatening 8-year-old New Hampshire boy
GREENLAND, N.H. — An Eliot, Maine, man who worked as a bus driver is facing federal interstate stalking charges related to an 8-year-old New Hampshire boy and his family. Officials said Michael Chick, 40, has been under investigation since April, but they said the alleged stalking and grooming of the boy had been going on since last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Man held without bail in connection with fatal shooting in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — A 19-year-old man is being held without bail in connection with a fatal shooting in Nashua. Alexander Wheeler has been charged with second-degree murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Lee Knoetig, 53, Friday at a Sunoco gas station on Amherst Street. Little information has...
WMUR.com
'Untimely' death in Manchester under investigation, police say
A death investigation was underway at Nutt's Pond in Manchester. Manchester police said a man was found in the water shortly around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday morning. They are calling this an "untimely death,” but have not released any more details yet. This is a developing story. More information will...
WMUR.com
Man accused of kidnapping woman in Brentwood found sleeping in truck in Maine, police say
PORTLAND, Maine — A man suspected in an alleged kidnapping in Brentwood, New Hampshire, was arrested Monday after he was found sleeping in a truck in Portland, Maine, police said. Peter Curtis, 34, of Portland, is accused of kidnapping a woman last month in Brentwood in what was described...
Father Reportedly Stabbed To Death Protecting Son Near Everett Playground
A father was reportedly stabbed to death while protecting his son during a late-night fight in Everett, WHDH reports. Police responded to a report of a stabbing near the Walter Morris Playground on Cherry Street around 10:22 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Initial...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
Verdict reached in trial of man charged with killing 7 in Randolph motorcycle crash
A verdict has been reached in the trial of Voldomyr Zhukovskyy, a truck driver charged with causing a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists. Jurors received the case shortly before noon Tuesday, and the verdict was scheduled to be read at about 2:40 p.m. It can be seen live on WMUR-TV and in the video player above.
manchesterinklink.com
Police investigate ‘untimely death’ after body recovered from Nutts Pond
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are at Nutts Pond in the area of Precourt Park investigating an untimely death. The deceased adult male was located in the water around 9:10 a.m. Marine Patrol, Manchester Fire, and the NH Medical Examiner are on scene. This is an active and ongoing...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for August 5: New Hampshire Man Arrested On OUI Charges; Motorcycle vs. Car; Sick Fox; Odor Of Marijuana Coming From Vehicle
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, August 5, 2022:. Police notified RMLD and DPW of a large tree branch resting on a power line on Chestnut Street. (1:04pm) A motorcycle and car struck each other at Salem Street and Woburn Street. No...
Framingham Man Charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under Influence For 3rd Time
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham man was arrested on Saturday night on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence for a third time, according to police. A police officer stopped a vehicle on Irving & Arlington street after the driver “crossed into wrong lane nearly striking cruiser,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.
NECN
Body Pulled From Water at Park in Manchester, NH
A man's body was pulled from the water at Precourt Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. Manchester police said the man was found dead in the water at Nutts Pond around 9 a.m. They are calling this an untimely death investigation. Residents are advised to avoid the area while...
WMUR.com
Randolph motorcycle crash case in hands of jury
LANCASTER, N.H. — Jurors are now deliberating in the trial of Voldomyr Zhukovskyy, a truck driver charged with causing a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists. Before closing arguments were delivered Tuesday morning, and out of the presence of the jury, the defense moved to dismiss the charges or have the judge order a verdict of not guilty, arguing that the state hadn't proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt. That motion was denied.
WMUR.com
Arrest made in fatal stabbing of Nashua woman, New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says
NASHUA, N.H. — An arrest was made in the homicide of a 34-year-old Nashua woman on Friday, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. Officials said Miguel Ramirez, 30, of Nashua, was arrested and is facing a second-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing and killing Julie Graichen, of Nashua.
Immigration Has Detainer on Man Arrested Over Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man Friday afternoon on a warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon and a Natick Police warrant. Arrested at 12:56 p.m. on August 5 was Wemerson Silva, 20, listed with no known address. He is now being detained on an ICE (Immigration &...
Comments / 4